Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
1d

trump is building a tunnel to help his boss putin retake Alaska & he'll get 🇺🇸 to pay for it.

Reply
Share
M Gazelle's avatar
M Gazelle
1d

You have to be kidding me 🤬🤬🤬

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture