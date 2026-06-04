Trump and Putin last met at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the US, on August 15, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

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While Russia wages a genocidal war against Ukraine, threatens NATO countries, and expands its shadow war against the West, Russian state media is fixated on a proposed "Putin-Trump tunnel" connecting Russia and Alaska. And of course, according to Russian officials, Elon Musk's Boring Company could help build it.

The announcement came from Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, Putin’s wallet, and one of the Kremlin’s most trusted messengers to the West. Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Dmitriev announced that an agreement to continue designing a tunnel beneath the Bering Strait would be signed on June 5.

“Regarding the tunnel, we’ll have news tomorrow—we’re signing an agreement to continue the tunnel design. Therefore, the tunnel will happen,” Dmitriev told reporters.

Under normal circumstances, the idea would sound detached from reality. Russia has spent more than a decade waging war against Ukraine and is now in the fifth year of its full-scale genocidal invasion, all while grappling with soaring military expenditures, labor shortages, inflation, and mounting economic pressures. The notion that Moscow and Washington are suddenly discussing one of the largest infrastructure projects would have seemed unthinkable only a few years ago.

Then again, under Trump, many things that once appeared absurd or politically impossible have quickly become reality. Whether a tunnel is ever built is almost beside the point. The proposal itself helps normalize renewed U.S.-Russia economic cooperation while potentially creating new pipelines for money, financing, and business deals that only recently would have been toxic and largely prohibited under Western sanctions.

The proposal also raises obvious questions. Even if such a project were ever seriously considered, are we supposed to believe that the U.S. could simply agree to connect itself to terrorist Russia without congressional approval, public debate, or a broader discussion about the enormous national security implications? Any serious project would face legal, financial, environmental, security, and political hurdles that the Russian media conveniently ignores.

Yet the tunnel itself may be only part of the story. Equally important is what the announcement reveals about the Kremlin's broader objectives and its growing confidence that Russia's international isolation may be coming to an end.

What makes the story particularly revealing is not just Dmitriev's announcement, but the Kremlin's coordinated effort to amplify it. The proposed tunnel has dominated coverage across Russia's state-controlled media, from TASS and Zvezda to Komsomolskaya Pravda and other outlets that routinely carry messages the Kremlin wants amplified at home and abroad. Even more telling is how the project is being marketed. Russian media is branding it not as a Bering Strait tunnel or an Alaska-Russia tunnel, but as the "Putin-Trump tunnel."

And that choice of wording is certainly not accidental.

One of the questions is why Putin's messenger believes now is the right moment to promote a ridiculous "Putin-Trump tunnel."

For years, Dmitriev has served as one of the Kremlin’s most important intermediaries with Western political and business circles. Many may remember him from the infamous Seychelles meeting in January 2017, where he met with Erik Prince during the Trump transition through a UAE-brokered backchannel that later became one of the more scrutinized episodes of the Russia investigation. Nearly a decade later, Dmitriev is once again acting as one of the Kremlin’s key bridges into Trumpworld, tasked with arranging business deals.

Since Trump's return to power, Dmitriev has become one of the Kremlin's key figures in efforts to force a Ukrainian surrender, working closely with Trump’s shady envoys Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner while advancing proposals that would legitimize Russia's territorial seizures, genocide, war crimes, and hand Russia many of its objectives it failed to achieve through more than a decade of its war.

And the irony is difficult to ignore. While Trump and his cronies continue insisting that "Russia, Russia, Russia" was a hoax and seek to investigate or prosecute those who investigated Russia's attack on the 2016 election, Russian state media is promoting a "Putin-Trump tunnel" as many of the same Kremlin-linked figures, intermediaries, and networks that drew scrutiny a decade ago reemerge.

This year's SPIEF is particularly significant because, for the first time in nearly a decade, a U.S. government official is attending. Coming less than a year after Trump's Alaska summit, where he literally rolled out the red carpet for Putin despite the Russian leader being a wanted war criminal subject to an ICC arrest warrant, the visit is exactly the kind of symbolism the Kremlin has been seeking.

Among the attendees is Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, Trump’s White House ballroom commissioner, and a Trump appointee. According to Russian media, Cook told reporters that both Trump and the State Department approved his trip to Russia.

“The President and the State Department allowed me to come over,” Cook reportedly said, adding that Trump’s decision to allow the visit could “open up new avenues.”

Those comments are notable because Secretary of State Marco Rubio then publicly indicated that he was unaware of any official American delegation attending the forum.

And Cook is not merely attending as a guest. According to the SPIEF program, he is participating in a Russia-U.S. cultural dialogue panel alongside sanctioned Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, American Chamber of Commerce in Russia president Robert Agee, and longtime Putin ally Steven Seagal. The session is moderated by Mikhail Shvydkoy, Putin’s special representative for international cultural cooperation.

Cook is also joining a gathering that includes pro-Kremlin Western influencers, far-right extremists such as Candace Owens, and foreign political figures who help Moscow project the image that Russia is once again a "normal" member of the international community despite its genocidal war against Ukraine. For years, SPIEF has served as both an economic forum and a venue where the Kremlin cultivates foreign elites, builds influence networks, and creates opportunities for compromising interactions involving escorts and other forms of leverage that can later be exploited to advance Moscow's interests.

Against this backdrop, Russian media have devoted a lot of attention to Cook's presence, repeatedly portraying him as a representative of the Trump regime and highlighting his claims that both Trump and the State Department approved his visit. And his appearance reinforces exactly the propaganda Moscow wants to promote.

One of the more notable participants on Cook’s panel is Viktor Vekselberg, the Kremlin-connected billionaire whose name surfaced repeatedly during investigations into Russia’s attack on the 2016 election. Vekselberg’s network helped funnel money into Trump’s inauguration through his cousin Andrew Intrater before later becoming a subject of interest in the Mueller investigation and eventually being sanctioned by the U.S.

It is also fair to ask why a Trump appointee responsible for overseeing the president’s controversial White House ballroom project is attending Putin’s flagship economic forum at all. There is no evidence, as of now, that Cook is seeking Russian investment or financial backing for the ballroom. Nevertheless, the optics are difficult to ignore, and these questions need to be asked.

Well, at least SPIEF attendees got an unexpected fireworks show on opening day as Ukrainian drones flew over St. Petersburg and black smoke rose above facilities helping sustain Russia’s genocidal war.

I’ll be keeping a close eye on SPIEF over the next few days and will post any developments worth paying attention to.

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