Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
1h

Russia as much as anyone can, controls tRump. He is incapable of peeling away from Putin in any meaningful way and it seems to me if Putin keeps doing these “little” tests the OT will get used to it then accept a bigger incursion. November cannot come soon enough.

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Monica Elizabeth's avatar
Monica Elizabeth
1h

I have had it with Russia. Putin is such a monster! How Ukraine and surrounding countries have survived I have no idea. It's time to bury the bullies in this world.

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