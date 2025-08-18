Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
Aug 20, 2025

I'm kind of a refugee from evangelical circles. That's what I grew up in. I started rebelling against the term evangelical to describe myself in 2020. I'm now a confirmed Lutheran and want nothing to do with anything labeled evangelical. What you've laid out is one of the two reasons. The other being Christian nationalism. It's no accident God led me to a church where the foundations of russian influence and Christian nationalism are specifically addressed and condemned in multiple doctrinal statements.

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
Aug 19, 2025

Such an old story. Ever since ‘the kingship descended from Heaven’ in ancient Sumer, men and women who lust after power and control have been using control of organized religion to do so.

The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, one of the most crucial pieces of the Bill of Rights was written into the Constitution in an attempt to remedy that problem. So the present attempts by the Supreme Court to neutralize that clause in the entirely spurious pursuit of ‘religious freedom' are among the most dangerous things they are doing.

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