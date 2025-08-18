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Last week, we traced Moscow’s quiet infiltration of the NRA in Chapter 3: Guns, Spies, and Trump, and this week, the story takes an even darker turn.

It may seem improbable that the Kremlin, once synonymous with atheistic Communism and the brutal suppression of religion, would later recast itself as a guardian of global Christianity. After all, Stalin nearly annihilated the Russian Orthodox Church, persecuting its clergy and destroying its churches, before partially reviving it in 1943 as a wartime tool to rally patriotism and unify the Soviet people against Nazi Germany. From that point forward, the leadership of the Church was infiltrated and tightly managed by the Soviet state. Senior clergy were often vetted or even directly recruited as informants by the KGB. Archival materials released in the 1990s (after the collapse of the USSR) showed that many bishops, metropolitans, and even patriarchs carried code names as KGB agents. This ensured the hierarchy remained politically loyal and served state interests — for example, in promoting Soviet positions abroad and discouraging religious dissent at home.

Throughout the Cold War, the Moscow Patriarchate became a tool of Soviet “soft power.” Church delegations were sent to international religious conferences to echo Soviet foreign policy lines. At home, the Church was allowed to function only under constant surveillance, with the KGB controlling seminary admissions, clergy promotions, and even sermons.

As he consolidated power in the post-Soviet era, Vladimir Putin again discovered that the language of faith could be every bit as powerful a weapon as the language of ideology. Appeals to “traditional values” became a tool to fracture Western societies, forge alliances with disaffected movements abroad, and prepare fertile ground for political upheaval.

Even as Russian operatives courted Second Amendment absolutists, another, arguably even more consequential, campaign was underway – one aimed at one of America’s most influential voting blocs: Evangelical Christians. By wrapping its geopolitical ambitions in the language of spiritual renewal, Putin’s Russia positioned itself as the last fortress defending Christianity against the encroaching forces of secular liberalism.

The Road to 2016

By 2016, the Kremlin was well on its path to cultivating American evangelicals. Figures like Vladimir Yakunin, the former head of Russian Railways and a close Putin ally, sponsored the Dialogue of Civilizations forums, inviting Western religious and political conservatives to Greece and Moscow. Meanwhile, the Russian Orthodox Church, under Patriarch Kirill, promoted an explicitly anti-LGBT and pro-natalist agenda, which resonated with the American Christian Right. The World Congress of Families (WCF) became the key institutional bridge: American Christian activists such as Brian Brown, Larry Jacobs, and Scott Lively worked closely with Russian lawmakers like Elena Mizulina, who authored Russia’s notorious 2013 “gay propaganda law.” These collaborations produced not just joint statements but also a sense of shared global mission — casting Russia and U.S. evangelicals as partners in a spiritual war against liberal democracy.

The Kremlin’s Ideological Pivot: “Traditional Values” as Geopolitical Weapon

The Kremlin’s embrace of “traditional values” was more than a slogan – it became the cornerstone of a strategy to build influence abroad. Russian diplomats, Orthodox clerics, and state-backed NGOs crisscrossed Europe and the United States, casting Moscow as the defender of family, faith, and civilization. Every crackdown at home, whether on NGOs, media, or LGBTQ+ citizens, was reframed as a moral defense against a predatory West bent on erasing national identity.

This message resonated with Western populists. In France, Marine Le Pen hailed Putin as a champion of Christian Europe. In Hungary, Viktor Orbán praised Moscow’s cultural stance while declaring illiberal democracy the future. In the United States, evangelical leaders and Catholic traditionalists echoed Kremlin talking points on the “natural family” and “gender ideology.”

What looked like scattered culture wars – in Eastern Europe over marriage, in America over abortion, in France over secularism – were pulled under Moscow’s umbrella. Russia didn’t invent these battles, but by amplifying grievances and offering state backing, it elevated them into a transnational front. “Traditional values” became both shield and sword: shielding repression at home, while fracturing Western unity abroad.

The Orthodox Church: An Arm of Statecraft and Intelligence

Central to this transformation was the Russian Orthodox Church under Patriarch Kirill, whose collaboration with the KGB dated back to Soviet times. Operating under the codename “Mikhailov,” Kirill was among a generation of clerics co-opted by Soviet intelligence, which routinely used the Church as a vehicle for soft power and espionage. In the 1970s and 1980s, his assignments abroad – most prominently as the Moscow Patriarchate’s representative to the World Council of Churches in Geneva – were conducted under KGB supervision. For Soviet authorities, clerics operating on the other side of the Iron Curtain provided ideal cover for influence operations, recruitment of sympathizers, and discreet information gathering in circles otherwise closed to official diplomats.

After his enthronement as Patriarch in 2009, Kirill expanded that role, turning the Church into a parallel diplomatic corps that operated as an unofficial arm of Russian intelligence. Pilgrimages, “family values” conferences, and clerical exchanges abroad doubled as platforms for recruitment and influence.

The mending of the nearly 90-year schism between the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) in 2007 helped in this pursuit. After the Bolshevik Revolution, the ROCOR split with the Moscow Patriarchate over the Patriarchate’s capitulation to the Soviet regime. The fall of the Soviet Union removed the original political barrier, but distrust lingered, as the ROCOR still viewed Moscow as compromised by decades of collaboration with the KGB. In 2000, the Moscow Patriarchate canonized Tsar Nicholas II and his family, signaling a shift closer to ROCOR’s stance. In the early Putin years, dialogue deepened under the former KGB collaborator Patriarch Alexey II, operating under the codename “Drozdov,” and ROCOR’s Metropolitan Laurus. Both sides emphasized healing the “civil war” divide in the Russian diaspora.

The 2007 reunification of the ROCOR with the Moscow Patriarchate widened the Kremlin’s reach into U.S. parishes, providing new channels to engage conservative Americans. Under Kirill, Moscow framed its geopolitical gambits, such as its illegal annexation of Crimea and deadly intervention in Syria, not as imperial conquests but as sacred battles to “defend” Orthodoxy in Ukraine from Western-backed “persecution,” and “protect” Christians from Islamic extremism in Syria.

By weaving political objectives into spiritual language, the Church gave Moscow’s foreign policy a moral gloss and built resonance with American evangelicals. For many, Putin came to be seen not as a geopolitical adversary but a warrior in a global struggle against liberalism.

Konstantin Malofeev: The “Orthodox Oligarch”

No figure embodied the fusion of faith, finance, and politics more vividly than Konstantin Malofeev, the so-called “Orthodox Oligarch.” Through his St. Basil the Great Foundation, Malofeev promoted Orthodox philanthropy while simultaneously bankrolling Russian operatives in Donbas. For these activities, he was sanctioned by both the United States and the European Union, yet he remained central to Russia’s ideological operations abroad.

In 2015, Malofeev launched Tsargrad TV, explicitly modeled on Fox News. Staffed with nationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin and powered by former Fox producer John Hanick – a veteran of Sean Hannity’s show who was later indicted by the Department of Justice for violating sanctions – Tsargrad adopted a format instantly recognizable to American conservatives, blending Orthodox traditionalism with U.S.-style populist outrage. The network’s name underscored the vast ambitions of the enterprise: “Tsargrad” is the old Slavic name for Constantinople, symbolizing Russia’s claim to be the “Third Rome” and spiritual heir to Orthodox Byzantium.

Meanwhile, Malofeev and Dugin’s think tank Katehon churned out “civilizational” manifestos in English, while their ally Charles Bausman amplified Kremlin rhetoric to MAGA audiences through Russia Insider, an online propaganda site aimed at Americans that he launched in 2014. Bausman, a Pennsylvania-born businessman who had spent a significant amount of time in Moscow during the heady post-Soviet days, helped stage a “Stop the Steal” rally in Pennsylvania, surfaced at the Capitol in Washington on January 6, and soon after fled back to Russia.

Aleksandr Dugin: The “Ideological” Architect

While Malofeev provided the funds, the intellectual foundation was supplied by Dugin, the ultranationalist philosopher whose 1997 Foundations of Geopolitics urged the undermining of the West through cultural subversion as much as through territorial conquest. The book became a staple in Russian military academies, treated as required reading for senior officers and strategists. By 2009, in his Fourth Political Theory, Dugin was openly calling for a global alliance of traditionalist and religious movements—a “Conservative International” united in opposition to liberalism.

As editor-in-chief of Tsargrad TV and through his platform Geopolitika.ru, Dugin broadcast these ideas widely, weaving geopolitics into a theological narrative that portrayed Putin as a messianic figure destined to save civilization. Though Dugin himself had little direct contact with U.S. evangelicals, that hardly mattered. His ideas were laundered through Kremlin allies like Malofeev, his associate Alexey Komov, Tsargrad TV, and Katehon, repackaged into “family values” rhetoric and culture-war language that American conservatives readily absorbed. Evangelical leaders didn’t need to read Fourth Political Theory to echo its message – they only needed the Kremlin’s filtered version, which cast Russia not as an adversary but as a providential partner.

Alexey Komov: Malofeev’s Right Hand

As Dugin supplied the ideology and Malofeev the money, Alexey Komov provided the connective tissue. Seen as Malofeev’s right hand, Komov emerged as the Kremlin’s envoy to conservative religious movements abroad. Beginning in 2011, he joined the leadership of the World Congress of Families (WCF), where he built bridges to U.S. evangelical leaders, European far-right politicians, and Orthodox clergy.

The efforts paid off. In 2014, Larry Jacobs, the WCF’s managing director, said, “I think Russia is the hope for the world right now.” That year, the WCF planned to host its annual gathering in Moscow but was forced to cancel after Russia annexed Crimea that year.

In practice, the Crimean invasion did not matter to WCF. Its Russian partners went ahead with the event in Moscow under a new name – the International Forum “Large Family and the Future of Humanity” – opening in the Kremlin and continuing at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. A message from Putin was read aloud, and senior figures such as Patriarch Kirill, Mizulina, and Yakunin attended, alongside some 1,500 participants from 45 countries. Although the World Congress of Families distanced itself on paper, its leaders, Larry Jacobs and Don Feder, still took part, joined by other U.S. activists like Brown of the National Organization for Marriage. Delegates issued an “Urgent Appeal to the Nations of the World,” calling for Russia-style bans on “homosexual propaganda,” opposition to surrogacy for same-sex couples, and the promotion of the “Natural Family.”

Komov also sat on the board of CitizenGO, a Spanish-based Christian-right advocacy platform, and partnered with Brown to rebrand WCF’s network under the International Organization for the Family. Together, this triad—WCF, IOF, and CitizenGO—formed a transnational hub that bound Russian Orthodoxy, Catholic traditionalists, and American evangelicals into a coordinated culture-war front.

The National Prayer Breakfast: Opening Washington’s Doors

The WCF gave Moscow access to activists, and the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington opened doors to political elites. Russian Central Bank official Alexander Torshin and his protégé Maria Butina, who also successfully infiltrated the National Rifle Association, exploited the event as a backchannel to U.S. lawmakers, donors, and evangelical power brokers. Butina later pled guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent, confirming what intelligence officials had long suspected: the Kremlin deliberately targeted religious networks as infiltration vectors.

The opaque role of the Prayer Breakfast’s organizer, the Fellowship Foundation, better known as “The Family,” made the venue uniquely vulnerable. Its secrecy created space for unofficial diplomacy. GOP operative and Butina’s longtime boyfriend Paul Erickson – whom she first met in Moscow while he was on a gun-rights junket – acted as Butina’s guide through Republican and evangelical circles, bridging NRA networks and Prayer Breakfast corridors.

By the mid-2010s, these efforts converged into what Dugin had envisioned: a Conservative International linking evangelical, Catholic traditionalists, Orthodox clergy, and far-right populists into a transnational illiberal bloc. In 2016, right as Trump was solidifying his hold on the Republican nomination, Torshin and Butina brought a Russian delegation to the National Prayer Breakfast, which gave the Kremlin access to top U.S. conservative and evangelical leaders, symbolically embedding Moscow in a U.S. religious-political tradition.

Exporting the Playbook

The Evangelical–Legal Pipeline: From the ACLJ to Moscow

One less visible but significant vector was the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), run by Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, which funneled millions into its Moscow affiliate, the Slavic Centre for Law & Justice (SCLJ). The SCLJ sat on Kremlin-linked councils and advanced the same “family values” lawfare agenda domestically. This legal network gave Moscow a veneer of credibility when appealing to American Christian conservatives.

The ACLJ, founded by televangelist Pat Robertson and long run by Sekulow, has served as one of the most influential legal advocacy groups for the Christian Right. The organization was designed as a conservative counterweight to the ACLU, focusing on issues such as religious freedom, opposition to abortion, and defending the role of Christianity in American public life. Under Sekulow’s leadership, the ACLJ grew into a well-funded, media-savvy institution with deep ties to evangelical donors and activists.

The group’s influence became politically significant when Sekulow also emerged as one of Trump’s personal attorneys. He represented Trump during the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and later appeared as part of Trump’s impeachment defense team in 2020. This dual role blurred the line between nonprofit legal advocacy and partisan political defense. The ACLJ’s media arms, including its daily radio program and later its relationship with the Salem Radio Network, became megaphones for defending Trump’s policies and framing his presidency as aligned with evangelical values.

The ACLJ also gave Trump’s political and legal strategies a veneer of legitimacy within the evangelical world. By embedding Trump’s lawyer at the head of a respected Christian legal ministry, the campaign secured a pipeline to evangelical voters and donors, the most reliable bloc in the Republican base.

Beyond the U.S., the ACLJ’s international branches, such as the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), extended this influence abroad. The ECLJ regularly filed amicus curiae briefs in cases before the European Court on Human Rights, often siding with Russia on issues ranging from opposition to LGBTQ rights, family policy, and religion in public life. In cases challenging Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, the ECLJ submitted briefs supporting Moscow’s position, arguing that states should have wide latitude to protect “public morals” and “traditional family values.”

While the ECHR consistently ruled against Russia in such cases, the ECLJ’s filings provided legal cover and rhetorical support for the Kremlin’s stance.

Media, Diaspora, and Washington Networks

Beyond Tsargrad, RT, and Sputnik, Russia built English-language propaganda arms aimed squarely at U.S. conservatives. Russia Insider and Katehon pumped out Kremlin narratives about “Western decadence” for MAGA and Evangelical audiences. Diaspora fronts like Rossotrudnichestvo and KSORS ran cultural outreach in the U.S.—until FBI scrutiny exposed their role as influence channels. At the center was Elena Branson, a Kremlin agent who courted community leaders before fleeing to Moscow as investigators closed in. In 2022, the Justice Department charged her as an unregistered foreign agent, proof that Moscow’s “cultural” networks were tools of espionage.

Meanwhile, Edward Lozansky’s Russia House and World Russia Forum staged annual gatherings on Capitol Hill, where Russian officials like Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Torshin – often joined by his protégé Butina – mingled with GOP operatives, evangelical leaders, and conservative intellectuals. Butina was not alone; other Russian operatives moved freely through these circles as Moscow turned Lozansky’s forums into covert conduits for influence, posing as dialogue while quietly binding together political, religious, and policy networks, similarly to how they were cultivating the NRA.

Why Evangelicals Were Pivotal in 2016

By the time Donald Trump descended the golden escalator in 2015, Moscow’s cultivation of evangelicals had already reshaped the American political landscape. In March of 2024, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) placed Putin on the cover of its Decision Magazine, which also featured an op-ed praising Putin’s ban on the dissemination of "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" to children.

“To be clear, I’m not endorsing President Putin,” Graham wrote. “Isn’t it sad, though, that America’s own morality has fallen so far that on this issue — protecting children from any homosexual agenda or propaganda — Russia’s standard is higher than our own?”

Later that year, Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev, a high-ranking Russian Orthodox Church official, met with Billy and Franklin Graham in North Carolina to celebrate Billy Graham’s 96th birthday. After that meeting, Hilarion traveled to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters, which was holding a summit between Russian church leaders and American evangelical leaders. There, he delivered a broadside against sanctions the United States had placed on Russia, which the Obama Administration levied after Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea.

This was not Hilarion’s first attempt to co-opt America’s religious leaders. In 2011, he traveled to the United States to deliver a speech at the Catholic University and at Dallas Theological Sem­inary. He also reportedly met with former President George W. Bush while in Texas.

In 2015, Franklin Graham flew to Moscow, where he met with high-ranking Russian Orthodox officials, including Patriarch Kirill, to discuss shared concerns, particularly the persecution of Christians and moral decline in Western societies. During that trip, Graham also held a 45-minute private meeting with Putin, who offered to support a conference on persecuted Christians. After the meeting, Graham announced he and leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church would organize a 2016 World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians in Moscow, which Graham was forced to move to Washington after Russia passed new anti-terrorism laws that restricted evangelism. Still, this did not deter the BGEA from spending millions to host the summit the following year in Washington, where Russian participants dedicated their time to railing against sanctions.

When evangelicals turned out in record numbers for Trump in 2016, their support reflected not only domestic politics but also the fruit of a decade-long Russian campaign. They were primed to view Putin favorably, to excuse Trump’s praise of him, and to treat Paul Manafort’s quiet 2016 GOP convention platform change removing a call to arm Ukraine not as betrayal, but as consistent with their emerging worldview.

Prayer as a Trojan Horse

Russia’s infiltration of the evangelical community was not a sideshow but a central pillar of its active measures. By blending oligarchic wealth, Church diplomacy, transnational conferences, far-right alliances, legal pipelines, diaspora fronts, and “traditional values” propaganda, Moscow weaponized faith as an instrument of its arsenal.

As Trump emerged as a presidential candidate in 2015, Russia’s prior cultivation of evangelical networks provided fertile ground. Trump’s campaign leaned heavily on evangelical support, and Kremlin messaging amplified his appeal by portraying him as a strongman aligned with “Christian” values. Russian state media outlets like RT and Sputnik echoed themes familiar to evangelical audiences: opposition to same-sex marriage, hostility to abortion, suspicion of globalism, and nostalgia for national greatness. American religious-right leaders who had built ties with Moscow, such as Graham, Sekulow, and Brown, not only legitimized Trump within evangelical circles but also reinforced a narrative that linked his rise to a global movement resisting secular liberalism. In this way, Russia’s earlier infiltration of evangelical networks helped inflate Trump’s candidacy, granting him access to a constituency that ultimately became decisive in his 2016 victory.

Russia proved that influence operations don’t always come through just hackers or spies. They can be cloaked in scripture, sanctified by family and tradition. By 2016, Moscow had already primed millions of Americans to see Putin not as an enemy but as a defender of their faith. It was a decisive front in Russia’s attack—and they were just getting started.

Russia’s engagement with American evangelicals prior to 2016 was not accidental. By building bridges through the Russian Orthodox Church, oligarch-backed forums, and the World Congress of Families, Moscow won influence within a massive and most loyal Republican voting bloc. When Trump arrived, Russia did not need to build new infrastructure – it simply harnessed the evangelical networks already primed to see Moscow as a moral partner. The result was an extraordinary feedback loop: evangelicals buoyed Trump, and Russia amplified evangelicals, reshaping U.S. politics in profound and lasting ways.