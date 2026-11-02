A ‘Vote Here’ sign outside an election polling place at Woodbury City Hall in Woodbury, Minnesota, during the 2020 general election, on November 3, 2020. Wikimedia Commons

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Hi Friends,

I cannot believe it is almost Election Day!

We are less than 24 hours away, and I wanted to put together a list of Russia’s tactics we should all watch out for tomorrow. I don’t want to frighten or discourage anyone, but do want everyone to be prepared and know what to look out for.

For decades, Russia has used these same tactics to interfere in elections here in the U.S., Canada, and across Europe, including disinformation, fake scandals, cyberattacks, intimidation, and pretty much anything else it can think of to create chaos, confuse voters, and undermine confidence in election results. And we don’t even have to go back to 2016 or 2024 to see Moscow’s playbook because Russia has been very busy over the past few months spreading fake stories and videos about Democratic candidates, with the apparent goal of helping Trump and the Republicans.

The goal is not always to convince people that these stories are true, but to create enough chaos and confusion that voters don’t know what to believe or whether they can trust the election process and results.

The good news is that Russia hasn’t succeeded in some of its recent election attacks in Europe. In Moldova, for example, voters showed up at the polls in large numbers despite Russia throwing just about everything it could at the election, from disinformation and cyberattacks to intimidation and vote buying.

So here are some things to watch out for on Election Day:

Bomb threats at polling stations: False bomb threats that could force polling locations to evacuate, interrupt voting, and scare voters away.

Cyberattacks: Attacks on government websites, infrastructure, communications, or other systems intended to cause disruptions, confusion, and chaos.

Fake election fraud stories: Fake videos and reports claiming ballots are being tampered with, illegal votes are being counted, or votes are being stolen.

AI-generated scandals: Fake videos, witnesses, and fabricated accusations about election tampering or political candidates designed to look real.

False voting information: Fake announcements claiming polling stations have closed, voting rules have changed, or an emergency has disrupted the election.

Fake reports of violence: False stories about protests, violence, or confrontations at polling stations that could scare people away from voting.

Coordinated disinformation: Fake accounts spreading the same disinfo across social media to make it appear credible.

Claims of a stolen election: Allegations that the election was rigged or the results were manipulated, even when there is no evidence to support them.

These are just some of the tactics Russia has used in recent elections. Add to that Trump’s chaos of sending 1,000 federal election monitors across the country, including criminal prosecutors, and election officials preparing for the possibility of federal agents showing up at polling places. This is why it’s so important that everyone votes tomorrow, doesn’t let anyone intimidate them, and stays in line until they’ve voted. If there’s an emergency, follow election officials’ instructions.

We have a lot of work ahead of us to dig ourselves out of this mess, and exercising our right to vote is an important part of that.