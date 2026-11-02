Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Maggie Bennett's avatar
Maggie Bennett
6h

Thanks Olga! I hope a lot of people get this info!

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Terentev Valerii's avatar
Terentev Valerii
6h

Just as in 2024, expect hundreds of bomb-threat calls executed by Russian trolls and bots targeting polling stations in Democratic-leaning areas, forcing them to close and preventing Democratic voters from casting their ballots. Vote!!! Make it too big to rig!

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