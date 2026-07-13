Demonstrators protest against Russia’s war on Ukraine in front of the UN headquarters in New York [File: Aron Ranen/AFP]

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Yet again, I wanted to document another public statement by a Russian politician openly advocating the extermination of Ukrainians because, despite overwhelming evidence, many continue to debate Russia’s intentions. Calls for the destruction of Ukraine and the eradication of Ukrainian identity have echoed through Russian politics and state media for decades, drawing on a centuries-old imperial narrative that denies Ukraine’s nationhood and the existence of Ukrainians as a people. Russian politicians, state television propagandists, military bloggers, and government officials repeatedly explain exactly what they believe should happen to Ukraine, yet those statements receive barely any attention.

This time it was State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev, who, during a recent interview with lawyer and propagandist Ivan Mironov, declared that exterminating up to half of Ukraine’s population would be acceptable if that was what it took to eradicate what he called “Nazism.”

Asked how many “Nazis” he believed remained in Ukraine, Zhuravlev claimed the number had grown to “20 to 30 percent.” When Mironov asked whether they should all be exterminated, Zhuravlev answered, “Desirably,” before leaving little room for interpretation. “All Nazis must be exterminated. All of them. You understand, even if it’s fifty percent, even fifty percent, they should be exterminated... so that this infection doesn’t exist there.” Those Ukrainians unwilling to “change their tune,” he continued, should either be deported or destroyed.

Zhuravlev's remarks are neither unique nor surprising. They reflect an imperial worldview deeply embedded within Russia's political establishment, one that denies Ukraine's legitimacy as a sovereign nation and portrays Ukrainians as a people who must either be absorbed into Russia or eliminated as a national identity. That narrative did not emerge with Russia's full-scale invasion. During the Euromaidan Revolution and in the months leading up to Russia's 2014 invasion, the Kremlin portrayed Ukraine as a "Nazi" state, revived the language of the Great Patriotic War, and lied that Russian speakers were facing "persecution" and even "genocide." The same lies were repeated for years, eventually becoming one of Russia’s pretexts for its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Just weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the state news agency RIA Novosti published what remains one of the clearest public statements of Russia's genocidal intent: Timofey Sergeytsev's essay What Russia Should Do with Ukraine. Presented as a blueprint for "denazification," it made clear that defeating the Ukrainian military was never the real objective. Sergeytsev argued that Ukraine could not continue to exist as a sovereign nation, called for the "de-Ukrainization" of its population, and asserted that Ukrainians who supported their country should be subjected to punishment, "re-education," imprisonment, or worse.

The essay also showed what the Kremlin’s constant references to “Nazism” were really about. Calling Ukrainians “Nazis” was never just propaganda. It was how Russia justified what came next. Once Ukrainians were portrayed as “Nazis,” “traitors,” or an existential threat to Russia, almost anything done to them could be defended as “denazification.” History has shown that before people are persecuted or killed, they are first stripped of their humanity.

Ukraine has documented more than 20,000 children who have been kidnapped and taken to Russia, a crime that led the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. Russia has also systematically targeted Ukrainian schools, museums, churches, libraries, archives, cultural institutions, historical landmarks, and educational curricula while replacing Ukrainian passports, local administrations, and national symbols throughout occupied territories. None of this has been hidden. Russia has carried out these policies openly, with senior officials and state propagandists defending and celebrating them.

In 2023, Grigory Karasin, then chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, publicly claimed that Russia had stolen around 700,000 Ukrainian children. Whether that figure is accurate is almost beside the point. What matters is that a senior Russian official believed the mass kidnapping of Ukrainian children was something to boast about publicly.

The rhetoric changes little from one official to the next. Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president whom many in the West once sold as a “reformer,” has repeatedly denied Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state. Russian state television propagandists routinely describe Ukrainians as “Nazis,” “traitors,” and “Satanists” while calling for the destruction of Ukraine and the elimination of Ukrainian identity. The late Vladimir Zhirinovsky dismissed Ukrainians as “European garbage” and “European manure that should disappear.” On Vladimir Solovyov’s program, State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy argued that Ukrainians who insist on being a separate people should be “hanged from lampposts.” Whether these statements come from politicians, state television, or Kremlin propagandists, they all advance the same objective: denying Ukraine’s right to exist and justifying violence against Ukrainians.

The problem is not just that these statements are dismissed. It is that many outside Russia never hear them because they rarely make it into Western press. And those who are aware often dismiss them as propaganda or inflammatory rhetoric, while others actively minimize, rationalize, or whitewash Russia's war crimes and genocide by repeating Kremlin lies that falsely portray NATO expansion as the reason Russia invaded Ukraine.

Long before Russia's full-scale invasion, Moscow repeatedly sought to erase Ukrainian nationhood through repression, deportation, forced Russification, and cultural destruction. From the Holodomor genocide to Soviet assaults on the Ukrainian language, culture, and identity, the objective has always been the same.

Whether Russia is ever held accountable for its genocide, war crimes, and crime of aggression remains to be seen. Russia's leaders, lawmakers, propagandists, and state media have spent years publicly stating their intentions while the Russian state carried them out, which is precisely why documenting these statements matters. They are evidence of intent, part of the historical record, and a reminder that Russia repeatedly told the world exactly what it intended to do to Ukraine.

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