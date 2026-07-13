Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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OPFOR Journal's avatar
OPFOR Journal
1d

Zhuravlev is an actual Nazi supporter. He is a long time patron of both the neo-Nazi Group Rusich and US designated terror group, the Russian Imperial Movement. He made trips to visit Rusich in Izyum back in 2022 before the city was retaken.

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Patricia Turcotte's avatar
Patricia Turcotte
1d

I surely hope there comes a day when these monsters get what they deserve. I am so happy that our Prime Minister appointed Louise Arbour as our new Governor General. She has procecuted leaders for genocide and war crimes, and served as High Commissioner for Human rights. 🇨🇦 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇦 💪

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