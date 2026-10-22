Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Patricia Turcotte's avatar
Patricia Turcotte
5d

Lifting sanctions and allowing Russia to sell its oil, so it can finance this despicable war. What a frigging betrayal of an ally. Weapons, that have already been paid for, have not been delivered to Ukraine. Russia has also provided Iran with intelligence to attack US bases, and kill American troops. There have been many attacks on NATO countries, and the traitor-in-chief doesn't care. Adhering to an enemy, and providing aid and comfort, sounds pretty much like treason to me! #NEVER51

🇨🇦 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇦

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Nilla's avatar
Nilla
5d

It's incredible to me that countries use musk products for their security. How do you place faith in an untrustworthy person?

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