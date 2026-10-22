Two suspects in the arson attack on a Starlink ground station in Poland are escorted to court in Nürtingen, Germany, on October 13, 2026. (Source: Getty Images)

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Earlier this week in Denmark, two young men were charged with allegedly spying on a defense company, with prosecutors accusing them of gathering information for Russian intelligence. The arrests are the latest in a series of developments across Europe over the past week, as more details come to light about Russia’s recent attacks against NATO countries and the people Moscow is using to carry out its operations.

According to Berlingske, the two men, ages 18 and 21, were arrested Monday after photographing the facilities of MyDefence, a Danish company based in Nørresundby that specializes in counter-drone technology. Prosecutors say several unidentified individuals were also involved and that the photographs were sent to someone on Telegram, allegedly for Russian intelligence services.

MyDefence supplies NATO forces and other military customers, making it a ripe target for Russian intelligence, especially given Moscow’s history of going after European defense manufacturers, including several assassination plots against their executives. Investigators have not disclosed how the photographs were going to be used, but the case comes just a month after Denmark’s domestic intelligence service, PET, warned that Russian operatives were recruiting people to photograph sensitive facilities and collect information that could later be used for attacks.

PET also provided some details on Russia’s recruitment tactics, including how its intelligence services are using social media, gaming platforms, and Telegram to recruit people to photograph buildings, warehouses, vehicles, and entrances to sensitive facilities. Those carrying out these assignments may not even realize they are working for Russia.

A similar case is now unfolding in Poland, where investigators are looking into an arson attack on a Starlink ground station and the possible involvement of a Turkish organized crime network. Polish authorities also identified a suspect who allegedly photographed the facility, sent the images through Telegram, and examined its security arrangements before the attack.

The Starlink facility, located in Wola Krobowska, south of Warsaw, was set on fire on September 23, and Polish authorities in recent weeks have stated that Russia was behind the attack. The investigation eventually led to Germany, where police arrested two Turkish nationals on October 12. According to Der Spiegel, investigators are looking into whether the men have connections to the Daltons, also known as Daltonlar, a Turkish organized crime group, and whether Russia hired them to carry out the operation.

The possible involvement of the Daltons is particularly interesting given Moscow’s longstanding ties to organized crime and the group’s own connections to Russia. Its alleged leader, Beratcan Gökdemir, known as Can Dalton, was arrested in Russia in 2024, and Moscow has since refused repeated Turkish requests for his extradition, including one in June. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian intelligence has increasingly relied on criminals, disposable agents, and other intermediaries to carry out attacks across Europe. But is Moscow now taking that a step further by leveraging its relationships with established mafia networks to coordinate attacks against NATO countries? I’m sure Polish investigators are taking a very close look at that.

And the investigations in Denmark and Poland are only part of what European authorities have uncovered so far. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Putin personally ordered a new wave of sabotage attacks against NATO countries, including the recent August terrorist plot targeting Germany’s Leipzig-Halle Airport, where explosive-laden drones struck aircraft used to transport military assistance to Ukraine. Luckily, the drones failed to detonate. German investigators traced the attack to a branch of Russian military intelligence commanded by Andrey Averyanov, whose operatives have been linked to assassinations, poisonings, and bombings across Europe.

There is another detail from the Leipzig investigation worth noting. German investigators identified Oleg Levushkin, a former Russian military officer recruited by the GRU, as one of the men who helped organize the attack, directing Belarusian operatives who transported explosives and assembled the drones. Investigators also linked Col. Denis Smolyaninov to an earlier Russian plot to smuggle incendiary devices onto cargo aircraft, which authorities believe was intended to bring down civilian planes flying to Britain and North America.

And after the Leipzig attack failed, a Kremlin official reportedly contacted a German government counterpart with a warning that Leipzig would not be the last attack. Judging by what European authorities have uncovered over the past several weeks, Moscow wasn’t bluffing.

The attacks against Starlink have also escalated. In Bulgaria, authorities issued arrest warrants this week for two 19-year-old German nationals accused of setting fire to satellite antennas near Sofia ten days earlier. Three antennas were destroyed and several others damaged. Investigators say the suspects drove into Bulgaria, carried out the attack within hours, and then crossed back over the border.

Bulgarian authorities have not blamed Russia for the attack or linked it to the earlier incident in Poland, but Lithuanian officials are now drawing connections between the attacks. On October 18, someone attempted to set fire to a Starlink base station outside Vilnius, Lithuania, marking the third attack against Starlink infrastructure in a NATO country in less than a month. Lithuanian authorities are treating the incident as Russian sabotage, with National Crisis Management Centre chief Vilmantas Vitkauskas linking it to the earlier attacks in Poland and Bulgaria.

And while European authorities are investigating these attacks, Russia’s military intelligence has also been very busy targeting NATO defense manufacturers via cyberattacks. Just this week, cybersecurity researchers at Symantec disclosed a hacking campaign linked to the GRU’s APT28 group, also known as Fancy Bear. The series of attacks targeted a naval shipbuilder, a military aircraft engine manufacturer, and a law enforcement agency in two European NATO countries. The hackers used malicious software to steal credentials and gain access to internal networks, and one of the defense contractors was reportedly compromised for at least two months.

So while Russia continues its daily fatal attacks on Ukraine, mass murdering civilians and destroying homes, hospitals, and critical infrastructure, Putin is also escalating across Europe. At a time when the United States should be standing firmly with its European allies and helping Ukraine defend itself, Trump is doing the opposite. He has pressured Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries, demanded Kyiv surrender, struck a diesel deal with Putin that could bring Moscow more revenue to fund its invasion, and waived sanctions passed by Congress to punish Russia for its aggression. All while his cronies pursue business deals with Moscow.

As if all of this weren’t dystopian enough, Trump’s shady, so-called envoy Steve Witkoff was in Russia earlier today, fawning over Putin and calling the mass-murdering war criminal a “humanitarian.”

Trump’s recent actions and repeated attacks on NATO have effectively given Putin a green light to continue attacking Europe and massacring Ukrainians, even as Russia helps Iran target American troops. Instead of confronting Moscow, Trump is rewarding it and frankly encouraging further aggression.

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