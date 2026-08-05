Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
2d

I hope Ukraine’s long range sanctions include blowing up all major roads and bridges in Russia that will be used to move missiles and troops from North Korea to western Russia. Then target roads, bridges and ports that China uses for its products moving to be used to build missiles in Russia.

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The Musings of the Big Red Car's avatar
The Musings of the Big Red Car
2d

Ukraine is fighting Europe's war and the Europeans (and the US) are responding with indifference and cowardliness.

Europe is still trading with Russia FFS and the US is still allowing technology to slip through its incomplete and ineffective sanctions.

Meanhile Russia is adding North Korean mercenaries and missile batteries to attack civilians in Ukraine.

God bless Ukraine because Europe and the US are not going to.

Cowards.

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