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As Trump’s shady envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner prepared for another round of discussions with Russia in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainians faced yet another betrayal. For the second time in less than a month, Ukraine’s military was hit with restrictions on Starshield, undermining its ability to intercept Russian drones as Moscow continued bombing Ukrainian cities, homes, and energy infrastructure. Once again, the throttling came as Trump was pressuring Ukraine to surrender territory that Putin’s military has failed to conquer.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy confirmed that Starshield was restricted to speeds of 100 miles per hour in temporarily Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, making it harder for Ukrainian interceptor drones to stop Russia’s faster jet-powered Shahed drones. “This means more Russian strikes get through, and more of our people are killed by Russia,” he warned.

The restrictions began around the start of the Abu Dhabi talks and rapidly worsened, with one Ukrainian official telling Axios that disruptions affected 10% of missions on the first day, 50% on the second, and by Thursday, all missions were failing. Zelenskyy also questioned whether the restrictions signaled American recognition of Russian-occupied territory: “If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going.”

And Zelenskyy has every reason to be furious. During an overnight assault earlier this week, Russia launched 163 drones, including 91 jet-powered drones capable of traveling more than 310 miles per hour. The attack struck at least six major power substations, leaving parts of eight Ukrainian regions without electricity and many without heat as temperatures continue to drop.

We saw this in October, when similar restrictions prevented Ukrainian forces from intercepting Russian jet-powered Shahed drones, including during an attack that killed a baby, her mother, and several others near a playground. Reuters traced the order to the White House, which Trump denied, while Musk acknowledged the restrictions and confirmed that the military and ultimately Trump controlled Starshield.

Meanwhile, after two days of useless discussions in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and Kushner headed home to Moscow, where they received another warm welcome from Putin’s bagman Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Judging by the footage, Witkoff and Kushner were excited to be there, all smiles as they stepped off the plane and were greeted by Dmitriev. Of course, this was hardly surprising, considering that Dmitriev has spent nearly two years dangling billions in potential business deals before Trump and his cronies, including plans to revive the Nord Stream pipelines and proposals involving Russian energy projects, Alaska LNG, oil, aviation, rare earths, and other industries. And what is expected in return? Ukraine’s surrender.

And Ukraine’s territory is no longer the only thing Witkoff and Kushner are discussing with Moscow. Following their meeting with Putin, Kushner announced that future talks would include “broader postwar European security arrangements.” And who better to discuss Europe’s security than Witkoff and Kushner, who have spent the past year cozying up to Putin? Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and has spent decades waging a war across Europe, yet Kushner is parroting longstanding Kremlin propaganda practically word for word.

Zelenskyy called the American approach “a bit strange,” which is putting it mildly.

There is also the question of who interpreted during Witkoff and Kushner’s meeting with Putin, whether an American interpreter was present, and if they will even bother providing an official record of the discussions. Considering that these meetings involve potentially billions in business deals for Trump, his family, and friends, we all deserve to know what is being discussed behind closed Kremlin doors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, speaks to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, second left, and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, third left, as Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, behind Putin, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, sit near during the meeting at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin, in Moscow, on Thursday.

But the most urgent questions concern Starshield. The latest restrictions have drawn outrage from Congress, with Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis releasing a statement demanding an investigation into who authorized them.

“SpaceX has yet to offer any explanation for these latest disruptions. These repeated restrictions raise further dire questions about why Ukraine is being deliberately deprived of the capabilities it needs to defend itself.” The senators called the disruptions “outrageous” and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

On the House side, the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, representing 105 members, also demanded a full accounting from Trump officials and SpaceX, along with immediate restoration of Ukraine’s full access to Starshield.

And America’s allies are paying close attention. Why would any country spend billions purchasing American weapons or become dependent on American technology if the U.S. can suddenly decide when and how those systems can be used, even when that country is defending itself against an invasion?

We have watched Trump show fealty to Putin for more than a decade, repeatedly taking the word of a KGB thug over American intelligence agencies. Since returning to the White House, he has spent much of his time trying to bring Russia out of international isolation, easing sanctions, pressuring Ukraine to surrender, and pursuing policies that help fund Russia’s genocidal invasion. And now the pressure has gone beyond threats and withholding weapons already paid for, with repeated restrictions on Starshield putting even more Ukrainians in danger of deadly Russian attacks.

When the new Congress convenes, it needs to investigate all of this. What financial deals have been offered to Trump, Witkoff, Kushner, and their associates? What was discussed during their meetings with Russian officials, and who authorized the Starshield restrictions? And why did a businessman and close friend of the man who heads Putin’s personal security detail secretly bankroll hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses for Don Jr.’s wedding celebrations? We all deserve answers, and Ukrainians deserve better than having their lives sacrificed for whatever blood deals are being made with Moscow.

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Ukraine's Future Is Not for Trump and Putin to Decide Olga Lautman · Nov 10 As another round of these so-called discussions between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine gets underway in Abu Dhabi, it is frustrating to see how Russocentric the coverage of Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine continues to be. We keep hearing about what Russia wants, watching U.S. moves to sabotage Ukraine’s military operations, and hearing more threats and demands for Zelenskyy to surrender Ukrainian territory, but nothing about demanding that Russia get out of Ukraine. And apparently, after twelve years of Russia’s invasion, some think the solution is to reward Putin with even more land his military has failed to conquer. Read full story