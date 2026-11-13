Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Roustabout Writer's avatar
Roustabout Writer
3h

We’re witnessing the coalescence of major international crime syndicates, supported by Russia’s intelligence infrastructure, Israeli interests, and the US Tech Bros Oligarchy.

The Executive Branch has been hijacked by a white-collar crime family that was installed by foreign intelligence services.

This is the greatest moment of immediate danger to the Nation since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

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Phil DiGirolamo's avatar
Phil DiGirolamo
3h

Trump, his administration and his family are traitors. Can't wait

until they all face trials!

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