Share

Welcome to my new series, Inside the Kremlin’s Global Far-Right Operations.

As the West celebrated the end of the Cold War, Moscow was already plotting its return. This series delves into how Russia cultivated and co-opted a global network of extremists, enablers, political movements, and power-seeking elites, turning far-right parties and officials inside target nations into instruments of political warfare. From Germany and France to Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States, I trace how these networks of oligarchs, propagandists, and ideologues reshaped Western politics. What began as a KGB playbook has evolved into a system of influence that now threads through governments, movements, and media across the democratic world. The story begins in the dying years of the Cold War, as Moscow perfected the practice of using extremists as weapons in its shadow war against the West.

Chapter 1: Russia’s Fascist Foundations

Toward the end of the Cold War, East Germany became one of the laboratories where Soviet intelligence tested its darkest ideas. The KGB officers stationed in Dresden learned that ideology was fluid, morality negotiable, and that even the sworn enemies of communism could be useful instruments of chaos. It was here that a young KGB officer, Vladimir Putin, absorbed the lesson that would define his later rule: that fascists, nationalists, and fanatics of every kind could be bent to serve Moscow’s interests, so long as they believed they were acting freely.

The KGB’s foreign arm had long understood that enemies make the best tools. Fascists offered what the Soviets prized most—discipline, secrecy, and a taste for violence that could be redirected toward Western democracies. By the mid-1980s, the lines between ideology and opportunism had dissolved entirely. When Putin arrived in Dresden as a mid-level operative posing as a translator at the Soviet-German Friendship House, he entered a world where deniable assets and covert networks mattered far more than Communist doctrine. The East German Stasi provided the cover, and together they refined methods of subversion that ignored all moral boundaries. One of those operations reportedly involved Putin acting as the handler to Rainer Sonntag, a violent neo-Nazi cultivated within the GDR’s security network and dispatched into West Germany, later becoming a symbol of the chaos that Moscow quietly sowed.

Sonntag’s story revealed a deeper truth. The Soviet Union, which obsessively celebrated its victory over Hitler, had learned to recycle the very forces it once destroyed. Fascists, monarchists, and anarchists could each be re-engineered into weapons. For Putin, stationed beside fellow KGB officer Sergey Chemezov—who now runs Rostec and oversees Russia’s defence conglomerate—the lesson was indelible. Soviet ideology was a disguise for domestic consumption, and only power and control were constant.

Yet the violent far right was not the only weapon tested in Dresden. According to multiple accounts, Dresden also served as a meeting point between the KGB, the Stasi, and members of the Red Army Faction (Baader–Meinhof Gang)—the West German far-left terrorist group that had bombed U.S. bases and assassinated bankers in its campaign against “imperialism.” Former RAF members later recalled clandestine meetings in the city where Soviet controllers, including Putin, were present as intermediaries, quietly supplying intelligence, logistics, and weapons lists for operations inside West Germany.

East Germany’s Stasi had long sheltered RAF fugitives under false identities and maintained training links with Palestinian groups such as the PFLP, creating a gray zone where Moscow’s far-left and far-right proxies intersected. Around the same time, Putin reportedly oversaw an operation to acquire a German scientist’s research on poisons that kill without a trace—an early glimpse of the methods he would use decades later. Within this nexus, the KGB refined the same tactics it had practiced for decades—disinformation, infiltration, and manipulation of extremes—testing and adapting them to a new era where ideology was a prop, chaos the method, and subversion the true end, a formula Putin would later perfect.

When the Berlin Wall fell, those lessons migrated with Putin back to Russia.

The 1990s offered the perfect breeding ground. Amid economic collapse and lawless privatization, skinhead gangs and ultranationalist militias roamed the streets, targeting migrants and Jews while proclaiming a new Russian purity. Veterans of Afghanistan and Chechnya drifted into mercenary formations that blurred the line between patriotism and organized crime. Out of this chaos emerged Aleksandr Dugin, a mystic-turned-philosopher who repackaged fascist thought into the language of Eurasian destiny. He fused Nazi geopolitics with Orthodox mysticism and draped it over centuries-old Russian imperialism, casting Russia on a civilizational mission destined to replace the liberal West. What had begun as a KGB tactic became a home-grown ideology—a Russian fascism adapted for state use.

By the early 2000s, the Kremlin had learned to harness this current rather than suppress it. Neo-Nazis were alternately imprisoned or co-opted, their street violence transformed into a lever of state control. Abroad, these same networks were exported as instruments of influence.

After the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004, Dugin and his followers moved quickly to counter the pro-democracy movement that had shaken Moscow’s hold over Kyiv. His Eurasian Youth Union dispatched ultranationalists into Ukraine to provoke clashes with demonstrators and rally support for restoring Russian influence. What began as an effort to suppress a neighboring democracy soon expanded into a broader project of exporting Eurasianism as a geopolitical creed across the globe. The group evolved into a foreign-policy weapon disguised as a student movement—translating manifestos, funding conferences, and sending emissaries to Serbia, Austria, and Germany. By the end of the decade, Moscow recast itself as the guardian of Christian civilization against a decadent West, turning fascism into diplomacy.

By 2008, as Russia’s invasion of Georgia signaled the return of imperial power, what appeared to be an ideological revival was, in truth, an intelligence operation dressed in moral language. The Kremlin’s talk of duty, faith, and civilizational defense was propaganda for domestic control and foreign consumption—a calculated cover for coercion, disruption, and domination. It invoked the familiar pretext of protecting Russian citizens, a lie that would later echo in the invasion of Ukraine and in every war waged under the banner of “defending” the Russian world. In Georgia, Moscow fused military aggression with information warfare, cyberattacks, and psychological operations, refining the blueprint for the shadow war it would soon unleash across the globe.

In the years that followed, that fusion extended beyond the military sphere into the spiritual and cultural. The Kremlin began constructing a facade of ideology to mask its pursuit of power. Loyal clerics such as Kirill—who had served the KGB under the codename Mikhailov before rising to become Patriarch of Moscow—helped sacralize the state’s ambitions, framing loyalty to the Kremlin as a moral duty and turning the Church into a vehicle of soft power abroad. Under his leadership, the Russian Orthodox Church expanded its foreign outreach, cultivating ties with European traditionalists, American evangelicals, and far-right religious movements that saw Moscow as the defender of faith against secular liberalism.

In reality, this “moral diplomacy” was a calculated intelligence operation. The Kremlin’s security services crafted a narrative of spiritual revival and traditional values to infiltrate Western institutions, using faith as camouflage for political subversion. A new class of ideologically driven oligarchs like Konstantin Malofeev carried this mission forward, funding ultranationalist conferences, sponsoring front organizations, and exporting Russia’s so-called moral and political influence under the banner of “Christian values.” From this fusion of faith, security, and ideology emerged a model that would later resonate with Western populists who mistook authoritarian order for moral strength.

After Barack Obama’s election in 2008, the Kremlin saw an opening. America’s centuries-old racial divisions flared in the backlash to its first Black president. The far right was no new force and had long simmered on the fringes, but social media made it visible, organized, and algorithmically amplified. Russian strategists, veterans of Cold War disinformation, recognized an opportunity and refined their influence operations for a new digital battlefield. By the early 2010s, Moscow was ready with ideological exports.

Richard Spencer and Nina Kouprianova—Dugin’s translator and later his English-language voice—carried Eurasianism into the heart of America’s white-nationalist movement. Spencer’s conferences echoed Dugin’s vision of Russia as the defender of white, Christian civilization against globalism. Their marriage became a transmission belt between Kremlin ideologues and American extremists. Spencer hailed Russia as “the sole white power in the world,” while Kouprianova, under her alias Nina Byzantina, translated Dugin’s writings and spread pro-Kremlin propaganda across far-right forums.

At the same time, Russia’s media apparatus was seeding the ground. Russia Today, rebranded as RT, turned conspiracy into strategy, amplifying the “birther” lie about Obama’s citizenship and promoting fringe voices like Orly Taitz and Wayne Madsen. These narratives ricocheted between Kremlin state media and America’s right-wing ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining echo chamber that blurred the line between homegrown paranoia and foreign manipulation. When Donald Trump revived birtherism in 2011, the groundwork had already been laid and the Kremlin had learned how easily American outrage could be weaponized.

By 2016, every thread converged: the KGB’s Cold War experiments in Dresden, the recycling of extremists in post-Soviet Russia, and the digital machinery that carried those ideas across borders. What began as an ideological operation in Europe became a global operation. The same state that once infiltrated neo-Nazi groups and radical left cells now exports chaos through troll farms, front organizations, and online movements. The Nazis that Moscow once used as pawns are now the ideological mercenaries of its foreign policy.

From here, the story widens. What began as the KGB’s playbook and matured in the chaos of post-Soviet Russia soon spread across Europe and beyond, carried by oligarch money, Church diplomacy, mercenary networks, and political movements that mistook Moscow’s corruption for conviction and its authoritarianism for moral strength. In the chapters ahead, this series will trace how Russia cultivated, financed, and weaponized far-right parties, influencers, think tanks, and movements—from Germany’s AfD and France’s National Rally to Italy’s Lega, Austria’s FPÖ, and Hungary’s Fidesz. The series will follow the money, media, operatives, enablers behind these movements, and the oligarchs, propagandists, religious figures, spies, and agents of influence who turned ideology into an export industry. The tactics Putin used in Dresden have gone global, their influence now reaching from the front lines of Ukraine to the halls of Western power.

Follow each new installment of this series as I map how Russia’s far-right alliances evolved into a transnational weapon—reshaping Western politics, funding extremists, and accelerating the subversion of the democratic world.