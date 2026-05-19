Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Maggie Bennett's avatar
Maggie Bennett
8d

Olga your reporting is exceptional. And this is all very frightening. Thank you for shining a much needed light on it.

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Keith Dev's avatar
Keith Dev
8d

Russia is losing eastern parts of Russia to China. Russia captured and absorbed these areas that were once Chinese decades ago. However recently, these areas of eastern Russia have been undergoing Chinese conversion. The street signs formally in Cyrillic are now in Mandarin. This is a huge loss for Russia.

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