"Exploiting fear and carrying out terrorist attacks with human casualties under a “false flag” aligns with the methods used by Russian special services, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service said. (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev)"

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Hey everyone!

I wanted to share something I’ve been working on that will be launching on Unmasking Russia in the coming weeks.

I've been researching and writing about Russia's intelligence and influence operations in the United States and around the world for more than a decade. One thing I've learned is that people are always looking for context and detailed explanations. Whether it's the GRU, Active Measures, the FSB, SVR, Rossotrudnichestvo, Russkiy Mir, pro-Russian political parties, influence networks, or a specific operation, organization, person, or tactic, I wanted to create one place where people can easily find that information.

That’s why I’m building Russia Files, a new section of Unmasking Russia that will feature a growing reference library covering people, organizations, concepts, tactics, operations, and networks.

You’ll be able to access Russia Files directly from the Unmasking Russia homepage, and I’ll continue expanding it over time.

I hope you’ll enjoy it, and I can’t wait to share it with you.

Finally, thank you to everyone who has read, subscribed, shared my work, and supported Unmasking Russia over the years. Your support has made this possible, and I’m excited for what comes next.