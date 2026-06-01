Share

As the world’s attention is focused on Trump’s war with Iran and turmoil in the Middle East, countries along NATO’s eastern flank are preparing for a threat that is no longer theoretical and a war that has never been confined to just Ukraine.

Estonia recently announced the deployment of its first stationary anti-drone detection and monitoring systems along the Russian border, part of a broader effort to fortify the country’s eastern border region against the growing threat posed by Russian drones, electronic warfare, and other forms of aggression. Officials ultimately plan to expand the network across the entire border while extending protections to major cities and critical infrastructure.

According to Estonia’s Interior Ministry, the first fixed counter-drone systems are already operating along sections of the Russian border, part of a broader effort to secure the entire front and protect critical infrastructure as security threats from Moscow continue to grow.

Countries on Russia’s doorstep understand better than anyone that Moscow’s aggression extends far beyond Ukraine and that the security threat facing NATO’s eastern flank continues to intensify.

That reality was reinforced just last week when a Russian drone crossed into Romania and struck an apartment building, injuring civilians and marking the first confirmed strike on a residential building outside Ukraine since Russia launched its genocidal full-scale invasion in 2022. Moscow predictably denied responsibility and attempted to cast doubt on the drone’s origin, but Romanian investigators announced they had conclusively identified it as a Russian Geran-2 drone through forensic analysis of the wreckage.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said investigators identified Cyrillic markings, navigation systems, electronic components, and structural elements that matched those of previously recovered Russian drones. The findings directly contradicted Russia’s lies that the incident could have been a “Ukrainian provocation.”

The Romanian strike is part of a broader pattern. Since Trump’s return to office, and particularly following the Alaska summit where he literally rolled out the red carpet for wanted war criminal Putin, Russia has appeared increasingly emboldened in its actions against NATO countries. Drone incursions, GPS jamming, airspace violations, sabotage operations, cyberattacks, and threats against European officials have become increasingly common as Moscow expands the shadow war it has waged against Europe for more than a decade.

Across NATO’s eastern flank, countries are responding accordingly. The lessons from Ukraine are driving new measures in border security, drone defenses, critical infrastructure protection, and military fortifications as countries prepare for a more dangerous security environment. Estonia plans to expand drone detection capabilities beyond its border region to major cities and critical infrastructure, while Latvia has begun deploying anti-tank obstacles known as dragon's teeth. Together with Lithuania and Poland, the Baltic states continue constructing the Baltic Defence Line, a network of fortifications designed to strengthen NATO's northeastern flank.

The growing concern comes as Trump officials move to pull back U.S. military capabilities, weapons, and forces dedicated to NATO and Europe, alarming allies who fear the U.S. is undermining the alliance at the very moment Russia is escalating its aggression.

The reasons for those concerns are becoming difficult to ignore. Beyond the drone strike in Romania, an RAF aircraft carrying British Defense Secretary John Healey experienced GPS jamming last week while flying near Russian territory after visiting British troops stationed in Estonia. And last fall, while Putin was in China meeting with Xi Jinping and presenting a united front against the West, a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was targeted by GPS interference while approaching Bulgaria, forcing pilots to land manually.

Across the Baltic and Nordic regions, thousands of GPS disruption incidents have affected both civilian and military navigation systems. Russian aircraft have repeatedly carried out dangerous intercepts of NATO surveillance aircraft, while concerns continue to grow over Russian activities targeting undersea cables, critical infrastructure, and other strategic assets throughout Europe.

At the same time, Moscow continues escalating attacks against Ukraine while senior Russian officials, including former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, openly threaten European diplomats and suggest they could become targets.

The Kremlin does not need tanks crossing NATO borders to create instability. Drones, cyberattacks, information warfare, sabotage operations, GPS jamming, disinformation operations, election interference, and attacks on critical infrastructure already allow Moscow to pressure neighboring countries while remaining below the threshold of conventional war.

At the same time, as Russia’s failure to achieve its objectives in Ukraine becomes increasingly apparent and Putin grows more desperate, Trump officials are reducing America’s military commitments to Europe. Countries on NATO’s eastern flank cannot ignore the risk that a cornered Kremlin may seek to test NATO’s resolve at the very moment the U.S. is weakening the military capabilities and alliance cohesion. They understand that deterrence only works when it is backed by both capability and political will.

So, while much of the world remains focused on events elsewhere, countries on NATO’s eastern flank are preparing for the possibility that the next test of European security may come sooner than many expect.

Leave a comment