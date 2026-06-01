Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
7h

Thank you, Olga, for keeping Russia's continuing aggression from being forgotten in the midst of all else that is happening. 😎✌️

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
7h

Canada Has 2,200 Troops In Latvia With Weapons And Ammunition And Jets & Will Be Helping Estonia Also ! They Have Been There Since Putin Started Threatening The Region !!👍👊🔥👏Go Canada 🇨🇦

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