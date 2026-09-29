Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Declan's avatar
Declan
Sep 29

'Concerned that Russia will cross the red line that triggers a NATO response???? JFC.....sound like that dip from Maine Susan Collins! The Russkys have ALREADY crossed the line.. Does NATO need to have a massacre if dozens or hundreds of Europeans for them to act???? Trump knows weakness....and he's told Putin all about NATOs weakness.

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Karen Q's avatar
Karen Q
Sep 29Edited

“DDIS said Russia has used its attacks to scare Europeans and weaken public support for Ukraine,…”

I should think it would scare Europeans into INCREASING support for Ukraine as it’s ‘firewall’. A Ukrainian defeat over Russia would benefit all. Help them do it.

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