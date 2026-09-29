NATO jets are taking down drones that enter alliance airspace, but alliance leaders say more cost-effective measures are needed. JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

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Over the past several months, European and U.S. officials have stepped up their warnings that Russia may be preparing to test NATO and that an attack could happen in “months, not years.” Yesterday brought yet another warning, this time from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who said European intelligence is seeing signs that Russia could be preparing to escalate even further.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers, Kallas said, “We see in intelligence that Russia is planning more sabotage acts and attacks against our democracy, to divide our society, to intimidate our societies into refraining from helping Ukraine.”

Her comments come as European countries and NATO grapple with how to respond should Moscow test Article 5. With Russia’s attacks becoming more frequent and aggressive, the EU is looking for ways to share intelligence and act on it faster to prevent attacks instead of dealing with the damage afterwards.

And there has already been plenty to deal with. Last week, a Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska, Poland, was attacked. Flames engulfed the station and damaged its power system and backup generator, knocking out internet service used by several institutions, including Ukraine’s military. Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said authorities were still investigating the attack, but noted that “many signs suggest this aligns with Russia’s new doctrine of attack.”

Latvia reported a similar attack along its border. Last week, the State Border Guard disclosed that cables had been deliberately cut and surveillance equipment and other infrastructure damaged along the borders with Russia and Belarus. Officials did not say when it happened, but said whoever was behind it was trying to disrupt border surveillance and had the backing of an “aggressor state.” Hmm, I wonder who that could be…

Meanwhile, NATO officials are becoming increasingly concerned that Russia could cross the threshold that triggers Article 5. Last week, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said the alliance is increasing intelligence sharing as Russian operations spread across Europe. While a limited military attack on NATO territory remains unlikely, Grynkewich said it is “something that we can’t rule out.”

NATO is also finally realizing that Russia’s threat extends far beyond its unfortunate neighbors. As Grynkewich put it, “we are all eastern flank countries these days.”

The bigger concern, though, is that smaller operations may not be detected in time. NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Johnny Stringer said a large military attack would likely produce intelligence signs ahead of time, but “smaller operations can be organized more quickly.” He also said NATO has changed how it responds to airspace threats following recent Russian drone incursions. And anyone paying attention has seen that in recent months as NATO jets have begun shooting down drones that cross into allied airspace.

And last week, Denmark’s military intelligence went even further. DDIS expects Russia to step up its operations across Europe in the coming months, with attacks becoming more frequent and potentially more dangerous. That could include cyberattacks that cripple critical infrastructure or sabotage attacks with a “high risk of casualties.” Danish intelligence also sees a “low but growing risk” of Russia launching a limited military attack against one or more NATO countries bordering Russia.

The assessment was very detailed, and DDIS spelled out several scenarios for what a limited attack could look like, ranging from targeting infrastructure supporting Ukraine and staging a false-flag operation using Ukrainian-made drones to sending troops without insignia into NATO territory. DDIS said the goal could be to pull European resources away from Ukraine while creating divisions inside NATO over how to respond.

This comes as drones and other unidentified targets keep crossing into NATO airspace. Romania scrambled fighter jets twice over the weekend. Romanian F-16s went up Sunday after an unidentified target entered its airspace and stayed there for about ten minutes before disappearing from radar. The night before, Spanish F-18s responded to a drone that crossed the border near Chilia Veche. Romania has now recorded 30 drone crossings this year, up from nine in 2025 and seven in 2024.

Poland is also warning about Russia’s next moves. Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said last week that Warsaw is getting information from several sources that Russia is preparing “something big” before the end of the year. It could be a false flag or a smaller attack meant to leave NATO arguing over whether it crosses the line for Article 5.

And that was not the only warning Poland received. Newsweek Poland reported that Russia has mapped transatlantic and Baltic undersea cables tied to the international banking system, and Polish officials were warned to prepare for the possibility of a disruption.

Poland is also not the only country receiving intelligence about what Russia may be planning. El Mundo reported that the CIA shared intelligence with Spain, France and Italy that Russia may be planning to launch Gerbera drones from commercial ships in the Mediterranean. The drones could be hidden inside shipping containers and launched from international waters.

Of course, not every Russian operation is meant to cause physical damage. Creating fear is part of the strategy, and the Danish assessment makes that clear. DDIS said Russia has used its attacks to scare Europeans and weaken public support for Ukraine, while also going after the companies and railways helping supply Ukraine with military equipment.

Then there is the psychological warfare straight out of the Soviet playbook. Keep NATO countries worried about what Russia might do next, forcing them to shift resources toward protecting their own countries instead of helping Ukraine.

So how should Europe respond? Estonia yet again showed how it’s done today when it publicly blamed Russia for the August arson attack against Milrem Robotics. European countries need to start doing the same when the evidence points to Moscow and immediately coordinate a response. Most importantly, NATO needs an escalation ladder that is clearly communicated so that Moscow knows that if it does X, NATO will do Y. Russia has spent decades testing how far it can go while allies debate attribution and what comes next. Moscow keeps testing the lines, and Europe needs to start drawing them.

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