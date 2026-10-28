Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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EXCLUSIVE: 5 White House Insiders Connected To Russian Proxy State in the Balkans

A recording from Olga Lautman and Zev Shalev's live video
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Olga Lautman and Zev Shalev

Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Susan Gaustad, THE TRAJECTORY, Jinx Corle 5150 Dairies, GREIW, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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