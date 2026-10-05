President of BND Martin Jaeger speaks next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the day of the handover of the office, in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/Pool

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Another week begins with another warning from Europe about Russia…

Earlier today, the head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service warned about where Russia’s growing confrontation with Europe could be heading. Speaking before the Bundestag, BND chief Martin Jäger said that Germany is in danger of being drawn into a “violent conflict” with Russia and that Moscow continues to wage a shadow war against Germany while testing how far it can push Berlin and the rest of NATO.

“Germany has become a major obstacle to Russia’s hegemonic power projection in Europe and, as a result, a primary target of Russian actions,” Jäger told lawmakers. He warned that Moscow is closely watching Germany’s response, and that any sign of hesitation only encourages the Kremlin to increase pressure, something the West should have seen coming more than a decade ago.

Jäger’s remarks came just a day after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz traveled to Kyiv and unveiled a new €1.3 billion aid package. Russia made sure to send a message, telling foreigners and diplomats to leave Kyiv ahead of what it said would be “massive” new strikes. The response from European embassies was blunt: “We are staying in Kyiv.” Merz also got a glimpse of the nonstop air raid sirens Ukrainians deal with daily as Russia continues to escalate its genocidal attacks. While in Kyiv, Merz warned, “If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us.”

The latest assessment from Germany comes after multiple European governments and intelligence officials have raised alarms about Russia’s actions against NATO countries, but Jäger went further, saying that Moscow could increase its attacks against Western weapons production and deliveries, carry out more sabotage, return to even more nuclear threats, or launch smaller military operations in the Baltics. He also warned that a Russian false-flag operation cannot be ruled out, joining a growing list of countries raising the same possibility.

Germany isn’t talking about a threat that may emerge years from now. Jäger said that Russia has been waging a “shadow war” against Germany, using sabotage, disinformation, espionage, and other operations that stay below the threshold of conventional war. “We are not in a defense case and are still being attacked,” he said. Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, Sinan Selen, backed that assessment, saying that Russian intelligence services have become more emboldened and are willing to carry out even more sabotage and assassination operations, with Germany’s transportation networks, defense industry, and military infrastructure among the possible targets.

Germany continues to deal with Russia’s escalating attacks. Over the past few years, German authorities have disrupted Russian plots targeting executives at defense companies supplying Ukraine, including an assassination plot against Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger and, more recently, a plot to kill Donaustahl CEO Stefan Thumann, whose company supplies drones to Ukraine. Investigators also found a cache of weapons outside Berlin that authorities believe had been placed there for possible assassinations linked to Russian intelligence. Jäger pointed to the attempted attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig Airport as another example of how far Russia is willing to go inside Germany.

Jäger also believes that Putin is now trapped by his own genocidal invasion.

“He must demonstrate a success in Ukraine that, from Russia’s perspective, justifies the immense sacrifices made so far,” Jäger said.

After more than a decade of war against Ukraine and nearly five years since launching the full-scale invasion, Putin has sent Russians into the meat grinder while pouring the country’s resources into this invasion. He will not just walk away without something tangible that he can call a victory. Putin also knows the history of his predecessors and what can happen when a bloody imperial conquest ends in failure.

And that means Ukrainians will face an even more brutal winter. Jäger warned that Russia is determined to bring Ukraine “to its knees” and that the coming attacks could reach a level not seen so far in the war. “The war in Ukraine is entering a new and extremely dangerous phase,” he said. Russia has already intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as temperatures begin to fall, once again trying to leave millions of Ukrainians without heat and electricity during the coldest months of the year.

The latest warning also comes as Russia has stepped up its information warfare against NATO. Over the past week, Moscow has pushed lies that NATO is preparing to attack or blockade Kaliningrad, with the propaganda getting louder across Russian state media and its embassies in Europe. As a reminder, there is no NATO plan to blockade Kaliningrad.

And none of this ends with Ukraine. Jäger said that it would be a “great illusion” to believe that Russia’s confrontation with Europe will end whenever its invasion does. That is something European governments should have understood decades ago, after Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and then Ukraine in 2014. At least Europe is finally preparing for the Russia it spent decades refusing to see.

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Why Is Russia Manufacturing a Story About NATO Preparing to Blockade Kaliningrad? Olga Lautman · Sep 30 Over the past few months, European governments and intelligence agencies have issued multiple warnings that Russia could be preparing to escalate its attacks against NATO. Countries, especially on the Eastern flank, are strengthening their defenses, protecting critical infrastructure, preparing evacuation plans, and Germany is even getting hospitals ready for the possibility of war. Meanwhile, Russia seems to be laying the groundwork for a false flag or maybe just returning to its fear-mongering playbook. Either way, it’s important to document. Read full story