Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Jerilynn Johns's avatar
Jerilynn Johns
Oct 5

On Oct 4th the US pulled all 12 B-1 long range bombers off RAIF base in the UK and sent them back to the US.

Coincidence?

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Thomas Day's avatar
Thomas Day
Oct 6

Let's be in solidarity with everyone who believes in democracy, freedom and sovereign nations.

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