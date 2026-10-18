Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Marie Atkinson's avatar
Marie Atkinson
Oct 18

Olga, great reporting. Shows the strong link between Russia & China. US working with either of these countries is not in our best interest. It is destabilizing to the rest of the world. It continues to increase the risk to our military and of course tremendously to Ukraine. Important information for all of us to be aware of and spread to others. The US needs to repair & rebuild our country and earn back the trust of our allies. Democracy is so desperately needed to return.

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Alexandra Popoff's avatar
Alexandra Popoff
Oct 18

Interesting about China's input. I recently read that Russia heavily relies on American and Western electronic components for production of its Kinzhal ballistic missiles. So, profits remain more important than lives.

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