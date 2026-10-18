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Hi friends! I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend. I came across a really interesting investigation in The Insider about China’s supply of key chemicals Russia needs for its explosives and ammunition production that I thought was important to share, so I’m posting an English translation below.

English Translation of The Insider: Chemical Brother: How Russian Ammunition and Explosives Production Depends on Chemical Supplies from China

Andrey Zayakin, October 16, 2026

Key Findings

Russia depends heavily on Chinese chemicals. China accounted for 87% of Russia’s chemical-industry imports in the first quarter of 2025, including chemicals used for both civilian and military purposes.

China’s role in Russian explosives production. The Insider identifies Chinese suppliers of chemicals used in explosives, propellants, and ammunition production, including Farmasino, Nanjing E-Strong Technical, and Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry.

The supply chain runs through Kazakhstan. Nanjing E-Strong supplied polyisobutylene to Russia’s Azot-Vzryv group through the Kazakh intermediary Nartas. Azot-Vzryv is a longtime supplier to the Sverdlov Plant, a major Russian military explosives producer.

Full Translation Below

To produce explosives, Russia critically relies on supplies of auxiliary substances from China. The Insider has discovered which imported reagents play a key role in Russian military production and which foreign companies supply them, and has also identified the most important “military” chemicals. These include plasticizers, binders, acids, and stabilizers for explosives production.

The Russian chemical industry is critically dependent on foreign supplies—equipment, technology, and catalysts (see this article by The Insider for more details ). This problem affects not only the civilian sector, but, to an even greater extent, the military-industrial complex. Ammunition production relies on imported auxiliary components.

According to data available at the time of publication, Russia imported more than $1 billion worth of chemical products in the first quarter of 2025, with a total volume of 347,000 tons. The main exporting countries, regardless of whether the chemicals were intended for military or civilian use, were China (87%), Indonesia, and India.

Components for explosives

Plasticizer

Explosives are the key component of any war. To produce plastic explosives (plastit) from hexogen or octogen, a binding agent (plasticizer) is required. Dioctyl sebacate, which is produced in Russia from imported sebacic acid, is used as one of the plasticizers in explosives.

This component can be purchased in China. For example, in 2025, the Roshal Plasticizers Plant purchased it from the Chinese corporation Farmasino Co., Ltd. In customs documents, the plant indicated that the substance was being purchased specifically for the production of dioctyl sebacate, and not for pharmaceuticals.

Binders

The explosive binder imported by Russia is polyisobutylene. It is imported in a form suitable for explosive production.

In 2025, the Azot-Vzryv Group purchased it in China from Nanjing E-Strong Technical Co., Ltd. (through a Kazakh intermediary, Nartas LLC, based in Almaty). The Azot-Vzryv Group is a long-standing supplier to the Ya. M. Sverdlov Plant, a major Russian defense chemical plant located in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. This plant is considered to be virtually the only producer of military high explosives based on hexogen in Russia.

An attack on the Azot-Vzryv plant in the Perm region in October 2025

A polymer derived from butadiene and acrylonitrile is used as a binder in solid rocket propellants. The Perm Powder Plant consumes approximately 1,600 tons of acrylonitrile every six months. Of this amount, 600 tons are shipped to Russia from the Novopolotsk plant in Belarus.

Acetic acid

Acetic acid is also needed for the synthesis of hexogen. In Russia, it is produced in Nevinnomyssk. JSC Nevinnomyssk Azot— Russia’s only producer of high-purity synthetic acetic acid — is regularly targeted by Ukrainian drones. And that’s where the Chinese come in, accounting for approximately 20% of the supply.

Tens of tons of non-food grade acetic acid were ordered by Pioneer Trade LLC from the Altai Krai (a bidder for supplies to the Perm Gunpowder Plant) and Bina Group LLC, a regular contractor (supplier) of the Perm Gunpowder Plant and NMZ Iskra, a manufacturer of detonators. The acid was sold by China’s Eli-X (Qingdao) Chem Co., Limited and Taizhou Ruibai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Stabilizer

To prevent pyroxylin powder from deteriorating, diphenylamine is needed. It is used as a stabilizer (the substance is produced from aniline). Russia’s needs for this substance are largely met by China. As The Insider previously reported, chemical manufacturer Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry supplied it to Russia, and companies from St. Petersburg and Bashkortostan were among its customers.

Fibers and composites

Composite materials are widely used in modern weaponry. Their production requires aniline, which is then used to produce aramid fibers.

One of the largest aniline consumers in Russia is SPG-Komposit. It manufactures composite shelters for radars and navigation systems, as well as polymer ammunition containers and modular military structures.

Composite rocket bodies at a Roscosmos facility

Aramid fibers are also needed for rocket bodies. In Russia, aniline production virtually ceased after 2016 due to environmental and economic reasons. The authorities are trying to revive it: Alfa Bank has allocated 11.9 billion rubles to launch an innovative aniline plant at the Chapayev Aniline Plant.

However, Russia continues to import this substance and its derivatives from China. The main suppliers of aniline are Jilin Kangxin Chemical Industry Trade, Shandong S-Sailing Chemical, and Shandong Near Chemical, while the recipients include SPG-Composite LLC, SZ HK Ak Bars Development LLC, and Albatros LLC.

What else is important for the military industry?

Among the main imported reagents for the chemical and related industries, including both civilian and military chemistry, are raw materials and additives for the production of polymers, artificial fibers, plastics, and rubber.

Products such as antioxidants and flame retardants are particularly important in this sector, as their production on the domestic market is generally the most difficult.

Russia also actively imports alcohols (propyl, methallyl) and other substances (butyl glycol, methyl ethyl ketone, perchloroethylene, dimethyl sulfoxide). These are typically used in their chemically unchanged form, either pure or as part of more complex products.

Surfactants and flotation agents, which are used in mining and oil production, are important for export-oriented industries.

Who supplies the chemicals?

Almost without exception, chemicals are supplied to Russia by Chinese companies. They also produce the majority of these products.

Despite repeated calls for import substitution, Russia’s chemical industry remains heavily dependent on foreign suppliers, particularly in small- and medium-scale chemical production. The more effectively Ukrainian drones strike Russian chemical plants, the greater that dependence becomes. China’s influence has become especially significant in Russia’s purchases of plasticizers, antioxidants, flame retardants, and other polymer additives.

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