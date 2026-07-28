A satellite image of the Caspian Sea. Planet Observer/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

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Within hours of Ukraine’s weekend strike against Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea, the conversation almost immediately shifted away from the strike. Instead of discussing Russia and Iran’s continued use of the Caspian Sea to move military cargo more than four years into Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine, the countless warnings Kyiv has issued about this logistics corridor since 2022, or even whether Russia was transporting weapons to Iran for use in its war against the United States and Israel, much of the discussion shifted to whether Ukraine had “attacked Iran” and whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy was trying to “merge two wars” to drag the United States into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

What was even more fascinating than the strike was the sudden wave of faux outrage that followed. Ukraine had been warning, and, at times, practically begging, the international community since 2022 to pay attention to the Caspian Sea, which had become one of the most important logistics corridors connecting Russia and Iran and transporting Shahed drones, missile components, ammunition, and other military cargo. Those warnings received very little attention until Ukraine struck the vessels this weekend. Then suddenly everyone discovered the Caspian Sea—just not the reason Ukraine had been warning about for years.

Iran quickly seized the initiative. Tehran summoned Ukraine's chargé d'affaires, condemned the strike as a "hostile and criminal act," and warned that it would not go unanswered. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the strike "an absolutely illegal and unjustified act" that violated the U.N. Charter, described it as "a dangerous act of adventurism," and warned that its consequences "will certainly be unforeseen." My favorite came from Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, who apparently decided the best way to express Tehran’s outrage and threats to Ukraine was to post it on X—and in Ukrainian. Suddenly, a regime with the blood of tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Syrians on its hands had discovered international law.

Almost simultaneously, social media filled with variations of the same propaganda: Ukraine wasn't targeting a military logistics corridor; it was "attacking Iran," trying to merge two wars, and dragging the United States toward direct conflict with Russia. Moscow, meanwhile, remained noticeably quieter during the initial wave, allowing Tehran and online influencers, commentators, and social media to drive the narrative before Russian officials weighed in, reinforcing it.

The headlines followed that shift almost immediately. The New York Times framed the strike as “Ukraine’s Strike on an Iranian Ship Could Bring Two Wars Closer.” CNBC declared “Blurred front lines: Trump meets Zelenskyy as Ukraine, Iran wars collide.” Newsweek warned that “Ukraine and Iran Wars Are Merging Into One Big Crisis for Trump in This Sea.” The Wall Street Journal described the operation as “Two Wars Converge in the Caspian Sea as Ukraine Hits Iranian Supply Line to Russia.”

Lost in much of the coverage was the simple fact that Ukraine had struck Russian vessels operating within a Russia-Iran corridor, and didn’t “attack Iran.”

What makes this even more interesting is that Ukraine carried out a remarkably similar operation just seven months earlier, one that received barely any attention. In December 2025, Ukraine struck Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea, generating little more than a handful of headlines. Reuters simply reported: “Ukraine says it hit two Russian ships transporting military equipment in Caspian Sea.” That was essentially the story. Ukraine had struck Russian vessels transporting military equipment between Iran and Russia.

Seven months later, even Reuters changed its framing to: "Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes."

Apparently, striking Russian vessels carrying military cargo was a perfectly ordinary military operation in December. Seven months later, a similar strike had somehow become Ukraine attacking Iran, dragging the United States into another war, and risking World War III.

So what changed? Certainly not the military operation. Ukraine struck the same corridor it had targeted last year, and Iran’s role in sustaining Russia’s invasion was already well established. What changed was the narrative. Instead of discussing how Russia and Iran continue to operate a military logistics network in the Caspian Sea, much of the discussion became whether Ukraine had gone too far.

Looking at the sequence of events, it has the hallmarks of a Russian operation. That is why information operations remain one of Russia's greatest strengths. They don't always depend on fabricated documents, fake videos, or elaborate conspiracy theories. More often than not, they are designed to redirect attention. Once people stop discussing the original event and start debating a different one, the operation has succeeded.

I’m not suggesting every headline or television segment was coordinated between Moscow and the media—the vast majority almost certainly were not. But in today’s toxic information environment, saturated with propaganda, disinformation, and influence operations, coordination isn’t always necessary. Sometimes sensationalism, agenda-driven reporting, or outright journalistic malpractice accomplish the same result. Whatever the reason, the outcome was identical: Russia’s military partnership with Iran faded into the background while Ukraine became the story.

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