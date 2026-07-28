Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
1d

Well said and necessary! Thank you, Olga.

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Loretta Sweet's avatar
Loretta Sweet
1d

Interesting article and very important in the ever escalating tensions. Regrettably we can't get any real information from the military on our readiness to take on two combatants. I fear we are woefully unprepared.

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