Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Tricia's avatar
Tricia
Jan 19

Trump has Always worked for RUSSIA and should be ARRESTED FOR TREASON! Trump didn't win the election, they cheated!! See Election Truth Alliance and Jack Smith!!

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Ralph Waller's avatar
Ralph Waller
Jan 19

Donald Trump has been Putin's stooge for decades !

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