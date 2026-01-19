President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

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When Trump first came to power in 2017, I repeatedly and publicly asked a question that has only grown harder to dismiss over the past decade: if someone deliberately set out to destroy the United States from within and dismantle its position in the world, what actions would be taken differently from what we are witnessing now? Trump’s conduct has never resembled mere incompetence, impulsiveness, or even corruption. Instead, it has always been a sustained pattern of national sabotage carried out through strategic chaos—one that Russia openly welcomes and is publicly celebrating as they watch America’s power, alliances, and credibility erode.

The current crisis surrounding Greenland only reaffirms this. Greenland has become the clearest test yet of whether NATO can survive when the danger comes from inside the alliance, because Trump’s renewed threat to invade allied territory cannot be dismissed as bluster or theatrics, particularly given that NATO was created explicitly to contain and deter the Soviet Union and to prevent precisely this kind of coercion against Europe by a dominant power.

What makes this moment more disturbing is that it fits a pattern many decades in the making. After returning from the Soviet Union in the late 1980s—following a trip bearing the hallmarks of KGB cultivation—Trump’s political instincts consistently aligned not toward confronting adversaries but toward attacking U.S. allies, undermining NATO, and recasting American security partnerships as liabilities rather than strategic assets, a posture that mirrors long-standing Soviet and Russian objectives to fracture Western unity from within.

That trajectory has now produced something far more concrete and dangerous. In an official letter circulated by National Security Council staff to multiple European ambassadors, Trump tied his fixation on Greenland to a personal grievance over the Nobel Prize, dismissed Denmark’s sovereignty outright, and declared that global security requires “complete and total control” of Greenland by the United States. This was not a private rant or campaign rhetoric but an official communication, transmitted through national security channels, informing allied governments that territorial seizure, grievance politics, corruption, and coercion are now the instruments of U.S. policy.

The danger here is matched by the humiliation. An American president threatening an ally, denying the very concept of sovereignty, and framing global security around personal resentments is not projecting strength but advertising America’s institutional breakdown. Even if NATO continues to exist formally, no serious government can assume good faith after watching the United States weaponize its power against an ally through official channels while Congress remains inert and the public largely silent.

As this crisis unfolds, Congress is again AWOL. Where is the legislative branch while an American president threatens allied territory and flirts with invading a NATO partner? Are they on vacation again, issuing statements of concern while taking no concrete steps to block the use of force against allied states or even to assess whether Trump remains fit to exercise command authority? The absence of congressional action in the face of this escalation is not neutral. It is enabling, and it leaves unanswered why tools such as the 25th Amendment are not even being openly considered in response to conduct that endangers U.S. national security and global stability. This failure is compounded by the Supreme Court, which stripped meaningful constraints from the presidency by granting sweeping immunity, clearing the way for this mad king.

This pattern repeats across every major area of U.S. power. Under Trump, NATO has been hollowed out through constant signaling that collective defense is conditional and transactional, inviting adversaries to test boundaries while allies quietly plan for a future in which American guarantees no longer hold. Russia has responded exactly as expected, escalating militarization and attacks across Europe, because alliances do not survive when their leading power actively undermines them.

Just as in his first term, Trump has worked to rehabilitate Russia’s standing on the world stage, treating Vladimir Putin not as a terrorist, aggressor, destabilizer, and architect of a genocidal war but as a legitimate negotiating partner, while elevating repressive despots like Alexander Lukashenko, who has turned Belarus into a launchpad for Russian aggression against both Ukraine and NATO countries, and Viktor Orbán, whose role inside the European Union has been to weaken democratic cohesion from within. This is the operational reality behind Trump’s decision to invite Putin and Lukashenko onto his so-called “Board of Peace” for Gaza, a move that attempts to provide international “legitimacy” to authoritarian murderers while sidelining democratic allies, international institutions, and most importantly, Palestinians.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Ukraine, the betrayal has been systematic. Aid has been virtually cut off, Russia’s genocide has been minimized, and its full-scale invasion reframed as an inconvenience rather than Ukraine’s defining fight to preserve sovereignty and democracy, even as Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner have pushed Kyiv toward surrender to secure business deals with Russia. This endangers both Europe and the United States and reflects a wholesale abandonment of the democratic principles the U.S. long claimed to defend, replaced instead by coercive, transactional bargaining. The same logic appeared in Venezuela, where Trump used U.S. military power to seize Maduro and his wife, leaving the repressive regime intact, and then openly boasting that the operation was about stealing their oil and had nothing to do with democracy.

That intent is laid out plainly in Trump’s National Security Strategy, which for the first time in modern history reads less like an American doctrine than a Kremlin intelligence brief, openly attacking U.S. allies, undermining Europe’s democratic institutions, elevating far-right parties Russia has cultivated over a decade, and underscoring a willingness to destabilize Europe from within. It formalizes what Trump’s actions have already made clear: this is not drift or incompetence, but deliberate alignment that advances Russia’s strategic objectives while isolating Ukraine and destabilizing all of Europe.

Domestically, Trump has destabilized the U.S. economy through chaotic tariffs, attacks on institutional independence, pressure on private corporations to conform to political demands, and the politicization of financial governance, signaling to markets that stability is subordinate to personal vendettas and political loyalty. Corruption has been normalized and institutionalized, with pardons treated as favors, influence openly sold, and foreign governments offering tens of billions of dollars to Trump, his family, and his inner circle through opaque arrangements that erase any boundary between public office and private enrichment.

Trump has also normalized the use of force against Americans, deploying federal agents and troops to occupy cities, suppress protests, and reframe dissent as insurrection or terrorism—a playbook that is disturbingly familiar. At the same time, immigration enforcement has been turned into punitive theater, resulting in the deaths of U.S. citizens and rising fatalities in detention driven by torture, neglect, and overcrowding. This has now been compounded by DHS policies that encourage demands for papers to prove citizenship, eroding basic civil liberties and treating lawful presence as something that must be constantly revalidated under threat of force.

When Trump came to the political scene in 2015, I observed and warned that Russian influence operations were actively working to help install him. By early 2016, I understood that Trump’s value to the Kremlin was not ideological but practical. He was useful as a tool to implode the United States from within, a point Russian state media and propagandists openly reinforced after he came to power and continue to celebrate to this day. His role was to polarize Americans, blur reality, erode trust in institutions, and push the country toward internal conflict, while dismantling alliances, hollowing out democratic institutions, and legitimizing lawless authoritarian thugs abroad. During his first term, some guardrails still held, as career officials, courts, and institutional norms absorbed part of the damage and slowed his agenda.

Those guardrails are long gone.

Trump has returned surrounded by loyal subordinates, enforcers, and ideological extremists, and when his actions are viewed through the lens of destroying America rather than governing it, everything makes perfect sense.

This responsibility does not belong to Trump alone. It also belongs to Republicans who understand what is happening and choose either silence or cooperation. Both choices make them complicit, and the consequences of that complicity are unfolding in real time, which is why U.S. allies are losing trust in the United States. One erratic leader is one problem; a political party that enables him is something far more serious.

So the question remains: if someone wanted to destroy America’s alliances, its economy, its moral authority, and its internal cohesion—what, exactly, would they do differently?

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