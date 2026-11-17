Illustrative image. Cargo ships wait to enter the Sulina Canal on the Black Sea coast of Romania on June 8, 2022. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 15 | Estonia | GRU Sabotage

Eight Latvian citizens were detained following an attempted arson at Estonian drone manufacturer Threod Systems. Estonia’s domestic intelligence service attributed the plot to Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU. Estonia is planning to close its border with Russia on December 1, in response.

Sources: ERR News

November 15 | Black Sea | Unidentified Drones

A French Navy Atlantique 2 aircraft on a NATO deterrence mission detected two aerial drones in the Black Sea. Romania sent naval teams to investigate the debris. The origin of the drones has not been determined.

Source: Romanian Ministry of National Defence

November 14 | United States, Texas | Airport Threat

Dallas Love Field Airport temporarily suspended operations following a threat on Saturday evening. Dallas police determined the threat was unfounded, and the airport reopened. The incident is under investigation.

Source: NBC DFW

November 13–15 | Romania | Maritime Drone Attacks

Four commercial vessels: Larissa 1, Evia Petrol V, Marsol, and Ali Najafov, were struck by drones near Romania’s Danube Delta. Several vessels sustained damage and fires, with no casualties reported. Romanian authorities have not established the origin of the drones.

Source: Seatrade Maritime

November 13 | Germany | Cyberattack on Drone Manufacturer Disclosed

German defense company Quantum Systems was targeted in a cyberattack via a malicious software update through its QBase system. Germany temporarily grounded the company’s drones as a precaution. Quantum Systems, which supplies drones to Ukraine and several European militaries, discovered the attack in late October.

Source: United24 Media

November 13 | Ireland | Explosive Device Near European Leaders’ Dinner Venue

Irish Army bomb experts neutralized an explosive device discovered in an office building in Dublin, near the National Gallery of Ireland, where European leaders had attended a dinner the previous evening. Police are investigating the incident.

Sources: The Irish Times

November 13 | United Kingdom | Espionage

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, assigned to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks, was identified as the officer arrested in Britain on November 10 on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence and mishandling protected information. British authorities are investigating, and he will face charges in Britain and the United States.

Source: Associated Press

November 13 | United States, Illinois | Explosive Device at Energy Facility

An explosive device was discovered at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of residents who were allowed to return home on Saturday. The FBI is investigating, and authorities took a person of interest into custody for questioning.

Source: ABC7 Chicago

November 11–12 | Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland | Coordinated Bomb Threats

Thousands of schools across Europe received hoax bomb threats, prompting mass evacuations in Italy. The threatening messages were sent to at least 6,300 schools in Italy, as well as hundreds of schools in Ireland and across the U.K.

Sources: CBS News

Other Notable Disruptions

November 12–13 | United States | Microsoft Outlook: A widespread Microsoft 365 outage disrupted email and other services. Microsoft attributed the outage to technical problems.

November 13 | United States | FAA: Air traffic control communications failures prompted a nationwide ground stop, disrupting flights across the country. Officials are investigating

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