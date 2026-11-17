Screens display information about a simulated country, including power plants and connectivity data, during a cyber defense exercise in Tallinn in 2025. | Belga

Tracking sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, bomb threats, drone incursions, covert operations, and shadow warfare across Europe and the United States.

Incidents include confirmed Russian operations and cases still under investigation. Inclusion does not imply Russian involvement.

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November 16 | Bulgaria | Cargo Ship Sinks From Drone Strike

Somali-flagged cargo ship BETUL 8 sank near Bulgaria’s coast after reportedly being struck by sea drones. All 12 crew members were rescued. According to maritime security firm Diaplous, this was the 17th vessel attacked off Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July.

Sources: Reuters

November 16 | Italy | New Wave of School Bomb Threats

Hundreds of schools in Italy received bomb threats by email, after similar incidents over the past week. The messages used the same signature as previous threats and were sent from an email address linked to a Vietnamese university.

Sources: Euronews

Security Developments & Warnings

November 16 | Belarus | Border Military Readiness Checks

Lukashenko ordered surprise inspections of Belarusian border forces to test the readiness of border forces. Military units in the Gomel region carried out exercises simulating drone attacks and the use of electronic warfare systems.

Source: Kyiv Independent

November 16 | Estonia | Government Continuity Plans

Estonia is developing cloud-based systems to maintain essential government services from abroad in the event of a Russian invasion or occupation. The country already stores backups of critical state records at its digital embassy in Luxembourg. The new systems would allow government services to continue operating even if Estonia’s data centers are destroyed.

Sources: Politico EU

Other Notable Disruptions