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I came across this must-read investigation by InformNapalm and Ukrainian Militant exposing how individuals linked to Russian intelligence allegedly attempted to organize a paid demonstration in Budapest to promote Rosatom’s nuclear project. I translated the investigation into English because more people need to understand how Russia operates, the tactics its intelligence services use to manipulate public opinion, and how these influence operations are carried out across Europe and the world.

Full Investigation from InformNapalm Site

The international intelligence community InformNapalm, in cooperation with the analytical group Ukrainian Militant, exclusively publishes the results of a cyber intelligence (CYBINT) investigation into datasets obtained by hacktivists from the 256 Cyber Assault Division. The materials examined include documents, personal and official correspondence, photographs, and other files relating to the activities of employees of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Analysis of these materials helped establish a connection between individuals involved in Russian foreign intelligence and preparations for public demonstrations in Budapest supporting construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, a project being carried out with the participation of Russia’s state-owned corporation Rosatom.

An Email About an “Asset” in Budapest

On September 16, 2026, Russian Colonel Timur Syrtlanov sent an email to Irina Parman, a lieutenant colonel affiliated with military unit 33949, with the subject line “active”:

Email dated September 16, 2026 from Timur Syrtlanov about moving the “asset” to Budapest and requesting profiling for Iryna Parman. Source: leaked materials.

In Soviet and Russian intelligence terminology, “active measures” refers to operations intended to influence political developments and public opinion through propaganda, covert agents, information campaigns, and public activities.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1473078251390407

Military unit 33949 has been publicly associated with Russia’s SVR for years. In 2010, Novaya Gazeta reported that the head of the SVR Veterans Council used the unit’s address for correspondence. Former intelligence officer Anatoly Korendyasev also disclosed that he received a salary from the unit.

The same military unit appeared in another CYBINT investigation published in autumn 2026, titled “Polyus-24 and Military Unit 33949: How Documents Obtained by Cyber Specialists Led to Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces”.

After discovering the email, investigators searched for evidence of planned pro-Russian demonstrations in Budapest. They identified Facebook advertisements, a Telegram organizing group supporting the Paks-2 nuclear project, and campaign materials containing metadata associated with Irina Parman.

How the Pro-Paks-2 Rally Was Organized

On September 16, 2026, a Facebook account under the name Zoltan Biro posted an advertisement in groups for Russian-speaking residents of Hungary and Europe. The author invited “active people from Budapest’s Russian-speaking community” to participate in a project dedicated to developing energy and infrastructure in Hungary.

The posts invited “active members of Budapest’s Russian-speaking community” to participate in a project promoting energy and infrastructure development in Hungary.

The event was initially scheduled for September 20. Notably, the public advertisements did not mention either Rosatom or the Paks-2 nuclear power plant.

Recruitment of Russian-speaking residents of Budapest to participate in an energy project.

Using a separate account, investigators contacted the organizer and received an invitation to a Telegram group called “FRIENDSHIP OF PEOPLE,” which had 106 members at the time.

The purpose of the event was explicitly stated in the group: to support the Russian-Hungarian project to construct the Paks-2 nuclear power plant. Organizers planned to hold a rally in Lajos Kossuth Square, near the Hungarian Parliament, at approximately noon on September 20.

Participants received materials for producing banners and flyers and were instructed to print them independently. One message also referred to additional financial compensation for participants, with organizers promising to provide details about the amount and payment arrangements later. However, the materials examined by investigators contained no documentary evidence that participants were actually paid.

Announcement of support for “Paks-2”, preparation of banners, location of the rally, and possible rewards for participants.

The demonstration was subsequently postponed from September 20 to September 26 because organizers had not obtained the necessary authorization from local authorities.

On September 16, Syrtlanov informed Parman about the transfer of the “asset” in Budapest. The coincidence of the location, preparation period, and changes to the plans suggests that he may have been aware of the organization of the event. However, the email does not establish Syrtlanov’s specific authority or responsibilities.

Document Metadata Leads to Irina Parman

Investigators obtained an archive containing propaganda materials distributed among members of the Telegram organizing group. One banner carried the Hungarian slogan: “Az atom a termész barátja!” — “The atom is a friend of nature!”

The PDF file’s metadata identified its author as “Iryna Laryna.” The file was created on September 16, 2026, and modified on September 18, according to the metadata preserved in the investigation. Both dates coincided with preparations for the rally and the correspondence between Syrtlanov and Parman.

Campaign material in support of nuclear energy. The file properties indicate the author as “Iryna Larina.”

Further analysis of Parman’s personal archive revealed that she had used her maiden name, Larina, on the Russian social networking platform My World.

The match between the name in the document metadata and Parman’s former surname, combined with the file dates and the correspondence concerning the Budapest “asset,” provides an additional link between preparations for the demonstration and individuals identified in the leaked SVR-related materials.

An SVR Lieutenant Colonel and a Russian Military Commentator

According to official documents obtained by investigators, Irina Dmitrievna Parman holds the rank of lieutenant colonel and is affiliated with military unit 33949. Her area of specialization is profiling, which involves analyzing an individual’s behavior, psychological characteristics, reactions, and motivations to assess intentions and identify concealed information.

Documents regarding Iryna Parman’s military rank, place of service, and teaching specialization.

The materials include training documents from the SVR Academy, where Parman is listed as a lecturer in the 7th Department of the Training Center. Her course focuses on psychological methods used in operational activities.

Timur Maratovich Syrtlanov

Another individual involved in the correspondence is Timur Maratovich Syrtlanov, a Russian colonel, member of the presidium of the organization “Officers of Russia,” and military commentator. Russian media describe him as a military veteran. In 2024, publications identified him as deputy commander of BARS-Kursk for military-political work.

Syrtlanov’s commentary regularly appears in Moskovsky Komsomolets, Argumenty i Fakty, and other Russian publications. He discusses the war against Ukraine, the activities of Ukrainian intelligence services, and Russian military policy.

The leaked materials include a certificate documenting Syrtlanov’s access to state secrets, stamped by military unit 33949 of Russia’s SVR. The document confirms the connection indicated in it but does not establish his current service status as of September 2026.

According to Parman’s personal archive, he and Syrtlanov have been in a relationship since at least 2017.

According to materials recovered from Parman’s personal archive, she and Syrtlanov have been in a personal relationship since at least 2017.

The leaked archive also contains correspondence in which the two discuss professional matters and exchange documents through private email accounts.

InformNapalm states that it possesses additional personal and official photographs and documents relating to Syrtlanov, which it intends to examine in future investigations.

The Political Context Surrounding Paks-2

The preparations for the pro-Russian demonstration took place amid deteriorating relations between Moscow and Budapest following the formation of a government led by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

On September 8, 2026, Hungary announced the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status. Foreign Minister Anita Orbán described the expulsions as necessary to protect Hungary’s national security and sovereignty. Hungarian authorities did not publicly disclose the specific allegations against the diplomats.

One of the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations remained the Paks-2 project, which involves constructing two new nuclear power units with Rosatom’s participation.

On August 26, the Hungarian police began an investigation into financial transactions surrounding Paks-2. According to Telex , the company’s capital is expected to increase by 80 billion forints in December 2025. The publication also recalled that in September 2025, the Court of Justice of the EU overturned the European Commission’s decision to approve state aid for the project.

On October 12, the Russian SVR issued a statement accusing the leadership of the European Commission and Ursula von der Leyen of organizing an information campaign against Rosatom and attempting to persuade the Hungarian government to abandon cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sector. The SVR did not provide independent evidence for these accusations.

In the end, the rally, scheduled for September 20 and later postponed to September 26, never took place. According to Telegram group members, the organizers canceled it about half an hour before it was to begin. The reasons for this decision remain unknown. However, the preserved digital traces of the preparation of the action, along with the official documents of Irina Parman and Timur Syrtlanov, indicate a connection between these activities in Budapest and individuals associated with the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

The activities of Russian special services in EU countries have long been no longer limited to organizing information campaigns and a few rallies. In recent years, European law enforcement agencies have also recorded arson, sabotage, and other operations that are linked to Russian special services. Against this background, the cancellation of the action in Budapest does not give reason to believe that the structures associated with it have ceased their activities. It is possible that other influence operations, which will become known in due course, could have received priority.

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