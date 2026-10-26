Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Rue Ryuzaki's avatar
Rue Ryuzaki
8h

Great work as always.

After writing about 2 active measure campaigns done with the intention of racial strife & disinformation. These are activities that need to be taken seriously & the public needs to be throughly educated on the subject.

Ex: https://rue1b225.substack.com/p/operation-pandora?r=1x7pap&utm_medium=ios

https://rue1b225.substack.com/p/when-mistreatment-helps-conspiracies?r=1x7pap&utm_medium=ios

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Babette Albin's avatar
Babette Albin
8h

Your reporting is greatly appreciated.

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