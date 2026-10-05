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This investigation is part of an ongoing examination of Konstantin Sokolov’s network.

When the White House released the list of companies and individuals donating to Donald Trump’s new ballroom, one name that jumped out was Konstantin Sokolov, a Russian-born American businessman who founded Chicago-based private equity firm IJS Investments. Until recently, Sokolov was largely unknown in the U.S., but over the past year he has emerged as a significant figure in Trump’s orbit, donating $11 million to MAGA Inc. and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican committees while expanding a business portfolio that includes telecommunications, mining, energy, data centers and other infrastructure projects across Europe, Armenia and Central Asia.

In July, the State Department named Sokolov chairman of the TRIPP+ Enterprise Fund, part of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity initiative. The $201 million U.S.-backed fund covers Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and five Central Asian countries and will invest in critical minerals, telecommunications, energy, transportation and technology, areas where Sokolov already has private business interests. In Armenia, he owns a major stake in Viva Armenia, the country’s largest mobile telecommunications company. And recently, he acquired Teghut, one of the country’s largest copper and molybdenum mines, through his Texas-based company Dynamic Frontier Holdings.

Sokolov’s path into the investment world started years before his businesses in Armenia and Central Asia. Born in St. Petersburg, he studied at St. Petersburg State University before moving to the United States and earning an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. It was during those years that he met Evgeny Tonkacheev, a Russian businessman who held senior positions in companies controlled by Oleg Deripaska. The two would go into business together and become involved in a few companies and investments across Russia and Europe.

The Deripaska Connection

According to his LinkedIn, one of Tonkacheev’s first major roles was at Deripaska’s Sibirsky Aluminium Group, or SIBAL, where he served as financial director. In 2001, he became CEO of Basic Element, Deripaska’s investment group, and later served as its managing director, remaining with the company until 2006. Deripaska was already facing scrutiny in the United States during this period. His U.S. visa was revoked amid allegations of ties to Russian organized crime.

Deripaska also had a long business relationship with Paul Manafort, who began working for him in the 2000s. Their relationship later surfaced during the investigation into Russia’s attack on the 2016 election. While running Trump’s campaign, Manafort shared internal polling data with his longtime associate Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intelligence officer according to the Senate Intelligence Committee. The data Manafort sent via Kilimnik was supposed to be passed on to Deripaska, though investigators never confirmed that it reached him. U.S. authorities later said that Kilimnik did pass the sensitive campaign and polling information to Russian intelligence. Deripaska was later sanctioned by the United States in 2018 and indicted in 2022 for allegedly conspiring to evade those sanctions.

Source: LinkedIn

Tonkacheev and Sokolov met through the University of Chicago, where both graduated from the Booth School of Business in 2005. They attended different MBA programs but spent time together during a class week in Chicago and stayed in touch through the university’s alumni network in Russia, according to a 2014 Chicago Booth Magazine profile. In 2006, Tonkacheev became CEO of Eastfield and recommended Sokolov to the company’s shareholders. Sokolov was then hired as first vice chairman and global chief financial officer.

Photo Credit: K. Sokolov Archive

Another notable person at Eastfield was Valeriy Pokatilov, a Russian businessman based in Moscow who served on the company’s supervisory board from 2005 to 2007. According to Czech investigative outlet VoxPot, Pokatilov was a former KGB officer who later went into business with Eastfield founder, Slovak businessman Igor Ledecký.

Source: VoxPot

Two years later, Sokolov and Tonkacheev left Eastfield and established IFG Basis, an investment firm focused on projects in Russia. The 2014 Booth profile also described the company as attracting investors from Russia and other countries, but did not identify them. This would not be the last time the investors behind Sokolov’s businesses were difficult to identify.

In 2011, Sokolov launched Gotthard Investment AG in Switzerland, which managed investment funds through Switzerland and Liechtenstein, while Tonkacheev moved to Cyprus-based GIF Capital in 2013. The two reportedly remained partners at IFG Basis during this period.

After six years at GIF Capital, Tonkacheev became president of GOST Hotel Management in 2019, a company owned by Deripaska’s cousin Pavel Ezubov. Ezubov had managed businesses and assets tied to Deripaska, and EU sanctions records show that an Austrian hotel previously owned by Deripaska was transferred to Ezubov through GOST. Whether Tonkacheev had maintained ties to Deripaska during the years in between is unclear, but in 2019 he was once again running a company tied directly to Deripaska’s family.

Source: Official Journal of the European Union

And again, there is no evidence that Deripaska financed IFG Basis, invested with Sokolov or had any role in Tonkacheev’s work with him.

The Cyprus Company That Appeared Again

GIF Capital would appear again several years later, this time in connection with one of Sokolov’s largest investments. In 2022, Fedilco Group Limited was registered in Cyprus and later became the company used by Sokolov and Zhe Zhang to acquire Viva Armenia from Russia’s MTS.

Prior to going into business with Sokolov, Zhang had a long career in China. He worked for China’s Ministry of Commerce for 14 years and spent part of that time as a diplomat in Europe. He later joined Goldman Sachs in Beijing, where SEC filings show that his work included overseas acquisitions for Chinese state-owned and publicly traded companies.

Fedilco was not the only Cyprus company involved in the Viva deal. Nofal Holdings and Ortasano Investments were also used in the purchase, with GIF Capital appearing in the records for all three companies. GIF Management later took its place.

The first attempt to buy Viva was rejected by Armenian authorities. Hetq reported that the National Security Service had also reviewed the deal, and a source familiar with the process said officials could not determine who the real beneficiary behind the buyer was.

The deal later moved forward under a different ownership arrangement, this time naming Sokolov and Zhang as the investors, with Zhang holding 75 percent and Sokolov the remaining 25 percent. Hetq reported that the money for the purchase came from family trusts, but little information was made public about those trusts or the source of their funds.

Around the same time, the IFG Basis name showed up again in Cyprus. In December 2023, IFG Basis Capital (CY) Limited was registered with Bronislava Gorelik as its only shareholder and director. Hetq identified Gorelik as Sokolov’s mother, and Cyprus records list her as an Israeli citizen living in Malta and connected to several other companies on the island. There is no evidence that this company provided money for the Viva deal or had anything to do with the family trusts, but more than a decade after Sokolov and Tonkacheev ran IFG Basis which focused on projects in Russia, a company bearing the same name was registered by Sokolov’s mother in Cyprus.

K. Sokolov’s reported mother

Years after Tonkacheev left GIF Capital, the company appeared again around Sokolov. By 2022, GIF was involved with the Cyprus companies that would later be used in the Viva purchase. Tonkacheev was no longer at GIF by that point and had moved to GOST.

There is no evidence that Deripaska financed the Viva purchase, had any ownership in Fedilco or was connected to the family trusts. The source of the money in those trusts continues to be unknown. It is also unclear why GIF Capital, where Tonkacheev spent six years after working with Sokolov, later appeared in the companies used for one of Sokolov’s largest investments.

An Unexpected Link to Timur Mindich

Slovakia resurfaced in May 2016 when Konstantin Sokolov’s associates (Ilya Sokolov, Olga Katoraychik, and Vilena Shchekalova) founded Blackrock Consulting. The company was for the most part dormant and reported only €5,980 in assets by the end of 2016.

In 2017, Blackrock Consulting changed hands as its original owners left the company. Then, in November, two Ukrainian businessmen appeared in the records: Timur Mindich and Igor Khmelov. They took over Blackrock Consulting and renamed it TIM&TIM. Mindich and Khmelov already had a history of doing business together in Ukraine, including through companies associated with the Privat Group (co-founder Ihor Kolomoisky), but nothing in the Slovak records explains how they arrived at Blackrock Consulting or what brought them into a transaction with its previous owners.

A year later, TIM&TIM reported €1.36 million in revenue and €769,328 in profit, while more than €1.18 million was listed as money owed to the company. The published accounts do not identify who owed TIM&TIM that money.

Mindich was listed as owner of TIM&TIM until March 2025. Several months later, he fled Ukraine just hours before anti-corruption investigators searched his properties as part of the Operation Midas corruption scandal. NABU and SAPO later named Mindich as a suspect and accused him of organizing a criminal group involved in corruption and money laundering in Ukraine’s energy sector. The case remains under investigation.

How Mindich and Khmelov came to own Blackrock Consulting remains unclear. The Slovak records provide no direct business link between Mindich and Konstantin Sokolov and offer little explanation for the 2017 transaction, including what Mindich and Khmelov paid for the company or how they became connected to Ilya Sokolov, Katoraychik and Shchekalova. The company’s finances raise another question. Within a year of Blackrock Consulting becoming TIM&TIM, its accounts showed more than €1.18 million owed to the company, without identifying the debtor.

Another Group of Unidentified Investors

Sokolov’s deal in Armenia raises another question: Who is funding his investments? Teghut, one of the country’s largest copper and molybdenum mines, was financed by VTB for years, and the Russian state-controlled bank remained a major creditor after it was sanctioned by the United States in 2022. In 2026, Sokolov’s Dynamic Frontier Holdings acquired the mine along with its VTB debt. What makes this deal interesting is how new Dynamic Frontier was. Sokolov registered the company in August 2025. Treasury authorized the Teghut deal less than a year later.

Because VTB was under U.S. sanctions, Dynamic Frontier needed authorization from the Treasury Department to complete the transaction and received an OFAC license on June 1, 2026. VTB later said it had sold all of its claims against Teghut to what it described as a “group of international investors,” but did not identify them.

Source: ICIJ

VTB also had longstanding financial ties to Deripaska’s businesses. The bank provided financing to his companies for years, but after Deripaska was sanctioned in 2018, VTB chief Andrey Kostin said it would stop issuing him new loans. VTB later took ownership of a portion of Deripaska’s shares in En+, which had been pledged to the bank as collateral.

The Teghut deal is not the first time the investors behind Sokolov’s businesses have been difficult to identify. IFG Basis managed money from Russian and international investors whose names were not disclosed, while the Viva purchase was funded through family trusts with few details made public. VTB has now described the buyers of its Teghut claims as a “group of international investors” without naming all of them. There is no evidence that these investors are connected or that Sokolov was managing sanctioned Russian money. But in each case, we are left with the same question of who is ultimately providing the money.

Who is behind Sokolov’s investment capital matters even more now that his role extends into the U.S. government.

Into Trump’s Orbit

There is no evidence that Deripaska funded Sokolov, that Russian money was behind the Viva purchase or that the unidentified investors across these deals are connected. But the source of some of the money behind Sokolov’s investments remains unclear, and that matters now that he has been placed in charge of a $201 million U.S.-backed investment fund.

Congress should be asking who financed Sokolov’s earlier investments and who stands behind the family trusts and international investors that appear in his more recent deals. TRIPP+ will invest in telecommunications, critical minerals, energy, transportation and technology across Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Central Asia, a region where Russian and Kremlin-aligned money has long played a significant role. Before hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S.-backed investments begin moving through the fund, there should be a clear accounting of Sokolov’s investors, business relationships, and potential conflicts of interest.

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