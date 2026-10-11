Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Michael C's avatar
Michael C
Oct 11

Russian Diesel, Blood Soaked Russian Diesel from Trump-Putin Deal!

Putin Puppet Trump dances on Ukrainian graves!

Will the Trump Lap Dogs utter a peep?

The Sounds of Silence Echo in the Western North Carolina hollows and the streets of Winston-Salem, and the hills of the Piedmont and Triad!

Groveling for Trump is not Representation for sweet Carolina or any State or District!

Russian Diesel, Blood Soaked Russian Diesel!

Reject the Devil’s Deal!

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Alastair Kendall's avatar
Alastair Kendall
Oct 11

Trump does the same ... he blames others for his own misdemeanours, for example, always referring to Biden's family as the Biden crime family.

“The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.”

Gramsci, the Italian political philosopher, written in his Prison Notebooks (1929–1935).

Some things - like human character and the lack of it - do not change over the generations, and we find ourselves, once again, living in the time of monsters.

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