Ukrainian soldiers take part in radiation, chemical and biological hazard drills near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 29, 2024. Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

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While checking Russian media this morning, I came across something extremely disturbing.

Earlier today, Russia’s state news agency TASS published an article that may be an attempt by Moscow to prepare the information space for a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine. The article quoted Alexander Voloshin, a Russian senator illegally installed in occupied Donetsk, who accused Ukraine of planning a chemical weapons “provocation” around Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, two cities Russia has been trying to capture forever. Along with the usual Kremlin propaganda about Nazis and Ukrainian provocations, the warning looks to be an attempt by Moscow to lay the groundwork for an attack it will then blame on Ukraine.

And this was not the first chemical weapons accusation coming from Moscow this week. On October 8, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), accused Ukraine of repeatedly “violating” the Chemical Weapons Convention during a meeting in The Hague. Tarabrin also denied Russia’s use of chemical weapons, despite years of documented evidence to the contrary.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to intensify its attacks on Kramatorsk, which is now just over 10 kilometers from the front line. On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities expanded mandatory evacuations for children from parts of the city following a series of deadly Russian attacks on October 8, including a strike on two civilian buses that killed at least 30 people and injured 18 others. Another Russian drone attack killed two more people that day. Now, as Ukrainian authorities work to evacuate children from Kramatorsk, Moscow is naming the city and neighboring Sloviansk in its latest chemical weapons propaganda.

What makes this even more outrageous is that Russia has already been using chemical weapons against Ukraine for years, something that has received barely any international attention. In May 2024, the United States formally determined that Russia had violated the Chemical Weapons Convention by using chloropicrin, a choking agent, and riot-control agents against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian military units and organizations involved in its chemical weapons program, and the United Kingdom and European Union subsequently imposed sanctions of their own.

The OPCW also investigated chemical weapons incidents along the front lines and confirmed that samples collected contained CS, a riot-control agent prohibited for use in warfare under the Chemical Weapons Convention. Ukraine has documented thousands of incidents involving Russian forces using munitions containing toxic chemicals, and the reported attacks have continued despite international investigations and sanctions. And with all this evidence, it's mind-blowing how little media attention this has received.

Russia carried out a similar playbook in Syria, repeatedly claiming that opposition forces and the White Helmets were planning chemical weapons attacks that were actually carried out by the Bashar al-Assad regime. Moscow spread these stories through Russian state media and pro-Assad outlets for years, including before Syrian military offensives. Russian officials at times even claimed to have “intelligence” about specific locations and planned attacks, including in March 2018, when Russia’s Defense Ministry alleged that militants had received 20 containers of chlorine in Idlib. Meanwhile, the OPCW later determined that Assad’s forces were responsible for chemical attacks, including the April 2018 chlorine attack in Douma.

We also saw the Russians do this before their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when they accused Ukraine and the United States of preparing a chemical weapons attack while Russian troops gathered on Ukraine’s borders. Russian media at the time were also spreading disinformation that Ukrainians were Nazis, and that Russian speakers were facing genocide, all while denying they were preparing to launch the full-scale invasion.

This does not mean Russia is about to carry out a chemical weapons attack, but Russia has used this playbook many times before. They have also used chemical weapons against Ukrainians on numerous occasions. Moscow has a long history of laying the groundwork in the information space before its false-flag operations and military attacks. And with that history in mind, I think the latest warnings deserve attention.

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