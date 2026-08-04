Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Shulamit Lahat's avatar
Shulamit Lahat
17hEdited

These cautionary perspectives are spot-on! Democratic nations and alliances around the globe need to take notice (if they haven't already begun to see the light - or rather the encroaching darkness), and prepare defensive measures aimed at thwarting a concerted effort by authoritarian regimes to take advantage of the current imminent dangers posed by a fellow-autocrat in the White House.

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bb's avatar
bb
17h

Ants in his pants Vlad spoke at length of his plans with China and for world domination during a June 2019 interview in the kremlin with Lionel Barber and Henry Foy of the Financial Times. While Volodiya's lies make tedious listening, watch Mr Barber's facial expressions.

https://www.ft.com/video/d62ed062-0d6a-4818-86ff-4b8120125583

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