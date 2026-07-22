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A few days ago, Politico reported that FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg on October 14–15. According to a U.S. official familiar with the travel plans, Patel’s host is expected to be the FSB, the successor to the KGB. Had someone shown me that headline several years ago, I would have assumed it was a joke. But we have reached the point where even the FBI Director traveling to Russia, while it wages a genocidal war against Ukraine and remains under sweeping Western sanctions, barely qualifies as a news story. If the reporting is accurate, Patel would become the first FBI director to visit Russia since Robert Mueller traveled there in 2013, before Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2014.

The timing alone should raise eyebrows, coming just weeks before the midterm elections. But the trip becomes even more extraordinary when you look at everything that's come out about Patel in recent months.

Over the past several months, reporting has described an FBI Director whom current and former colleagues characterized as “erratic, suspicious of others, and prone to jumping to conclusions.” Others reportedly expressed concern that his personal conduct had become “a national security vulnerability.” The reporting also included allegations of excessive drinking, unexplained absences, and misuse of FBI resources.

That matters because the Justice Department’s ethics handbook warns that habitual excessive alcohol use can impair judgment and make employees vulnerable to exploitation or coercion by foreign adversaries.

Now imagine this trip from the eyes of the FSB.

By the time Patel lands in Moscow, the FSB will already have spent years building a file on him. His financial disclosures, media appearances, interviews, professional and personal relationships, travel, public statements, and countless other pieces of information will already have been collected, analyzed, and compiled into a detailed profile. But the trip gives Russian intelligence something they cannot obtain from public records: the opportunity to see whether Patel matches the file, observe how he behaves in person, identify anything they may have missed, and determine whether an opportunity exists to obtain kompromat or some other form of future leverage.

And this is one of the biggest misconceptions about counterintelligence. It doesn’t begin when someone is caught spying. By that point, the real work has often been going on for years. Long before anyone is recruited, intelligence services are ticking off a list, assessing judgment, relationships, finances, habits, ambitions, grievances, and access while asking one question: Could this person become useful?

Which brings us back to Kash Patel. Against this backdrop, another part of Patel’s public record needs renewed attention.

Before becoming FBI Director, Patel disclosed receiving a $25,000 honorarium from Global Tree Pictures, a company owned by filmmaker Igor Lopatonok, for participating in a documentary that portrayed Trump officials as victims of a vast "deep state" conspiracy. There is no public evidence that Patel knowingly participated in a Russian influence operation or that accepting the payment violated the law. But the issue is judgment because Lopatonok is not simply a filmmaker, but someone who has spent years advancing Russia’s influence operations, working alongside some of its closest political allies, and advancing projects aligned with the Kremlin's strategic interests.

For more than a decade, Lopatonok has produced films and media projects spreading Kremlin disinformation about Ukraine while working closely with Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin’s closest ally and the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, Lopatonok prepared proposals to undermine Western support for Ukraine that reportedly reached Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's office for approval. He later became the artistic director of a campaign funded by a foundation established by Putin.

And the story doesn’t begin with Lopatonok. It starts nearly a decade earlier, in the aftermath of Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

Patel emerged as one of Congressman Devin Nunes’ closest advisers as Republicans tried to discredit the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s attack on the 2016 election. Rather than dealing with Russia’s multifaceted attack, Patel was pushing “deep state” conspiracies and arguing that the real scandal was inside the FBI. This resulted in the focus shifting from Russia’s election attack to the FBI. That shift served one of the Kremlin's longest-running goals: undermining public confidence in the very agency responsible for exposing and countering Russian intelligence operations.

Even if nothing improper happens during the trip, the Kremlin still walks away with something valuable. A visit by the Director of the FBI to Moscow, while Russia wages a genocidal war against Ukraine and remains internationally isolated, hands Putin a significant propaganda victory. It allows the Kremlin to portray itself as a legitimate partner of the United States while continuing to bomb Ukrainian cities, massacre civilians, and commit daily atrocities.

But the larger issue isn’t Kash Patel.

An FBI Director doesn’t decide on a trip like this alone. If the reporting is accurate, Patel will be traveling to Moscow because Trump suggested and approved it. And that brings us to Trump’s broader approach to Russia and the endless gifts he keeps delivering to the Kremlin.

Recently, Trump declassified intelligence documents in an effort to bolster his claim that China posed the greatest threat to the 2020 election. But those documents, yet again, detailed extensive Russian efforts to influence the 2020 election, including intelligence assessments that senior Russian officials sought to undermine Biden to benefit Trump. Despite the findings, Trump continued to blame China while dismissing Russia.

And then there is Helsinki, the trip when Trump publicly sided with Putin over the U.S. intelligence community, repeatedly downplayed Russia’s election attack, and dismissed intelligence that Russia remained one of America’s most aggressive foreign adversaries.

For now, we are left with two questions: Why is the FBI Director reportedly traveling to Moscow this fall? And why is Trump sending him weeks before a midterm election?

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