Photo: @ZelenskyyUa on X

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Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian intelligence had obtained internal Russian documents exposing what the Kremlin does not want the world or its citizens to see. According to Zelenskyy, the documents detail mounting strain across Russia’s oil sector, banking system, federal budget, and industrial base while also exposing efforts to bypass sanctions, attract foreign investment, and involve outside companies in sustaining parts of Russia’s wartime economy.

The disclosure came after one of Ukraine’s largest drone attacks on Moscow this weekend, giving Russians a rare taste of a war that for years remained largely distant from daily life inside the Russian capital. As Ukraine pushes both the war and its economic consequences deeper into Russia, long-range strikes inside Russia have become an increasingly central part of Kyiv’s strategy.

Over the past year, Ukrainian forces have carried out repeated strikes against Russian military and energy infrastructure, targeting oil refineries, ports, air defense systems, military aircraft, and critical logistics hubs hundreds of miles from the front lines. Zelenskyy has described the operations as “justified responses,” arguing that Ukraine’s long-range capabilities are reshaping both the battlefield and global perceptions of the war.

Those strikes are also targeting the infrastructure financing Russia’s invasion, as Ukraine takes sanctions enforcement into its own hands amid failures by the international community to fully enforce restrictions on Russia’s energy sector that funds its genocidal war. Ukrainian drones have repeatedly hit major oil facilities, refineries, and export infrastructure tied to Russia’s energy sector and Black Sea operations.

According to the leaked documents, one Russian oil company alone has already been forced to shut down roughly 400 oil wells, with losses considered significant because restarting wells in Russia is often technically difficult and expensive, meaning temporary shutdowns can become long-term production losses.

The documents also point to a 10 percent decline in Russian oil refining just this year, reinforcing Kyiv’s argument that Ukraine’s expanding strike campaign combined with sanctions pressure is beginning to inflict measurable damage on infrastructure tied directly to Russia’s war machine.

Russian economic data increasingly reinforces that assessment. Russia’s oil production is now projected to fall for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, reaching its lowest level in roughly seventeen years, according to recent reporting citing Russia’s own Ministry of Economic Development. Russian oil companies have reportedly scaled back drilling while facing sanctions pressure, falling profits, refinery repair costs after Ukrainian strikes, and worsening financial strain.

Some of Russia’s largest energy companies are already showing signs of growing stress. Rosneft reportedly saw profits fall fourfold, while Gazprom Neft cut profits roughly in half and Lukoil recorded its first loss in nearly two decades. Some analysts note that many companies have shifted into a “cash saving mode” as sanctions, wartime costs, and refinery damage squeeze the sector, while Russia increasingly lacks the capital and technology needed to sustain future oil projects.

The intelligence assessment also warned of growing instability inside Russia’s financial system. According to Zelenskyy, eleven Russian financial institutions are preparing for liquidation due to severe financial problems, while another eight banks have accumulated critical issues requiring outside support. Russia’s federal budget deficit has also reportedly approached $80 billion only five months into the year, while many regional budgets are nearing bankruptcy conditions as Moscow’s genocidal war consumes enormous state resources.

The strain is also spreading across Russia’s defense industrial and technology sectors. Angstrem, one of Russia’s largest military-linked microelectronics manufacturers and a supplier to the defense sector, reportedly saw profits collapse nearly fiftyfold while carrying roughly $2.5 billion in debt.

As Russia continues waging its invasion, labor shortages are deepening across the economy. Ukrainian intelligence has assessed that another major mobilization wave would further damage Russia’s economy by accelerating the loss of skilled workers needed to sustain military production, logistics, engineering, communications, and technical infrastructure.

Most notably, the leaked documents detail ongoing Russian efforts to use foreign companies to help Moscow evade sanctions and prop up its worsening financial situation. Zelenskyy specifically pointed to attempts to facilitate exports of stolen grain from occupied Crimea and broader economic exploitation of the illegally occupied peninsula involving entities connected to the United States. The documents also reportedly reveal efforts to funnel foreign investment and technology into Russian Arctic oil and gas projects despite international sanctions and export restrictions.

At the same time, Trump’s manufactured global instability is providing Moscow with opportunities to ease pressure on its economy. Reuters reported that Trump officials again plan to extend a sanctions waiver on Russian seaborne oil for another 30 days after several countries requested more time to continue purchasing Russian oil amid fears of supply shortages and rising prices tied to Trump’s Iran war and instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the Kremlin’s projections of “strength,” the leaked documents and Ukraine’s intelligence assessment reveal a far more unstable reality inside Russia. The war is draining Russia’s economy, straining its energy sector and financial system, and forcing Moscow to burn through enormous resources just to sustain its genocidal invasion as Ukraine pushes both the war and its economic costs deeper into Russia.

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