Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Iuliana Calin's avatar
Iuliana Calin
Sep 18Edited

Your line is haunting: "It feels like we are sleepwalking into a large-scale war." I grew up in Romania, and Eastern European countries have always known the danger Russia poses. Our history taught us. I will never forget my Grandma's stories of the Russian soldiers "liberating" houses in Campina, a town in Romania at the end of WW2, breaking into homes, drinking women's perfume because it was the closest thing to alcohol, and raping women. These were my childhood stories, along with what peanut butter would taste like. I had never had it during Communism. Romania lived through one of the worst dictatorships in the Eastern Bloc during Ceaușescu, and a lack of basic food was normal. The USSR brought communism to Romania. We were liberated :).

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The Justice Warrior's avatar
The Justice Warrior
Sep 18

Olga, I applaud your explicit and revelatory journalism. The threat is authentic and escalating.

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