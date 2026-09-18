Credit: AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk

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With warnings growing that Russia could launch a military attack against NATO countries, Lithuania and Poland are getting ready. Lithuanian authorities have prepared a detailed evacuation plan including a route out of Vilnius toward Poland, according to Polskie Radio.

Lithuania’s evacuation plan includes three main routes out of Vilnius. One leads toward Poland, while the other two head north and west within Lithuania. On the Polish side, authorities in the Podlaskie region are also preparing to serve as a transit corridor for people evacuating from the Baltic states.

Vilnius is only about 30 kilometers from Belarus, which leaves little time to evacuate once an attack begins. Lithuanian officials say residents would need to leave before there is an immediate threat because once missiles or drones start falling, the priority would be to get people into shelters.

There is good reason for Lithuania and its neighbors to be taking action. Earlier this week, a NATO fighter jet shot down a drone carrying explosives after it entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus. Lithuanian officials said the Russian drone may have been heading toward Ukraine when it crossed into Lithuania.

The previous day, a Russian warship fired two emergency flares toward a Danish military helicopter conducting routine surveillance over international waters in the Baltic Sea. One reportedly passed within meters of the helicopter. Russia also flew Tu-95MS strategic bombers carrying Kh-101 cruise missiles over the Barents and Norwegian seas, with NATO scrambling fighter jets to monitor them.

Then yesterday, Poland issued yet another disturbing warning about what it believes Russia may be planning.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament that Poland has received intelligence from NATO allies, Ukraine and the U.S., warning that Russia may launch drones or missiles into Poland or other European countries that support Ukraine and then claim it happened by accident, which btw is exactly what Russia has been doing over the past year.

Tusk also warned that Russia has increased its strikes at border crossings, with four incidents along the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past week alone. Poland has since begun reinforcing some of its crossings.

His warnings came after Russia sent a deliberate message right on Poland’s doorstep. A Russian drone struck a passenger train at Yahodyn, only about two kilometers from the Polish border. A diplomatic train carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and other European officials had passed through just before the attack, while another train carrying former CIA director and retired Gen. David Petraeus was still at the station when the drone hit.

Meanwhile, Latvia is also preparing. Ahead of its October 3 parliamentary election, Latvia has asked NATO for additional help protecting its airspace against drone incursions. Germany is sending four Eurofighters and several dozen personnel to Latvia from late September through the beginning of October.

Just think about how extraordinary that is. Latvians will be going to vote under the protection of German fighter jets. None of this is normal, and it says a lot about how seriously the Baltic states are taking the threat.

Against this backdrop, German troops began arriving on Sweden’s Gotland this week. The island sits in the middle of the Baltic Sea and would be critical in the event of a Russian attack on NATO’s Baltic or northern flank, with the alliance relying on the ports, shipping routes and airspace around it. German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank called Gotland “key terrain” for NATO.

Germany and Sweden are currently holding Silver Wotan there, a previously scheduled exercise that rehearses what would happen if Sweden asked NATO for help during an escalation. German forces are practicing how quickly they could reach the island by air, land and sea, protect Sweden’s anti-ship missile systems and defend Gotland and the port of Visby. Sollfrank said Russia’s growing aggression is one of the reasons military exercises across the region have increased.

Germany is stepping up its presence across the region. Five German Eurofighters and around 120 troops will head to Estonia in December for NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission. Germany already has troops in Lithuania and military engineers working with Poland on its Eastern Shield.

Countries along NATO’s eastern flank have understood the Russian threat for decades because they have the unfortunate luck of being Russia’s neighbors. They spent years warning the rest of Europe about Moscow, and those warnings went largely ignored. It took the full-scale invasion of Ukraine for much of Europe to finally listen. Now Germany and others are finally taking the threat seriously.

I also can’t stop shaking my head at how little attention any of this is getting. Lithuania making preparations to evacuate people in the event of a military attack should be a major story on its own, never mind everything else that has happened just this week. Russia keeps increasing its aggression, and much of it barely makes the news. It feels like the world is sleepwalking into a large-scale war.

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