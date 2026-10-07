Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
Oct 7Edited

....isn't this the same BS line Putin spread about Ukraine being a country full of Nazi as an excuse to invade a sovereign nation? ....

....Brilliant reporting as usual Olga.....thank you !

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elizabeth lush's avatar
elizabeth lush
Oct 7

As it is often said. "WTF is wrong with Russia?" Thanks Olga xx you are a saint xx

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