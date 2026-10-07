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Monday was another one of those days when individual events may not seem particularly unusual, but putting several things together paints a much more concerning picture. According to Latvian authorities, a group of armed, masked men appeared on the Belarusian side of the border and attempted to force around 20 migrants into Latvia, threatening Latvian soldiers who stopped them from crossing. The men stayed on the Belarusian side, but several hours later, masked individuals crossed into Latvia, damaged an electrical distribution panel, stole two surveillance cameras, and fled back into Belarus before Latvian border guards arrived. Latvia has dealt with migrant pressure from Belarus for years, but armed masked men threatening Latvian soldiers and then crossing the border and damaging infrastructure is definitely an escalation.

The incident comes as Russia continues to increase its attacks across Europe and as multiple agencies warn about the growing threat to the Baltics. This also comes as Russia has begun building a “Nazi” narrative around the Baltic states. In late September, Russia’s Prosecutor General asked a Moscow court to formally recognize 13 people and five organizations from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia as accomplices of Nazi Germany.

But this was not only about what happened more than 80 years ago. The filing also accused the current governments of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia of “glorifying” Nazi collaborators and rewriting the Soviet Union’s role in World War II, which Moscow described as a threat to Russia’s national interests. The filing was picked up across Russian media, including outlets targeting audiences in the Baltics, and on Monday, the court granted the request and formally declared all 13 people and five organizations Nazi collaborators.

If any of this sounds familiar, it should, because Russia has pushed propaganda about Nazis in Ukraine for decades, but that propaganda intensified significantly in the lead-up to the full-scale invasion before Putin used “denazification” as one of his BS excuses for launching the genocidal war. And now, while Moscow is building a similar Nazi narrative around the Baltic states, Russia has also spent the past several months manufacturing another story about the region, claiming that NATO is preparing to blockade Kaliningrad.

Nikolai Patrushev first floated the idea of NATO blockading the Russian exclave back in February, but over the past few weeks Moscow has made a concerted effort to push it. Russian officials have claimed that NATO is already testing scenarios for blockading Kaliningrad, while Russian embassies across Europe have repeated the warnings and Moscow has threatened that it could use nuclear weapons if the region is isolated. The rhetoric has only escalated in recent days, with Patrushev again warning about Kaliningrad last week and Putin talking about a possible blockade and warning of a Russian response. And it is important to note that NATO has NO PLAN to blockade Kaliningrad.

This is also happening as Lithuania and other Baltic countries have seen a growing number of Russian incursions, sabotage operations, and attacks in recent months. Russian drones have repeatedly entered NATO airspace, a Russian warship fired flares at a Danish military helicopter over the Baltic Sea, and at the end of September, Estonia announced that its intelligence service had determined Russia was behind an arson attack against Milrem Robotics, an Estonian defense company that supplies Ukraine. Lithuania’s president has cautioned that there is no large-scale operation underway against Lithuania or NATO, but he has also warned about the possibility of provocations, sabotage, and false-flag operations.

And the warnings have become increasingly specific. Danish intelligence recently laid out several scenarios for how Russia could test NATO, including staging a false-flag operation involving Ukrainian-made drones or sending troops without insignia into NATO territory. In the meantime, Poland has warned that intelligence from several sources points to Russia potentially preparing a smaller attack designed to leave NATO debating whether it crosses the threshold for Article 5.

This is why it is important to document what is happening and look for patterns. Russia has a long history of manufacturing pretexts, using false flags, and flooding the information space with propaganda before it acts. None of this means an attack on NATO is imminent, but it is just as important to watch the information space as it is to watch what is happening on the ground.

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Why Is Russia Manufacturing a Story About NATO Preparing to Blockade Kaliningrad? Olga Lautman · Sep 30 Over the past few months, European governments and intelligence agencies have issued multiple warnings that Russia could be preparing to escalate its attacks against NATO. Countries, especially on the Eastern flank, are strengthening their defenses, protecting critical infrastructure, preparing evacuation plans, and Germany is even getting hospitals ready for the possibility of war. Meanwhile, Russia seems to be laying the groundwork for a false flag or maybe just returning to its fear-mongering playbook. Either way, it’s important to document. Read full story