Thank you Julie, Donna Dupont, <3, Rose, Laurel Fairchild, and many others for tuning into my live video with Gaslit Nation and The Ken Harbaugh Show! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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MeidasDefense Ukraine Update 1OCT26
A recording from Olga Lautman and The Ken Harbaugh Show's live video
Kremlin File
Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.
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