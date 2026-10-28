Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, The Rebel Crone (Shālah), John Mahoney, PJ Schuster, Skutt Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Narativ Live: Trump Asked
A recording from Olga Lautman and Zev Shalev's live video
Kremlin File
Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.
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