Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
Oct 10

Fascinating and important report, thank you! But what do you mean by Prigozhin's "supposed death"? Are you suggesting he's still among us?

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Will's avatar
Will
Oct 10

Excellent work as always. You’re one of the few who report on Russia’s active measures in depth. I don’t think the vast majority of people realize the depth and reach of the information operations by foreign adversaries like Russia, China, and the Iranian regime. They really have a significant impact, and I wish our governments did more to combat the issue.

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