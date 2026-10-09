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Yesterday, OpenAI released a report exposing yet another Russian influence operation, with this one targeting countries across Latin America. Russian operatives impersonated government officials, tricked schools into holding events that could be used for anti-Ukrainian propaganda, planted fabricated stories in legitimate media outlets, and ran a fake research organization. The operatives also used ChatGPT to help carry out their activities. The report raised questions about a possible connection to a much larger Russian influence network that previously operated under Yevgeny Prigozhin and has reportedly since come under the control of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

OpenAI named the operation Dark Clark, after one of the fake identities used by the operatives, and found that it was being run from Russia while targeting Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, and other Latin American countries. The operatives used ChatGPT to translate and edit materials, prepare reports for their superiors, and assist with campaigns aimed at influencing domestic politics and spreading disinformation about Ukraine.

In one of the operations in Peru, Russian operatives posed as education officials in Lima and sent emails to schools instructing them to hold events about Ukraine. The emails included instructions to feature Stepan Bandera, whom Moscow has spent decades using in its information operations to portray Ukraine as a Nazi state. According to reports the operatives submitted to their superiors, some schools followed the instructions and sent back photographs of the events, unaware that they had been dealing with Russia.

The operatives then claimed they had gotten stories about the events published in Peruvian and Polish media, accusing Ukraine of spreading extremist ideology in Latin America and playing on historical tensions between Poland and Ukraine. OpenAI confirmed that the articles appeared in the media, and one even prompted a response from a Polish member of the European Parliament. So the operatives were reportedly able to trick schools into holding events and then use them to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda through legitimate news outlets.

This operation also included a “self-styled” research organization called the Social Research Center, which supposedly focused on relations between India and Latin America. Using the fake name Mia Clark, the operatives hired researchers, paid their salaries, and directed their work. According to OpenAI, the researchers didn’t even know they were working for people in Russia.

OpenAI identified more than 60 articles published through the center, many containing original research rather than recycled propaganda. It appeared to be a functioning research organization, with actual researchers producing legitimate work while the people controlling it concealed their connections to Moscow.

And this isn’t the first time a Russian operation has involved a so-called research organization. In August, OpenAI exposed another operation involving the International Burke Institute, a fake think tank in Israel that published copied research and falsely attributed articles to researchers who hadn’t written them.

This brings us to Politology, also known as La Compania, a Russian influence network with roots in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s operations that continued operating after his reported death in August 2023.

Prigozhin was the public face of some of Russia’s most notorious operations, from Wagner’s mercenary activities across Africa, Syria and Ukraine to the Internet Research Agency’s attack on the 2016 U.S. election, serving as a front for Moscow’s military intelligence and information operations. After his supposed death, much of the attention turned to what would happen to Wagner, while the political consultants, propagandists, journalists, and local operatives working across Africa and other regions continued their activities.

In February, Forbidden Stories and its investigative partners published an investigation into what happened to the network post-Prigozhin. According to leaked internal documents, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had taken over Politology and was continuing its operations across Africa and Latin America. Investigators identified more than 60 Russian operatives who recruited journalists, paid local media outlets to publish stories, worked with political figures, and used local contacts to spread Kremlin propaganda.

The leaked documents also shed more light on who was running Politology. According to the investigation, Sergey Mashkevich was in charge of its global projects, but Russian foreign intelligence officers also played a role in running the network. One was Dmitry Faddeev, a former senior SVR official who reportedly helped direct Politology. Another was Ilya Savelyev, an SVR officer who dealt with the network’s leadership. The investigation also named two Russian companies, Intertechtrade LLC and JSC Inter, that were allegedly used to conceal the SVR’s role in funding Politology.

In July, another investigation by INPACT/All Eyes on Wagner found that Politology had been paying for access to ChatGPT and Claude. The researchers came across subscription invoices tied to Artur Tevosyan, who was coordinating activities in the Central African Republic. The investigation did not establish whether those accounts were connected to Dark Clark.

And in its latest report, OpenAI found another possible connection between Dark Clark and Politology. The operatives behind Dark Clark had claimed credit for activities previously linked to Politology, including a fabricated story about Argentine President Javier Milei buying expensive Cartier collars for his dogs and anti-Milei graffiti that appeared in Buenos Aires. They had also repeatedly asked ChatGPT about Politology and Wagner, although OpenAI could not determine whether the same organization was behind both operations.

Interestingly, the operatives also used ChatGPT extensively to write reports for their superiors, and OpenAI found that some of those reports exaggerated their successes or took credit for things that had happened without their involvement. Apparently, Russian propagandists have figured out that AI can also help them impress their bosses.

Even with those exaggerations, OpenAI rated Dark Clark as a Category 5 operation on its six-point scale, which measures how far influence campaigns reach into public discussion. This was the first operation at that level that OpenAI reported disrupting.

A few months ago I wrote about another operation in which Russia was flooding the internet with propaganda and fabricated information in an effort to manipulate the answers people get from AI chatbots. This week’s OpenAI report exposes another way Russia uses AI in its influence operations. Russia has been using fake organizations, forged documents, recruited intermediaries, and planted news stories to spread propaganda since Soviet times.

Russia may have new technology to spread its propaganda, but its goal remains the same as it continues to manipulate public opinion, interfere in foreign affairs, and hide Moscow’s fingerprints.

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