Thank you PJ Schuster, Skutt Hope, Stuart Cohen, Julie, Deborah J., and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky and The Mayday Network! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Pax Americana
A recording from Olga Lautman and Julie Roginsky's live video
Kremlin File
Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.Investigating Russian influence operations, intelligence networks, corruption, and the tactics used to subvert democracies.
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