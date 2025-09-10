Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Carrie Rhodes's avatar
Carrie Rhodes
Sep 10, 2025

IMO Trump & Company going out to eat last night was no coincidence with Russian drones messing with Poland's boarders. That dinner was a visual for Putin.

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Max P.'s avatar
Max P.
Sep 10, 2025Edited

Poland was attacked by Russian drones last night and NATO planes without the assistance of the United States shot them down as Donald Trump and his top advisors were out having dinner and getting protested in DC. They all knew this would happen because it was allowed to go forth at the Alaska meeting. They did nothing. They have said nothing. They have violated their oath to keep us safe by not doing anything. They intentionally put Europeans as well Americans at risk with the hopes of an escalation.

When MAGA splits in several camps soon because of the economy he has ruined, the Epstein cover up to protect himself as a pedophile and a sex trafficker and the looming war in Venezuela he has started when their sons and daughters will be fighting Erik Prince’s mercenaries on the ground, they will finally see they were lied to.

Treason is punishable by the death penalty under the US Constitution. Our military is full of cowards for allowing all of this and not stopping them, the one branch of government left that could stop all of this. They are cowards.

Never forget April 28, 1945.

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