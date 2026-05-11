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As Alberta moves toward a possible independence referendum this October, Canada has become the latest battleground in Russia’s long-running shadow war against the West, with Kremlin disinformation operations, MAGA influencers, Trump-aligned figures, and Russian propaganda networks all converging to amplify narratives to convince Canadians that their country stands on the verge of collapse, fragmentation, and institutional failure.

The overlap between Russia’s operations, Trump’s networks, and far-right movements has appeared across several countries over the past year because all increasingly benefit from weakened institutions, polarized societies, distrust in government, attacks on the media, and citizens pushed into constant internal conflict and chaos. If any of this sounds familiar, it is because we just watched this play out in Hungary around Viktor Orbán’s election. Fortunately, Trump and Putin failed to keep Orbán in power.

For more than a decade, Russia has targeted Canada the same way it targeted the United States and Europe, quietly building influence networks, amplifying political grievances, flooding information spaces with propaganda and disinformation, and exploiting divisions around immigration, energy, regional alienation, COVID conspiracies, anti-government movements, and distrust toward democratic institutions. Canadian intelligence officials repeatedly warned that Russia sought to inflame tensions inside Canada through disinformation campaigns, proxy media outlets, online propaganda networks, and influence operations tied to far-right and extremist movements. During the Freedom Convoy protests, Russian state media and pro-Kremlin accounts aggressively amplified anti-government narratives and conspiracy theories surrounding Ottawa and then Prime Minister Trudeau, just as Russia previously amplified anti-vaccine protests, anti-EU movements, and political instability across Europe.

Now Alberta’s domestic grievances have become the latest opening that Putin and Trump are exploiting to deepen division and weaken democratic cohesion inside another Western country.

A new report from DisinfoWatch, the Canadian Digital Media Research Network, and CASiLabs warns that Russian and U.S. operations are amplifying Alberta independence narratives in ways designed to weaken Canadian unity and erode trust in institutions. The report identified AlbertaSeparatist.com and related TikTok and YouTube accounts as likely tied to Storm-1516, one of Russia’s most aggressive disinformation operations targeting the West over the past several years. The operation had already been expanding rapidly across Europe and the U.S. before Alberta emerged as one of its newest targets.

Last September, a report by Recorded Future’s Insikt Group warned that Storm-1516, also known as CopyCop, had dramatically expanded its operations targeting the U.S., Europe, and Canada, including the launch of AlbertaSeparatist.com. Investigators connected the operation to Moscow and linked it to the GRU (Russia’s military intelligence) and John Dougan. The report warned that the operation aimed to inflame political fragmentation, weaken support for Ukraine, and destabilize democratic societies through coordinated propaganda, fake news websites, AI-generated content, and fabricated scandals.

Storm-1516 functions like a digital sabotage operation. Fake websites appear online disguised as legitimate news outlets. AI-generated videos spread across Telegram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. Fake whistleblowers suddenly emerge. Fabricated scandals get pushed through coordinated propaganda networks until the stories begin circulating widely enough that people repeat them as fact. By the time journalists debunk the claims, millions have already seen the content, and the damage has already spread far and wide.

The operation has targeted elections, political leaders, journalists, and institutions. During the 2024 U.S. election, Storm-1516 spread fabricated stories targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, including a fake hit-and-run story amplified through fraudulent news sites, staged interviews, and coordinated social media campaigns that generated millions of views before being removed. The same operation pushed manipulated videos targeting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz while flooding social media with fabricated narratives designed to inflame polarization and deepen distrust ahead of the election, including a viral fake video on X showing a man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, “destroying” mail-in ballots cast for Trump

Across Europe, Storm-1516 pushed fake scandals targeting Emmanuel Macron and his wife, fabricated allegations involving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, manipulated stories in Moldova and Armenia, and information operations designed to weaken support for Ukraine while portraying democratic governments as corrupt, weak, and collapsing. In Hungary, similar operations targeted opposition leader Péter Magyar with several fabricated stories, including lies that he “cooked his children’s puppy in a microwave.” European intelligence agencies describe these operations as a form of cognitive warfare aimed at destabilizing democratic societies from within.

One of the main figures tied to Storm-1516, according to multiple investigations, is John Mark Dougan, a former Florida deputy sheriff who fled to Russia and became part of the Kremlin’s propaganda world operating out of Moscow. Dougan helped build fake news websites and push fabricated stories targeting Western audiences while working alongside Russian disinformation operations tied to broader Kremlin propaganda campaigns. In the past, he also claimed to possess Epstein-related videos and evidence.

None of this appeared out of nowhere. Russia spent years refining this exact playbook, including in Canada, where Kremlin propaganda networks amplified convoy movements, anti-government anger, conspiracy theories, and distrust toward Ottawa while Canadian intelligence officials repeatedly warned about growing Russian influence operations targeting the country.

During the 2016 U.S. election cycle, Russian operations aggressively amplified the Texas secession movement, "Alaska Back to Russia" petition, and the Calexit campaign in California, organizing rallies through fake activist accounts, pushing propaganda across social media, and weaponizing regional grievances. One of the key figures tied to the Calexit movement, Louis Marinelli, moved to Russia, where he continued promoting secessionist propaganda from Moscow while appearing on Russian state media and even claimed he planned to launch a future “Calexit 2.0.”

Russia sees these kinds of movements as a goldmine for destabilization and quickly injects itself into existing political grievances to deepen division, inflame distrust, and weaken democratic societies from within. In Ukraine, Russia went even further, manufacturing fake “separatist” movements in Donbas and Crimea through intelligence and military operatives. Sadly, the majority of Western media repeated the “separatist” propaganda, helping obscure Russia’s direct role in orchestrating the operation.

The same tactics appeared during Brexit, where Russian propaganda flooded information spaces with anti-EU narratives meant to isolate Britain and fracture European unity. Similar operations surfaced during Catalonia’s independence crisis, where Spanish investigations uncovered meetings in Moscow between Catalan figures and Russian intelligence operatives, as well as the presence of GRU operatives in Catalonia in the lead-up to the referendum.

What makes the situation even more alarming is that, yet again, Putin and Trump’s operations are overlapping.

Earlier this year, NBC News reported that members of the Alberta Prosperity Project traveled repeatedly to Washington for meetings with U.S. officials to discuss scenarios surrounding a possible independent Alberta, including border security, energy ties, currency questions, and future economic relations with the U.S.

The optics alone carried enormous propaganda value for Russian operations, already portraying Canada as fractured and vulnerable. Kremlin and MAGA networks quickly seized on the Washington meetings as proof that Alberta’s sovereignty movement had backing from Trump, while MAGA figures, including Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson, amplified rhetoric portraying Canada as weak and ripe for fragmentation.

Over the past year, we have repeatedly watched Trump and Kremlin operations prop up many of the same political leaders, parties, and far-right movements across Europe, from Viktor Orbán in Hungary to Romania’s recent election and AfD in Germany.

As Trump continues attacking NATO allies and undermining Western unity while Putin works to subvert democracies, Canada now finds itself facing the same influence operations that already surfaced in Hungary, Romania, Germany, and the United States. The question now is whether Putin and Trump will succeed in Canada, and which country becomes the next target where Russian and MAGA networks converge to manipulate another democratic election or flashpoint.

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