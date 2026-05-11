Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Terrilyn🇨🇦's avatar
Terrilyn🇨🇦
May 11Edited

The provincial leader of Alberta pretends to be unaware of foreign influences because her base invited the outside support. That base is approximately 1M strong. We are watching closely.

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Donald Price's avatar
Donald Price
May 11

Before I reached the end of the article, which specified that Trump is picking up the same crap, I was already thinking that. Disinformation and propaganda helps Russia punch above its weight at a very low cost.

I fear that Trump is going to continue this even after he leaves office, because it is profitable for him to do so and he LOVES the attention.

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