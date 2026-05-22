The Kremlin reflected in the Moskva River in central Moscow, Russia, December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

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These days, Vladimir Putin is hiding from his own country as Ukrainian strikes push deeper into Russia and Kremlin fears continue to grow. According to new reporting from the independent Russian investigative outlet Agentsvo, Putin has effectively stopped traveling across Russia and has now gone 196 days without visiting a region outside the areas where his primary residences are located — the longest period of domestic isolation of his rule and one that exceeds even the COVID lockdowns. The previous record, set during the pandemic in 2020, lasted 132 days. In other words, even during a global pandemic, Putin appeared more comfortable traveling around Russia than he does now.

Putin’s last known trip outside Moscow and St. Petersburg was a one-day visit to Samara on November 6, 2025. Since then, nearly all of his public appearances have taken place inside tightly controlled environments around Moscow, the surrounding region, or St. Petersburg, as Ukrainian drone strikes inside Russia become more frequent. Last weekend, Ukraine again drove that point home with a massive drone attack on the Moscow region that was described as the largest in more than a year.

For years, the Kremlin carefully cultivated the image of Putin as an untouchable ruler confidently roaming across Russia, visiting factories, military bases, regional governors, and so-called “cheering, adoring” crowds while portraying himself as the embodiment of stability and control.

And now, even as Russian state media broadcast carefully staged spectacles of Putin standing beside Xi Jinping in Beijing, discussing a new “multipolar” world order, Putin looks less like a confident ruler and more like a leader trapped inside a shrinking security bubble of bunkers, bodyguards, and carefully managed appearances. That contrast is becoming difficult to hide.

Last weekend’s massive Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Moscow region, striking oil infrastructure and facilities tied to Russia’s military-industrial complex in what Russian authorities said involved more than 500 drones. Fires broke out across parts of the region, debris landed near Sheremetyevo Airport, and Russian air defenses scrambled for hours around the capital. And Ukraine has made it very clear that these operations will only escalate.

Over the past year, Kyiv has steadily expanded its long-range strike operations deep inside Russia. Ukrainian officials have made clear that they intend to keep pushing the war deeper into Russian territory for as long as Moscow continues its genocidal invasion. And that reality appears to have reshaped Putin’s behavior.

Late last year, Russian authorities claimed Ukraine attempted to strike Putin’s Valdai residence, though many questioned the details publicly at the time. Regardless of whether every aspect of the claim was accurate, multiple reports suggest the Kremlin took the threat extremely seriously. According to independent Russian reporting, Putin’s security measures have intensified significantly over the past year amid growing concerns over Ukrainian strikes, internal instability, and fears within Russia’s elite.

Public appearances have also become increasingly difficult to verify. Earlier this year, investigators documented multiple nearly identical offices allegedly used by Putin across different residences, making it hard to determine where his meetings are actually taking place. Many appearances now occur through video conferences, staged recordings, or events with heavily restricted public access. The man who built one of the world’s largest surveillance states is now worried that everyone may be watching him too.

Even symbolic ceremonies resemble security operations.

In January, Putin attended a Christmas service at a church located on the grounds of a GRU special operations facility outside Moscow. Later that month, he appeared in St. Petersburg to commemorate the anniversary of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad, but the ceremony reportedly took place without the spectators who traditionally attend such events. Since then, most public appearances have remained concentrated around Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The broader picture suggests a Kremlin leadership that no longer feels insulated from the full-scale war it launched against Ukraine.

For years, Moscow sold Russians the illusion that its genocidal invasion was distant, successful, and fully under control while ordinary life in Russia’s major cities remained largely untouched. But Ukrainian drones are now reaching deep inside Russia with growing frequency. The psychological impact matters just as much as the physical damage.

Putin still projects confidence abroad, but inside Russia, the image looks very different: a leader increasingly isolated, difficult to locate, and surrounded by extraordinary security measures as the consequences of Russia’s war move closer to home.

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