Footage purportedly shows Ukrainian drone strikes on targets in Russian-occupied territory. (Ukraine’s 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment)

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After years of horrific images from Ukraine, including another recent wave of devastating Russian missile and drone attacks against civilian homes, there are also growing signs that Ukraine is making significant gains far beyond the front lines.

Since Russia’s 2014 invasion, one of the arguments I heard most often was that illegally occupied Crimea was gone forever. That Ukraine would never have the capability to challenge Russia’s occupation of the peninsula and that anyone talking about liberating Crimea was living in a fantasy.

Yet while much of the world’s attention has shifted elsewhere, Ukrainian defenders have spent years systematically dismantling the military, logistical, naval, and economic infrastructure that allows Moscow to sustain its occupation of Crimea. And now, we are beginning to see the results.

Earlier today, Ukrainians struck the strategically important Chonhar Bridge in occupied Kherson Oblast for the second time in three days. The bridge is part of a key logistics corridor connecting Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia with occupied Crimea and serves as an important route for moving personnel, fuel, ammunition, and military supplies.

At the same time, Ukrainian commanders reported that cargo traffic along the R-280 “Novorossiya” highway, one of Russia’s most important military supply corridors connecting Rostov-on-Don to occupied Crimea through Mariupol, Berdiansk, and Melitopol, has fallen by roughly 71 percent over the past two weeks due to Ukrainian strikes.

And the strikes are only part of the story. Ukrainian drone operators now have aerial control over portions of the Melitopol-Chonhar corridor leading into Crimea, giving them the ability to monitor and strike Russian vehicles, fuel shipments, and military logistics moving toward the peninsula.

This has resulted in fuel shortages across occupied Crimea as Ukrainian strikes disrupted supply routes and fuel infrastructure. Russian-installed authorities were forced to introduce rationing measures while residents reported growing difficulties obtaining gasoline. Just days ago, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck the Semikolodezanskaya oil depot and a major oil terminal in Feodosiia, both of which play important roles in storing, transferring, and distributing fuel across Crimea and other occupied territories.

The impact is now extending beyond fuel shortages. Reports from occupied Crimea indicate that supplies of flour, grains, pasta, cooking oil, sugar, and bottled water have become less reliable, prompting some stores to introduce purchase limits. And Crimea is only part of a much larger story.

Across occupied Ukraine and inside Russia, Ukraine’s expanding drone campaign continues to reach deeper behind the front lines. Ukrainian defenders recently destroyed a major Russian drone base at occupied Donetsk Airport, struck an ammunition depot in Belhorod, destroyed fuel storage tanks near occupied Mariupol, targeted command posts in Belgorod, Kursk, and occupied Donetsk, and continued attacks on logistics hubs, rail infrastructure, drone control centers, and air defense systems across occupied territories. Beyond the occupied territories, Ukrainian long-range strikes continue hitting oil refineries, fuel depots, military factories, airfields, and other strategic targets across Russia, demonstrating a reach that would have been difficult to imagine just a few years ago.

Even visitors attending Putin’s crown jewel, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, got an unexpected fireworks show. As delegates arrived for SPIEF, Ukrainian drones once again appeared over St. Petersburg, striking targets tied to Russia’s war effort while black smoke rose over the city.

Taken together, these operations paint a very telling picture. Ukrainians are increasingly able to reach the roads, railways, fuel depots, command centers, and logistics hubs that sustain Russia’s occupation and genocidal war.

President Zelenskyy recently stated that Ukraine can now strike Russian military logistics across all of the occupied territory.

“There are practically no safe roads left for the occupier in the south and east of our state,” Zelenskyy said.

For years, Westerners assumed that liberating Crimea would require a dramatic military breakthrough or a sudden collapse of Russian defenses. Instead, Ukraine is pursuing a far more methodical campaign meant to make Russia’s occupation increasingly difficult, expensive, and ultimately unsustainable.

And the most important part is that Ukraine is no longer simply reacting to Russia’s brutal terrorist attacks. Ukrainians are shaping the battlefield, forcing Moscow to divert resources, disrupting military operations, threatening logistics networks, and steadily increasing the costs of occupation.

Ironically, this comes little more than a year after Trump and Vance publicly berated Zelenskyy at the Oval Office and claimed Ukraine had “no cards.” Looking at recent events, it appears that Ukraine not only has cards but an entire deck.

None of this means the war will end tomorrow. Ukraine still faces enormous challenges, and Russia remains a dangerous adversary and terrorist state, inflicting tremendous suffering and mass murder.

But after years of hearing that Crimea was gone forever, it is worth paying attention to what is happening. Many have focused on dramatic symbols and single attacks, yet what may ultimately matter far more are the less visible successes unfolding every day.

For more than a decade, both the Kremlin and much of the West treated Crimea as a settled question. Today, Ukrainians are demonstrating that it is anything but.

Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

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