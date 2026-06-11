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Despite suffering enormous losses in Ukraine, Russia is rapidly expanding its military presence near the borders of Norway, Finland, and the Baltic states. According to a joint investigation by media outlets in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Estonia, the new bases, barracks, headquarters, ammunition depots, and equipment storage facilities could eventually support between 80,000 and 115,000 troops.

Satellite imagery analyzed as part of the investigation shows construction and expansion underway at 19 military sites stretching from the Norwegian border to Kaliningrad. At least 16 of those locations have seen increased activity or new construction over the past year.

Military base in PechengaPhoto: Planet Labs

Military base in Kandalaksha. Photo: Planet Labs

Military base near Petrozavodsk. Photo: Planet Labs

Military base in LugaPhoto: Planet Labs

Military base in BaltiyskPhoto: Planet Labs

The findings offer an important reminder that while Russia remains bogged down in its genocidal war in Ukraine, the Kremlin continues to plan for future operations.

One of the most significant military expansions is underway near Pechenga, just miles from the Norwegian border, where new facilities could dramatically increase the size of the local garrison. Russia is also building new military facilities near Finland, expanding positions close to Estonia, and increasing the size of its forces in Kaliningrad, the heavily militarized Russian exclave on NATO's eastern flank.

According to Swedish military intelligence, the goal is not simply to replace losses suffered in Ukraine but to create the capacity to support large numbers of troops in the future. Former Finnish military intelligence officer Marko Eklund, who analyzed the sites using satellite imagery, official construction documents, and Russian military sources, estimates that the facilities could eventually accommodate as many as 115,000 personnel.

None of this means Russia is preparing to attack NATO tomorrow. But the scale of the buildup and its long-term implications are worth monitoring.

Much of Russia’s military remains tied down in Ukraine, where hundreds of Russian soldiers continue to be killed or wounded every day. Moscow currently lacks the capabilities required for a large-scale conventional war with the NATO alliance, and the Russian military has suffered staggering losses in personnel, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and equipment since launching its full-scale invasion.

But the findings do align with measures Putin took in spring 2025 when he ordered a significant expansion of Russia’s military-industrial base and signed new planning documents focused on preparing the country for future conflicts. While much of the discussion at the time centered on Ukraine, Putin repeatedly emphasized the need to increase weapons production, expand military capabilities, and prepare for what he described as “future wars.”

The military buildup now visible along NATO’s borders reaffirms that the Kremlin has been planning far beyond the current battlefield.

Several intelligence officials interviewed for the investigation warned that many of the soldiers currently fighting in Ukraine could eventually be redeployed to these new bases, bringing with them years of combat experience.

The findings also underscore why defeating Russia in Ukraine remains so important.

The broader implications extend beyond Russia alone. Too often, discussions about Russia focus on Moscow’s current weaknesses without considering the larger strategic environment that is emerging. Over the past several years, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea have further aligned their interests, supporting one another economically, diplomatically, technologically, and militarily.

Iran supplied Russia with drones used to terrorize Ukrainian cities and mass murder Ukrainians. North Korea provided artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles, and even troops to help sustain Moscow’s genocide. China has served as a critical economic lifeline for the Kremlin, supplying dual-use technologies, components, and trade networks that have helped Russia evade sanctions and continue rebuilding its military capabilities.

What was once dismissed as a loose collection of authoritarian regimes has evolved into a network of hostile powers that support one another in challenging the West and the international order.

One of the most dangerous scenarios would involve simultaneous crises in multiple regions. If China launches military action against Taiwan, it would place enormous pressure on allied military resources. A reconstituted Russian military positioned along NATO's borders could view such a moment as an opportunity to test NATO's resolve, particularly if Moscow and Beijing act in coordination.

Both may also feel emboldened by what they see as declining American willingness to uphold its commitments to allies. That makes the next few years, while Trump is in office, especially dangerous.

Russia's buildup near NATO's borders and increasing aggression across Europe should be viewed through that broader lens. While the Kremlin remains bogged down in Ukraine, the satellite imagery emerging from Norway, Finland, the Baltic region, and Kaliningrad shows that Moscow is looking beyond its current war and laying the groundwork for future confrontations.

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