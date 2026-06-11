Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
3hEdited

It is my understanding that Russia has its best troops stationed along the border to China, so the show of best friends forever does not mean that Russia actually trusts China. Just wondering how straightforward these alliances are going to be when the time comes. Right now it seems like Iran is in a long time war with the US and Israel, and Russia is in the war with Ukraine. China may be watching and building up weaponry, but seeing how fast the US is blowing through conventional weapons might make them hesitant to burn through their weaponry so fast, even though they are better suited to make weapons fast in a war. We shall see. If there is military conflict, everyone is going to get experienced really fast.

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William's avatar
William
3h

Valuable. Thank you! As always! Stay strong.

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