Russian Kilo-class submarine (NATO reporting name)

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In its latest intelligence update, Britain’s Ministry of Defence reported that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has begun installing anti-drone cages on its Kilo-class submarines at Novorossiysk. It is the latest reminder of how Ukraine has shattered the Kremlin’s carefully cultivated image of “military superiority,” with many of Russia’s military assets now requiring protection from Ukrainian drones.

Just four years ago, few would have imagined that relatively inexpensive drones would fundamentally reshape modern warfare. Yet Ukraine has used them to destroy Russian tanks worth millions of dollars, damage or destroy strategic bombers deep inside Russia, force the remaining bomber fleet to disperse across multiple airfields, and push much of Russia's Black Sea Fleet out of occupied Crimea. Those successes have forced militaries around the world to rethink how they protect some of their most valuable assets.

The latest British assessment offers another glimpse of that transformation. Analysis of commercial satellite imagery taken between June 6 and June 9 found that three of the four Kilo-class submarines stationed at Russia's Black Sea Fleet base in Novorossiysk had been fitted with counter-drone cages over their conning towers. Britain's Ministry of Defence assessed that the fourth submarine will “almost certainly receive the same protection,” concluding that these measures are being taken in response to Ukraine's ability to strike military targets far beyond the front lines.

At first glance, the images almost seem absurd. Submarines are meant to disappear beneath the water, not sit in port covered with improvised protective structures. Yet that is what makes these photographs so significant. The cages are not protecting submarines during combat operations at sea. They are protecting them while they are sitting at their home base, a clear indication that Russia no longer considers even its rear military bases beyond Ukraine’s reach.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Black Sea Fleet was supposed to dominate the Black Sea. Instead, Ukraine—despite lacking a conventional navy—has turned what was once one of Russia's military advantages into a liability. Using naval drones, cruise missiles, and long-range strike capabilities, Ukraine has sunk or damaged numerous Russian warships, including the flagship Moskva, repeatedly struck Sevastopol, and forced much of the Black Sea Fleet to abandon its main base in occupied Crimea. The majority of the fleet was eventually relocated to Novorossiysk, a base the Kremlin believed would be beyond Ukraine's reach. That relocation became one of Ukraine's most significant strategic victories, and now Novorossiysk is no longer safe.

According to the British assessment, the anti-drone cages are being installed as a preventive measure rather than in response to a successful strike on the submarines. That distinction is important because it signals that Russia is adapting before an attack occurs, acknowledging that Ukraine possesses the capability to strike its naval assets even while they remain tied up in port.

Russia’s Kilo-class submarines have repeatedly launched Kalibr cruise missiles against Ukrainian cities. The cages are also part of a much broader pattern that has emerged over the course of Russia’s genocidal war. Improvised anti-drone structures, known among Russian troops as “mangals,” or “barbecues,” first appeared on tanks and armored vehicles before spreading to self-propelled artillery, air defense systems, military trucks, strategic bombers, and critical infrastructure such as oil refineries.

For decades, military planners assumed that major bases, logistics hubs, and strategic assets located far from the front lines were relatively secure. Ukraine has dismantled that assumption. As militaries race to adapt to the future of drone warfare, Ukraine’s battlefield experience and technological innovation have made it one of the world’s most valuable partners in understanding not only how future wars will be fought, but how militaries must prepare for them.

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