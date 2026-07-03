Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
13h

I would expect that anti-drone cages make submarines noisy and that helps sub hunters find and sink them. Modern submarines go to extremes to be silent and anything that disturbs the water creates noise. Most interesting.

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Jecockayne's avatar
Jecockayne
11h

just double attack the cage and create huge uncertainty about the tower's integrity so the sub does not want to risk diving again.

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