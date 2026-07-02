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For more than a decade, Russia’s digital information war has followed a familiar playbook. Coordinated narratives spread across social media, fake news sites and troll farms amplify them, and Kremlin narratives are laundered via Western shills, influencers, and fringe media until they appear to be legitimate reporting. Sometimes the objective is to convince millions of people to believe Russia’s lies. Other times, particularly during influence operations designed to overwhelm rather than persuade, the goal is to flood the information space with so many contradictory stories that people give up trying to figure out what’s true. Which tactic the Kremlin chooses depends on the target audience and objective.

That playbook has been used to interfere in elections across Europe, the United States, and around the globe, to attack journalists investigating Russian operations and corruption, and whitewash the Kremlin’s invasions, genocide, war crimes, and atrocities. By now, most people who follow Russian information operations recognize these tactics. But intelligence operations always evolve, and as governments, businesses, journalists, students, and regular people turn to AI, Russia has opened a new front in its information war. Instead of trying to persuade people directly, it is trying to manipulate the information AI systems rely on before they ever generate an answer.

One example can be seen in something as ordinary as a map. A Ukrainian software engineer working in Silicon Valley recently asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to generate maps of Ukraine. In his tests, all three models colored occupied Crimea as “Russian.” And that wasn't just an AI glitch. According to his research, one reason is that Natural Earth, one of the most widely used open-source mapping databases, lists occupied Crimea as SOVEREIGNT="Russia." That designation then propagates into thousands of mapping applications, websites, software packages, and AI-generated maps built on top of it. Similar distortions have also appeared in academic publishing, where scholarly metadata has identified researchers in occupied Crimea as being located in the "Russian Federation," allowing Russia’s illegal annexation to be normalized inside databases many researchers treat as authoritative.

None of this happened by accident, nor are these isolated incidents. The manipulation of maps, academic databases, and AI-generated responses is part of Russia’s much broader effort. Reporting from Bloomberg shows just how extensive and sophisticated that campaign has become.

The leaked documents detail a Kremlin operation known as Project 2026, run by the Social Design Agency (a Russian intelligence front) sanctioned by the United States, the UK, and the European Union for conducting some of Russia's disinformation and foreign influence operations. The operation goes far beyond fake social media accounts. Its goal is to build an entirely parallel information ecosystem designed not only to manipulate people, but to shape the information AI systems rely on before they ever generate an answer.

The plans include search-engine-optimized Wikipedia clones, fake think tanks that repurpose legitimate academic research to launder Kremlin narratives, and reference websites built specifically to be scraped into the datasets powering AI models. One proposal called for building a Wikipedia-style platform ahead of Armenia’s June parliamentary elections that would inject fabricated criminal allegations against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan into the reference sources that millions of people rely on. Another operation targeting Germany described creating more than 200,000 webpages while setting monthly quotas for influencing AI systems through fake content.

The documents also identify the people behind the operation. Sofia Zakharova, a sanctioned Kremlin communications official, appears in leaked chats under an alias referencing Christine Keeler, discussing funding approvals with someone whose initials point to Sergei Kiriyenko, Putin’s first deputy chief of staff who oversees some of Russia’s political and information operations.

This goes far beyond the old Internet Research Agency, where trolls in a St. Petersburg office churned out memes and social media posts. Russia’s information warfare has evolved into a more sophisticated, data-driven operation built around performance metrics, opinion trackers monitoring political figures, and internal case studies measuring exactly how many millions of views fake stories received. One fake report claiming that Volodymyr Zelenskyy bought his mother a luxury apartment in Dubai reportedly reached 86 million views.

Researchers first began documenting LLM grooming in early 2025, when NewsGuard found that a Russian propaganda network known as Pravda—not the historic Soviet newspaper, but a large network of pro-Kremlin websites also known as Portal Kombat—published roughly 3.6 million articles in a single year. By 2025, the network had expanded into more than fifty languages and was generating thousands of articles a day, much of it automatically translated or machine-produced, flooding AI training datasets and retrieval systems with Kremlin narratives on a massive scale. In NewsGuard's testing, several leading AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, echoed Kremlin propaganda and disinformation originating from the Pravda network in roughly one-third of tested responses.

Researchers describe this strategy as "LLM grooming," the deliberate manipulation of large language models by flooding the internet with content designed to influence AI-generated responses rather than persuade people directly. As EUvsDisinfo noted, the Kremlin is targeting machines instead of people, understanding that shaping what AI learns ultimately shapes what millions of people come to believe.

Fact-checkers across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway found the same pattern when testing chatbots in their own languages, with AI systems citing Pravda-linked sources without warning users they originated from a sanctioned Russian propaganda network.

Exactly how effective these operations have been remains an open question. While more recent investigations found fewer direct Pravda citations than the earliest studies suggested, some experts argue that chatbot citations of Kremlin-linked sources are often the result of gaps in reliable online information rather than successful LLM grooming. Russia’s intent, however, is not in dispute. The Social Design Agency's leaked planning documents explicitly discuss shaping AI outputs and establish monthly quotas for influencing AI training.

For decades, Soviet and Russian intelligence services have adapted to every major technological shift in how people consume information, from newspapers and radio to television, internet, social media, and now artificial intelligence. The technology continues to evolve, but Russia’s objective remains the same.

As more people rely on AI for information, we will all need to become even more vigilant, fact-checking the information it provides, verifying the sources behind its answers, and asking whether those sources are legitimate, credible, or part of a coordinated influence campaign.

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