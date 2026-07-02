Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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framersqool's avatar
framersqool
4hEdited

"The enemy is not deception itself, it is human credulity itself: smart machines doing more of the work, while their creators forget how to ever think for themselves.

I have no reason to believe I can cause this tide to reverse itself, just because I happen to have noticed it in plain sight.

Coining 'credulogistics' is not much of a gesture, when the entire human species seems to have forgotten the two most basic requirements of genuine civilizing literacy:

consider the source,

and don't believe everything you read."

https://framersqool734780.substack.com/p/credulogistics-so-easy-to-con-an

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Gimme Shelter's avatar
Gimme Shelter
4h

Thanks for the information Olga. 🐕‍🦺💕🇺🇸🇺🇦

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