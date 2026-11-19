A file image of Polish soldiers laying a razor wire barrier along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in Wisztyniec, Poland, on November 2, 2022. © Michal Kosc, AP

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For months, European intelligence agencies have been warning that Russia could stage a false-flag attack against a NATO country and blame Ukraine in an attempt to undermine Western support for Kyiv. Now, according to Poland’s Rzeczpospolita outlet, Polish intelligence reportedly uncovered a Russian plot to stage a deadly attack near the border with Kaliningrad, potentially killing large numbers of Russian civilians and blaming Ukraine for the bloodshed. “The Russians anticipated a large number of casualties on their side,” a source told the outlet.

The threat was serious enough that Poland deployed counterterrorism units, reinforced its border with Russia, and coordinated with allied intelligence services to prevent the attack.

Reportedly, Russia was preparing to carry out the operation in late October or early November, with plans to cross the Polish-Russian border and attack a facility, potentially inside Kaliningrad. Polish intelligence knew which facilities were being targeted, and the Russians were expecting the attack to cause a large number of casualties.

And of course, Russia intended to make the attack look as though Ukrainians had carried it out. According to a source familiar with the intelligence, those crossing the border could have been killed, or evidence identifying them as Ukrainians could have been planted on their bodies, providing Moscow with a fabricated Ukrainian attack to exploit.

The historical comparison made by one of the Polish sources should sound familiar.

In August 1939, Nazi Germany staged an attack on a German radio station in Gleiwitz, with German operatives posing as Polish attackers to make it appear that Poland had attacked Germany. Hitler used the incident to justify his invasion of Poland the following day, which marked the beginning of the Second World War.

Russia’s objective was to create enough outrage over an alleged Ukrainian attack that Poland and other NATO countries would reconsider their support for Kyiv, something Western intelligence agencies have been warning Moscow might attempt for months.

Polish authorities had been on alert for weeks after receiving warnings from allied intelligence agencies about a possible Russian attack near Kaliningrad. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia received similar warnings.

By early November, Poland sent around 180 police officers, including counterterrorism units, to its border with Kaliningrad, increased security at border crossings and police stations, and deployed additional intelligence personnel. Polish special forces units GROM, NIL, and AGAT also conducted exercises in the area.

The deployments were not entirely secret and also served as a warning to Russia. On November 2, Polish media reported that counterterrorism officers had been sent to the border following intelligence warnings about possible sabotage and incursions by armed groups. Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently revealed that suspicious individuals carrying flashlights had been observed moving near the border, prompting a rapid response by Polish security forces.

Poland’s intelligence services coordinator, Tomasz Siemoniak, confirmed that they had increased security along the border because of the threat but declined to provide further details about the intelligence or the alleged Russian plot.

In September, I wrote about Russia manufacturing a story that NATO was preparing an operation against Kaliningrad. For months, Moscow had been pushing this narrative through its officials, state media, and embassies across Europe, even resorting to its classic nuclear threats if NATO attempted to isolate the Russian exclave. At the time, I questioned why Russia was working so hard to convince everyone that NATO was preparing an attack.

I also warned that if Russia decided to attack NATO, as the intelligence warnings were all indicating, it wouldn’t begin with a direct military attack. I wrote that “Moscow would need a pretext, and Russia is more than capable of manufacturing an attack on its own territory, playing the victim, and claiming it was forced to respond. This is their decades-long playbook.”

Few governments are willing to kill their own citizens to achieve their goals, but Russia has a history of doing just that. The 1999 apartment bombings that killed 300 people in Russia so that Putin could get into power provided another reminder of just how far they are willing to go. Today, it’s a plot in Kaliningrad, and tomorrow, Russia could carry out a false-flag operation in Moscow or another Russian city, and blame NATO or Ukraine to justify a military attack against a NATO country.

While the full details of the alleged plot remain unknown, we do know that Russia was preparing a plot to kill its own citizens. The question now is whether European governments fully understand how far Moscow is willing to go and whether they are prepared for what comes next.

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