Ukrainian-owned cargo ship Chelsea 3 was hit by three aerial drones, according to Bulgaria — HANDOUT Ministry of Interior Bulgaria / AFP

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Tuesday morning brought more dangerous developments in the Black Sea, where a search and rescue operation was underway after two commercial ships were attacked by drones near Bulgaria, a NATO member. One ship sank, 11 sailors are still missing, and Bulgarian officials are pointing to Russia as the likely culprit. And these were not the first ships attacked in the area. In just one week, four commercial vessels have been struck near Bulgaria, two have sunk, and another serious escalation by Russia is receiving very little attention.

According to Bulgarian authorities, the Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3, which was sailing under a Maltese flag from Turkey to Moldova, was struck by three drones off the coast of Byala, Bulgaria. All 15 crew members, including seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis, were rescued by Bulgarian border police and taken to the port of Varna, where those injured in the attack received medical treatment. The second ship, HS Dignity, which was sailing under a Guinea-Bissau flag from Algeria to Romania, was attacked approximately 15 nautical miles off the coast of Krapets and sank. Five of its 16 crew members were rescued by other commercial ships, while the remaining 11 sailors, believed to be Syrian and Egyptian nationals, are still missing as rescue operations continue.

Following the attacks, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev summoned Russia’s ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova and said that although there was no conclusive evidence yet, he believed Russia was likely responsible. Bulgaria’s defense minister Dimitar Stoyanov went even further, saying it made no sense for Ukraine to attack its own ships and that he believed the drones were Russian. Radev also spoke with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and informed Bulgaria’s European allies about the attacks, requesting help to determine where the drones came from and to strengthen security in the Black Sea. Rutte responded that NATO would make further adjustments if necessary.

“We have already strengthened our posture along the eastern flank and will continue to monitor the security environment, adjusting our deterrence and defence posture,” Rutte said.

These latest attacks are part of a much larger problem for commercial shipping in the Black Sea. According to maritime security company Ambrey, at least 45 merchant vessels have been attacked over the past year in areas that previously were not considered high risk, compared with no attacks in those same areas during the preceding year. Last week, two other commercial ships were attacked near Bulgaria, leaving ten sailors missing, and a day earlier another vessel caught fire and sank off Romania’s coast, killing one person and leaving another missing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian drones for that attack.

The Black Sea has long been a strategic target for Russia, but the latest attacks mark a further escalation in the region. It is a major shipping route for grain, fuel, and other goods moving between Europe and international markets, not to mention that it borders three NATO countries, Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria is also investigating allegations of an attack against communications infrastructure near Sofia. On Monday, Bulgarian lawmaker Ivaylo Mirchev reported that two masked men had deliberately set fire to 11 of 17 Starlink antennas at a restricted facility outside the capital. Mirchev said the antennas were part of a satellite communications network also used by Ukraine’s military, and he and another lawmaker, Bozhidar Bozhanov, demanded answers from Bulgaria’s security services about whether authorities had received warnings before the attack. The Interior Ministry and State Agency for National Security have not publicly confirmed the alleged arson or identified who was responsible.

But this latest incident comes just a few weeks after a fire was set at a Starlink ground station in Poland. Polish Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski warned that the fire was no accident, calling it a deliberate act of sabotage aimed at disrupting communications, including those used by Ukraine’s military. There is no evidence so far connecting the two incidents, but having Starlink equipment attacked in two NATO countries within weeks of each other would not be a coincidence, especially when Russia has spent years recruiting people across Europe to carry out countless terrorist and sabotage attacks.

Meanwhile, NATO’s top military commander had a warning for Russia about what would happen if Moscow launched a military attack against an alliance member. On Monday, speaking to the Warsaw Security Forum, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich stressed that NATO is a defensive alliance but made clear that anyone “foolish enough” to attack it would face a response that would make the invasion “utterly futile.”

He also said that the alliance would not stop at just pushing enemy troops out of its territory, and that NATO would “block, blunt, and break” invading forces. Should Russian forces continue fighting, NATO would target the military equipment, command centers, and other resources being used to support the invasion, including “anything and everything that supports, sustains, and controls” those forces.

NATO has rightfully been focused on strengthening its eastern flank as Russia continues escalating its aggression and European governments prepare for a possible military confrontation. But the Black Sea needs just as much attention, especially considering that Russia has spent more than a decade trying to tighten its control over the region and disrupt Ukraine’s access to international shipping routes. In July, Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey expanded their joint naval mission to protect critical underwater infrastructure. Six weeks later, Romania intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone near its Neptun Deep offshore gas project.

NATO needs to implement a strategy that goes beyond responding after the damage is done, because clearly this approach isn’t working. Russia continues to wage war against us, whether we acknowledge it or not, while we sleepwalk into a direct military confrontation. Meanwhile, much of what is happening barely makes the news.

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