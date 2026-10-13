Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Ric Woodward's avatar
Ric Woodward
Oct 13

I wonder if a reduction in intelligence sharing by the U.S. is blinding Ukraine to being able to avoid or counter domestic of these attacks.

Worse, Trump might be facilitating intelligence information sharing with Russia. I’d like to think our intelligence wouldn’t do it, even if ordered, but hope is cheap, snd getting cheaper in this bonfire of the former virtues.

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Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Oct 13

Russia is acting like the playground bully who keeps pushing until he gets punched. It’s time for NATO and the US to do the punching.

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