An EU, Estonian and NATO flag flies near the bridge over the Narva River at the border crossing point with Russia in Narva, Estonia, on November 17, 2026 [Janis Laizans/Reuters]

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Just days after Polish media revealed an alleged Russian plot to stage a mass-casualty false-flag attack near Kaliningrad, Moscow is leveling new accusations against two NATO countries and warning one of them, Estonia, that its alleged hostile actions are on the verge of triggering an “open war” with Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow, Marek Uhtegi, to formally protest Tallinn’s decision to close its border with Russia and accused Estonia of secretly allowing Ukraine to use its airspace to launch drone attacks against northwestern Russia.

“Such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of unleashing an open war with Russia,” the ministry warned.

The accusations did not stop there. Moscow accused Estonia of attempting to impose a naval blockade on Russia by interfering with Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea, repressing its Russian-speaking population, seeking a ban on the Russian language, and threatening to dissolve the Russian Orthodox Church. And if any of these accusations sound familiar, it is because Moscow has been making similar claims against Ukraine and many other countries for decades.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry rejected Moscow’s accusations, stating, “Estonia has never allowed, and will never allow, its territory to be used for military operations by another country,” adding that other countries in the region have made their position equally clear.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also responded, writing on X that “Russia is flooding the airwaves with baseless accusations against Estonia to distract from its own actions undermining European security.”

Estonia announced on Friday that it would close all five road border crossings with Russia beginning December 1 for at least six months, following an attempted arson attack against Estonian drone manufacturer Threod Systems that Tallinn attributed to Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU. Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro also revealed that Russian security services were intimidating and attempting to recruit Estonian citizens traveling through border checkpoints.

But Moscow’s latest accusations against Estonia come just days after a rather unusual and troubling incident in Kaliningrad that appears to have been manufactured.

On Saturday, November 21, air raid sirens sounded in parts of Kaliningrad for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Bezprozvannykh claimed that the alert was triggered by “a suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania.”

Almost immediately, photos and videos began circulating on Russian Telegram channels purporting to show drone activity near Baltiysk, where much of Russia’s Baltic Fleet is stationed. None of the footage has been independently verified, and even Kaliningrad authorities acknowledged that one of the photos was fake.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys categorically rejected Moscow’s accusations, stating, “The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case.” Lithuanian authorities also confirmed that no drones or similar objects had been detected in their airspace that night.

So just days after Polish media revealed that the country’s intelligence services had reportedly thwarted a Russian false-flag plot intended to kill large numbers of Russians near Kaliningrad, air raid sirens sounded in Kaliningrad, fake images of this so-called drone activity circulated, and Moscow pointed the finger at Lithuania without providing any credible evidence that a drone attack had taken place.

And that is because there was no drone attack, and the entire incident was likely manufactured to implicate Lithuania and, by extension, NATO.

Russia’s accusations against the Baltic countries are not new, but what concerns me is how closely the events of the past few months follow a familiar Russian playbook, one we caught a glimpse of last week when Polish intelligence reportedly uncovered the false-flag plot.

In September, I wrote about Russia’s efforts to manufacture a story that NATO was preparing to blockade Kaliningrad. For months, Moscow pushed this narrative through its officials, state media, and embassies across Europe, even threatening NATO with nuclear retaliation over a nonexistent blockade. Russian officials were also repeatedly accusing the Baltic countries of providing air corridors for Ukrainian drones.

And, of course, Moscow is once again resorting to its infamous claim that Russian speakers are being persecuted, the same baseless accusation Russia used to justify its invasions of Georgia and Ukraine.

All of this points to Russia potentially laying the groundwork for military action against a NATO country. Moscow has spent months telling its people that NATO is preparing to attack Russia and is now claiming that those attacks are taking place.

Russia has a long history of preparing the information space ahead of military action, which is why European governments need to pay as much attention to the accusations Russia is manufacturing against them as they do to its military preparations.

Check out my new monitor that I started to track incidents that barely get any attention.

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Russia Reportedly Planned Mass-Casualty False-Flag Attack Near Kaliningrad Olga Lautman · Nov 19 For months, European intelligence agencies have been warning that Russia could stage a false-flag attack against a NATO country and blame Ukraine in an attempt to undermine Western support for Kyiv. Now, according to Poland’s Rzeczpospolita outlet, Polish intelligence reportedly uncovered a Russian plot to stage a deadly attack near the border with Kaliningrad, potentially killing large numbers of Russian civilians and blaming Ukraine for the bloodshed. “The Russians anticipated a large number of casualties on their side,” a source told the outlet. Read full story