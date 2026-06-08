Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared victory in the parliamentary elections early Monday morning. Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu/Getty Images

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For nearly a year, I have been keeping an eye on Russia’s operations in Armenia, just as I monitor the Kremlin’s operations elsewhere, as Moscow steadily increased pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government in an effort to influence the outcome of yesterday’s parliamentary election.

After aggressive disinformation operations, economic coercion, political pressure, and efforts to shape the outcome of Armenia’s parliamentary election, Russia failed.

As of this afternoon, Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party has secured 49.82% of the vote, comfortably defeating the pro-Russian Strong Armenia alliance backed by Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan and delivering another setback to the Kremlin that spent much of the past year trying to remove a leader viewed as a threat to Moscow’s hold over the country.

To be clear, Russia did not lose Armenia, and anyone framing the result that way is oversimplifying a far more complicated reality. Armenia continues to balance its relationships with both Russia and the West, and Pashinyan still maintains ties with Moscow. But the Kremlin failed in what it had spent much of the past year trying to achieve, removing Pashinyan from power and replacing him with a government more willing to keep Armenia firmly within Russia's sphere of influence.

Russia’s operations against Pashinyan were so extensive that over the past year, Russian state media, pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, proxies, influence networks, and Kremlin-linked organizations flooded Armenia’s information space with attacks targeting Pashinyan, his government, and Armenia’s growing engagement with Europe.

The operations became particularly noticeable last fall as Russia and pro-Russian actors sought to weaponize the Armenian Apostolic Church against Pashinyan, using one of the country's most respected institutions to mobilize opposition, generate international pressure, and amplify anti-government propaganda both inside Armenia and abroad. It was one of the clearest indications that the Kremlin viewed Armenia's trajectory as a threat and was prepared to use every available lever to stop it.

Then there were the infamous disinformation operations.

Recently, leaked documents connected to the Kremlin-linked Social Design Agency confirmed much of what many had suspected: Russia was once again deploying its playbook to shape public opinion, undermine trust in the government, and weaken support for Armenia’s continued movement away from Moscow.

The operation relied on many of the familiar tactics Russia has deployed elsewhere, including most recently in Hungary and Moldova, across all of Europe, Canada, and in the United States. Fake media outlets, fabricated news stories, manipulated videos, AI-generated content, coordinated social media campaigns, and a constant stream of disinformation targeted Pashinyan, his government, and Armenia's institutions.

The attacks went far beyond ordinary criticism. Pashinyan was accused of corruption, treason, conspiring against Russia, destroying Armenia’s traditional values, sexual assault, trafficking of human organs, and surrendering the country’s interests to foreign powers. Russian-linked networks pushed lies that Europe and France were helping rig the election, while other influence operations targeted Armenia’s diaspora and sought to turn Armenians abroad against the government.

At the same time, Moscow was applying pressure through economic channels. Russia imposed restrictions on Armenian exports, including agricultural products, flowers, and spirits, sending a message that was difficult to miss that closer ties with Europe would come with consequences.

The Kremlin also sought to exploit the trauma surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.

Following Azerbaijan's 2023 offensive and the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia and its allies worked aggressively to place blame on Pashinyan while downplaying Moscow's own failure to protect a country it had spent decades describing as one of its “closest allies” and security partners.

Even Putin personally weighed in ahead of the election. Just days before the election, he warned Armenia about pursuing a European path, invoking Ukraine in comments widely viewed as a threat. The message echoed a familiar Kremlin narrative that countries moving closer to Europe risk instability, conflict, and confrontation with Moscow.

Yet despite months of pressure, disinformation, economic coercion, and efforts to weaponize existing grievances, Armenian voters were not persuaded.

That matters because Armenia was long viewed as one of Russia's most dependable partners, a country where Moscow had enormous political, economic, military, and cultural influence. While Armenia's relationship with Russia began to deteriorate following Moscow's 2022 full-scale genocidal invasion of Ukraine, the shift accelerated dramatically after Russia failed to prevent the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023 and the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians. Not that long ago, the idea that a leader openly pursuing closer ties with Europe could withstand a pressure campaign of this scale would have seemed highly unlikely, yet Pashinyan did just that.

And Armenian voters delivered another reminder that Kremlin influence is not unlimited and does not always produce the outcomes Moscow expects.

Just months ago, Moscow suffered another defeat when Viktor Orbán and his allies were voted out of power in Hungary despite aggressive Russian efforts to keep them in office. Last year, voters in Moldova rejected the Kremlin’s preferred candidate despite relentless tactics. More recently, pro-EU forces prevailed in Romania despite a wave of Russia’s operations. Now, Armenia joins the growing list of countries where Moscow failed.

None of this means the threat has disappeared. Russia’s intelligence services, propaganda networks, proxies, and influence operations remain active across Europe and beyond, and Russia will never stop trying to shape political outcomes in countries it considers strategically important.

If there is one lesson from Russia’s recent setbacks across Europe, it is that the Kremlin’s relentless operations do not guarantee victory. An informed and engaged electorate will ultimately determine the outcome and the future of their country.

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