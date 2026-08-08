Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
4h

The way Trump is paying off wind farm owners not to build them in the US and is promoting fossil fuels, it seems to me that Trump wants to take the whole world with him when he dies. He is a very sick man.

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172493's avatar
172493
3h

I say Nyet to the Soviets!

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