Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Christine Niedzielko's avatar
Christine Niedzielko
May 17

I hate to say this but I think it’s way past time for Russia to feel lots more pain. They’ve been dishing it out for 4 years. Putin won’t stop unless his people start complaining louder.

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Donna hemingson's avatar
Donna hemingson
May 17

wow. this is so necessary to get the news we don't hear about...even in Canada! thank you

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