Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Jim McDonnell's avatar
Jim McDonnell
8h

It would be truly wonderful - not to mention of enormous strategic significance - if Ukraine could liberate Crimea. Ukraine would again control its entire coast and the perpetual Russian menace to its shipping and major ports would be a thing of the past. The Red Army took it away from the White Army, the Germans and Romanians took it away from the Red Army, the Red Army took it back, Russia took it away from Ukraine, long passed time for Ukraine to take it back. The first step is to isolate it and turn the Sea of Azov into a Ukrainian lake. Slava Ukraini!

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Gimme Shelter's avatar
Gimme Shelter
8h

All day every day

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