Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
1d

Bombing the entrance to the metro is one of the most evil of all the evil things they have done.

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Donna hemingson's avatar
Donna hemingson
1d

thanks for all you do!

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