Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1d

Thank you as always, Olga

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Fran's avatar
Fran
1d

Thank you Olga. I suggest that for every single russian drone that invades NATO airspace, one billion dollars in frozen russian assets be turned over to Ukraine.

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