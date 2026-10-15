Several crew members from the Wine Trader are missing after a fire broke out onboard. Image: Romanian Interior Ministry/REUTERS

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Just days after commercial ships were attacked by drones near Bulgaria, with one sinking and eleven sailors missing, more ships have been hit in the Black Sea, this time near Romania, where eight people have been killed, according to the country’s foreign minister. More alarming is that one of the tankers was struck inside Romanian territorial waters, which means Russia’s suspected attacks on civilian shipping have now reached NATO territory. Unlike the attacks near Bulgaria, where authorities suspect Russia but have not yet released conclusive evidence, a NATO military source told Reuters that the drones were Russian.

The latest attacks took place Wednesday night into Thursday near the Sulina Canal, an important shipping route connecting the Black Sea to the Danube River. The Comoros-flagged chemical tanker Yara J was struck inside Romanian territorial waters, while the San Marino-flagged Wine Trader was hit about one nautical mile outside them. Both ships caught fire, and seven of the twelve sailors aboard the Wine Trader were reported missing. The other five were rescued and taken to a hospital, where some were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Luckily, all the crew members aboard the Yara J survived.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu confirmed that four commercial ships had been attacked in the past 24 hours, including in Romanian territorial waters and its exclusive economic zone. Țoiu condemned the attacks as “brutal and murderous attacks against civilians” and said Russia bore full responsibility. And while Romanian Coast Guard vessels, helicopters, and emergency crews continue searching for missing sailors, the country’s military had to scramble fighter jets after three more Russian drones entered Romanian airspace.

Romania reached out to NATO over the attacks, with President Nicușor Dan and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev holding talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Following those discussions, the North Atlantic Council is expected to meet in the coming days, and Rutte said NATO would work with Romania and Bulgaria to strengthen their defenses if needed.

The latest attacks are a serious escalation from what happened near Bulgaria a few days ago, when two commercial ships were struck by drones off the Bulgarian coast. The HS Dignity sank, leaving eleven sailors missing at sea, while the Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3 was struck by three drones, with everyone aboard surviving. Bulgaria summoned Russia’s ambassador over the attacks, and while Prime Minister Rumen Radev stopped short of directly accusing Moscow, he said the outcome “benefits the Russian Federation.”

Over the past ten days, at least 23 sailors have been killed or reported missing in attacks on commercial ships near Romania and Bulgaria, and what is worrying is how quickly these attacks are escalating and how little attention is being paid. Earlier this month, Germany’s intelligence chief warned that Russia was testing NATO to see how far it could go without provoking a response, and that Moscow’s shadow war against Europe could escalate into a “violent conflict.” At the same time, Russia has been increasing its threats over Kaliningrad, accusing NATO of preparing to attack or blockade the region, despite there being no such plan. And now Russia has turned to attacking and sinking ships.

U.S. and European intelligence officials have spent months sounding the alarm that Russia is testing NATO to see how far it can push the alliance, and now people are being killed in attacks that have reached NATO territory. How much more is NATO willing to tolerate before it responds?

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