Unmasking Russia

Unmasking Russia

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Einstein's avatar
Einstein
Oct 15Edited

WWIII began when Russia invaded Ukraine, if not sooner. The world is in denial because the prospect is so incredibly horrific. Yet, here we are. Thank you for your report, Olga.

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Sheena Williams's avatar
Sheena Williams
Oct 15

So Germany warns the attacks on all the surrounding countries could escalate into a war. This looks just like the lead up to WWII where all the countries hemmed and hawed until the aggressor was entrenched and it took the world to straighten it out. Either push back hard now or pay Much Larger Consequences later. Goes back to nip it in the bud philosophy. They should act now and stop whining about it.

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