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After weeks of deadly drone attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea, Romania issued a maritime danger warning following the latest strikes on four ships near its coast, two of them inside Romanian (NATO) territorial waters. The attacks prompted Romania to scramble fighter jets, issue warnings to residents, and request additional NATO assistance, with Prime Minister Luca Niculescu condemning them as “unacceptable” and a violation of international law. And while Romania was warning commercial ships to avoid the area, two more vessels sank off Bulgaria. Meanwhile, as the attacks continue and sailors are being killed, NATO is still struggling to protect civilian shipping in its own waters.

On Sunday, Romania warned commercial ships to avoid a large area off the Danube Delta, where several vessels had been struck by drones just hours earlier. By Tuesday, authorities issued another warning urging ships to exercise extreme caution in the northwestern Black Sea, even while anchored.

The latest attacks began Friday, when the Palau-flagged cargo ship LARISSA 1 was struck near Sfântu Gheorghe, damaging one of its cargo cranes. By Saturday evening, three more commercial vessels had been hit near the Sulina Canal, an important shipping route connecting the Black Sea to the Danube River that Ukraine also relies on for exports. The Greek-flagged tanker EVIAPETROL V and the St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged MARSOL were struck just 35 minutes apart, approximately four and five nautical miles southeast of Sulina, putting both attacks inside NATO territorial waters. A third tanker, ALI NAJAFOV, was also struck near the mouth of the Danube. Fires broke out aboard the ships, but luckily, all the crews survived.

And the attacks did not stop there. On Monday, the Somali-flagged BETUL 8, carrying approximately 3,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania to Egypt, sank off the coast of Bulgaria after reportedly being struck by a sea drone. All twelve sailors were rescued during a multinational operation involving Bulgarian, Romanian, and Turkish vessels.

Then, earlier today, another commercial ship reportedly sank off Bulgaria. The Liberian-flagged GAS HUSKY, carrying approximately 3,403 tonnes of propane from Egypt to Romania, was struck by drones inside Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, and all nineteen crew members were reportedly rescued.

Romanian Defence Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea plans to raise the attacks with NATO allies in Brussels this week and ask for more surveillance aircraft and equipment to counter drones. France had already sent an Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft to Romania, which had its work cut out for it this weekend when it detected two aerial drones over the Black Sea during a NATO deterrence mission.

In recent weeks, attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea have escalated, with vessels being struck and sunk and sailors killed or left missing. In October, I reported on a series of deadly drone attacks near Romania and Bulgaria, including a tanker struck inside Romanian territorial waters. By this past weekend, seventeen commercial vessels had been attacked off the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts since mid-July, and with two more ships sinking in the past two days, the toll continues to grow.

And then there is a potential connection to Moldova, a country that Russia has spent decades trying to destabilize through various operations, attacks, and economic pressure. According to an investigation published by The Insider, all three commercial ships attacked near Romania on Saturday were heading to Giurgiulești, Moldova’s only maritime port. One of them, EVIAPETROL V, was supposed to load approximately 6,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, but after being struck, it changed course and headed toward Greece. Moldovan agricultural company Trans-Oil confirmed that the tanker could no longer complete its planned voyage, delaying exports and adding to transportation costs.

Meanwhile, last month, the WINE TRADER was also heading to Giurgiulești to load vegetable oil when it was struck by a Russian drone, leaving seven sailors missing. That makes four ships heading to Moldova’s only maritime port attacked since October, raising questions about whether Russia is also trying to disrupt the country’s trade.

Regardless of the motive, what is happening off Romania and Bulgaria should be getting far more attention and causing far greater alarm. Russia has escalated its attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, sinking vessels and killing sailors, while the latest strikes have reached NATO territorial waters. Although responsibility for those strikes has not yet been established, how many more ships have to sink and how many more sailors have to die before this threat is taken seriously and Russia is held accountable?

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